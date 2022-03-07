HempFusion Wellness : Capital Control Report March 4, 2022
AUTHORIZED SHARES
ODYSSEY TRUST COMPANY
Effective: 3/4/22
ISSUE: HEMPFUSION WELLNESS INC. COMMON SHARES (423821107) (CBD-U)
SHARES
Shares Authorized:
UNLIMITED
Total
575
Active
208
LESS: Shares Outstanding:
(
163,099,107 )
Shares RESERVED:
(
0
)
Shares Available to Issue:
UNLIMITED
ISSUED SHARES BREAKDOWN
Certificated Shares Outstanding:
1,162,000
Restricted Cert Shares Outstanding:
10,282,516
Book Entry Shares Outstanding:
92,261,899
Restricted Book Shares Outstanding:
55,915,711
DRS Shares Outstanding:
3,476,981
OUTSTANDING RESTRICTED SHARES BREAKDOWN
Free Trading (Unrestricted) Shares:
96,900,880
Restricted Shares:
66,198,227
Generated by JENNIFER VILLAREAL
1
On 3/4/22 at 11:19AM PST
Disclaimer
HempFusion Wellness Inc. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 20:09:00 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2021
8,72 M
-
-
Net income 2021
-24,1 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-0,71x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
17,4 M
17,4 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2021
2,00x
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,06x
Nbr of Employees
47
Free-Float
-
Chart HEMPFUSION WELLNESS INC.
Technical analysis trends HEMPFUSION WELLNESS INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
0,10 $
Average target price
0,39 $
Spread / Average Target
290%
