Henan Jinma Energy : DEATH OF AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND NON-COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.10(1), 3.10A AND 3.25 OF THE LISTING RULES AND CODE PROVISION A.5.1 OF THE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODE

河 南 金 馬 能 源 股 份 有 限 公 司
HENAN JINMA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 6885)
DEATH OF AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
AND
NON-COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.10(1), 3.10A AND 3.25 OF
THE LISTING RULES AND CODE PROVISION A.5.1 OF
THE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODE
Death of an independent non-executive director
The board (the "Board") of directors of Henan Jinma Energy Company Limited (the "Company") announces with deepest sorrow that Mr. Zheng Wenhua ("Mr. Zheng"), an independent non-executive Director of the Company, the chairman of the remuneration committee of the Company (the "Remuneration Committee"), and a member of the nomination committee (the "Nomination Committee") and the strategic development committee of the Company, passed away on 20 August 2020.
Mr. Zheng had extensive experience in the coking industry and was a member of the expert committee of the Chinese Society for Metals, the honorary committee chairman of China Metal Association Coking Chemical Professional Committee, the advisor of the China Coking Industry Association and a member of the editorial committee of《中國冶金》("China Metallurgy"). Mr.
Zheng also published numerous articles relating to coke in various journals, including《鋼鐵》 ("Iron & Steel") and《燃料與化工》("Fuel and Chemical Processes") and was one of the editors of 《現代焦化生產技術手冊》("The Modern Technology of Coking Production Manual").
Mr. Zheng acted as an independent non-executive director of the Company since September 2017. The Board would like to thank the late Mr. Zheng for his invaluable contribution to the Company during his tenure of service and expresses the deepest condolences to his family.