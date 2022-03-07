HempFusion Wellness : US Share Range Report - Feb 23, 2021

|
CRD17M CRD17U
BROADRIDGE PROXY PLUS
S H A R E R A N G E A N A L Y S I S
PRE-SUPPRESS
JOB:
S42430
CUSIP: 423821107
ISSUER:
HEMPFUSION WELLNESS
LOW
ACCTS
SHARES
LOW
ACCTS
SHARES
1
414
4414
5000
174
1097105
25
236
7802
10000
114
1445097
50
227
12168
20000
51
1160895
75
91
7565
30000
14
438704
100
882
124997
40000
8
344436
250
436
146344
50000
12
656179
500
403
221480
75000
6
464385
750
102
86053
100000
10
1136825
1000
562
661128
250000
1
386112
2000
219
480338
500000
2
1518145
3000
108
342827
1000000
3
5045511
4000
60
251720
TOTALS
4135
16040230
Disclaimer
HempFusion Wellness Inc. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 20:09:01 UTC.