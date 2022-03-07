Log in
    CBD.U   CA4238211078

HEMPFUSION WELLNESS INC.

(CBD.U)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03/22 02:44:09 pm
0.09 USD   -10.00%
03:10pHEMPFUSION WELLNESS : US Share Range Report - Feb 23, 2021
PU
03:10pHEMPFUSION WELLNESS : CDN Share Range Report - Feb 23, 2021
PU
03:10pHEMPFUSION WELLNESS : Capital Control Report March 4, 2022
PU
HempFusion Wellness : US Share Range Report - Feb 23, 2021

03/07/2022 | 03:10pm EST
CRD17M CRD17U

BROADRIDGE PROXY PLUS

S H A R E R A N G E A N A L Y S I S

PRE-SUPPRESS

JOB:

S42430

CUSIP: 423821107

ISSUER:

HEMPFUSION WELLNESS

LOW

ACCTS

SHARES

LOW

ACCTS

SHARES

1

414

4414

5000

174

1097105

25

236

7802

10000

114

1445097

50

227

12168

20000

51

1160895

75

91

7565

30000

14

438704

100

882

124997

40000

8

344436

250

436

146344

50000

12

656179

500

403

221480

75000

6

464385

750

102

86053

100000

10

1136825

1000

562

661128

250000

1

386112

2000

219

480338

500000

2

1518145

3000

108

342827

1000000

3

5045511

4000

60

251720

TOTALS

4135

16040230

END OF DATA FOR JOB REACHED

PF1=RTRN 2=NEXT CSP 3=PRIOR CSP 4=TOGGLE 5=NOBO 6=OBO 7=FULL PACKAGE 8=NOTICE

Disclaimer

HempFusion Wellness Inc. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 20:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8,72 M - -
Net income 2021 -24,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,71x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17,4 M 17,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,00x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 47
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends HEMPFUSION WELLNESS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,10 $
Average target price 0,39 $
Spread / Average Target 290%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jason Mitchell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maria Leal Chief Financial Officer
G. Scott Greenburg Secretary, Director & Chief Legal Officer
Ian Dequeiroz Director & Chief of Brand Strategy
Merrick G. Andlinger Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEMPFUSION WELLNESS INC.-33.33%17
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL-12.79%9 999
FRONTDOOR, INC.-18.66%2 449
DUSKIN CO., LTD.-2.92%1 175
WW INTERNATIONAL, INC.-43.71%636
JAPAN BEST RESCUE SYSTEM CO.,LTD.-2.47%302