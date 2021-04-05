Log in
HEMPFUSION WELLNESS INC.

(CBD.U)
HempFusion Wellness Inc. : Reports Filing of Fiscal 2020 Results

04/05/2021 | 07:38am EDT
HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (US:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (“HempFusion” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition, announces the filing of its annual and fourth quarter results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. The Company’s audited financial statements, management discussion and analysis, and annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020 have been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") and may be viewed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT HEMPFUSION

HempFusion is a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition. HempFusion distributes its family of brands, including HempFusion, Probulin Probiotics, Biome Research, and HF Labs, to approximately 4,000 retail locations across all 50 states of the United States and select international locations. Built on a foundation of regulatory compliance and human safety, HempFusion’s diverse product portfolio comprises 48 SKUs including tinctures, proprietary FDA Drug Listed Over-The-Counter (OTC) Topicals, Doctor/Practitioner Lines, and more. With a strong focus on research and development, HempFusion has an additional 30 products under development. HempFusion is a board member of the US Hemp Roundtable, and HempFusion’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, is one of the fastest-growing probiotics companies in the United States, according to SPINs reported data. HempFusion’s CBD products are based on a proprietary Whole Food Hemp Complex™ and are available in-store or by visiting HempFusion online at www.hempfusion.com or www.probulin.com.

Follow HempFusion on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram and Probulin on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© Business Wire 2021
