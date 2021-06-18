Log in
    CBD.U   CA4238211078

HEMPFUSION WELLNESS INC.

(CBD.U)
Hempfusion Wellness : Announces New Chief Financial Officer

06/18/2021 | 04:17pm EDT
HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (“HempFusion” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness Company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, announces that it has promoted Maria Leal, the Company’s Vice President and Controller, to Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Ms. Leal holds a CPA and an MBA and has a strong track record in financial management having served in various senior financial accounting positions during her more than 20-year career. Ms. Leal has been with HempFusion since July 2019 and has been instrumental in all financial reporting aspects for the Company.

The Company would like to thank Mr. Bruce Valentine for his service to HempFusion and wish him well in all future endeavors. Mr. Valentine stepped down as Chief Financial Officer effective June 16, 2021, due to the unexpected passing of his mother and the resulting duties that have arisen.

“On behalf of the Company and the employees of HempFusion, we send our deepest condolences to Bruce and his family for their loss,” commented Jason Mitchell, N.D., Chief Executive Officer of HempFusion. “I would like to thank Bruce for his contributions to the Company. The Board has begun a process to appoint a successor to Mr. Valentine and a further announcement will be made in due course. In the meantime, the Board has full confidence that Ms. Leal will succeed in shepherding HempFusion’s finance and accounting functions. She has been an integral part of the development and implementation of the financial planning and accounting functions over the past several years.”

ABOUT HEMPFUSION

HempFusion is a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition. HempFusion distributes its family of brands, including HempFusion, Probulin Probiotics, Biome Research, and HF Labs, to approximately 4,000 retail locations across all 50 states of the United States and select international locations. Built on a foundation of regulatory compliance and human safety, HempFusion’s diverse product portfolio comprises 48 SKUs including tinctures, proprietary FDA Drug Listed Over-The-Counter (OTC) Topicals, Doctor/Practitioner Lines and more. With a strong focus on research and development, HempFusion has an additional 30 products under development. HempFusion is a board member of the US Hemp Roundtable, and HempFusion’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, is one of the fastest-growing probiotics companies in the United States, according to SPINs reported data. HempFusion’s CBD products are based on a proprietary Whole Food Hemp Complex™ and are available in-store or by visiting HempFusion online at www.hempfusion.com or www.probulin.com.

Follow HempFusion on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and Probulin on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© Business Wire 2021
