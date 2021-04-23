Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Henan Jinma Energy Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6885   CNE100002QZ4

HENAN JINMA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED

(6885)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Henan Jinma Energy : CHANGE OF SUPERVISOR

04/23/2021 | 07:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

河 南 金 馬 能 源 股 份 有 限 公 司

HENAN JINMA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6885)

CHANGE OF SUPERVISOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Henan Jinma Energy Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that the Company received a resignation letter from Mr. Zhang Wujun ("Mr. Zhang") as an employee representative supervisor due to change of work duties and such resignation takes effect on 23 April 2021. Mr. Zhang has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board, and there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company. The Board would like to express its gratitude to Mr. Zhang for his contributions to the Company during his term of office as an employee representative supervisor of the Company.

The Company held a meeting of employees representatives of the Company on 23 April 2021, in which Mr. Fan Xiaozhu ("Mr. Fan") was elected as an employee representative supervisor of the Company, with effect from 23 April 2021. Mr. Fan will not receive any supervisor's remuneration and/or allowance from the Company during his term as an employee representative supervisor of the Company. Mr. Fan has entered into a service contract with the Company in respect of his appointment as an employee representative supervisor, and his term of office will be from 23 April 2021 to the expiry date of the term of office of the second session of the supervisory committee of the Company.

The biographical details of Mr. Fan are set out below:

Mr. Fan Xiaozhu (範小柱), aged 33, was elected as an employee representative supervisor of the Company on 23 April 2021. Mr. Fan joined the Group in 2016 as a safety officer and served as the deputy manager of the production department of the Company since 2020. He is mainly responsible for formulating and supervising the implementation of safe production.

Mr. Fan is qualified as an assistant engineer in chemical engineering and an intermediate certified safety engineer in chemical safety in the PRC. Mr. Fan graduated from the programme of applied chemical technology in the Chemical Technology Vocational College of Henan Industrial University in 2009 and further graduated from the junior college to bachelor degree transfer programme of chemical engineering and technology in Henan Institute of Science and Technology in 2017.

1

Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Fan confirmed that (i) he has not held any directorship in any public companies the securities of which were listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years; (ii) he does not have any relationship with any other Directors, supervisors, senior management, substantial or controlling shareholders of the Group; and (iii) he does not have any interests in the shares of the Group within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Save as disclosed herein, there are no other matters concerning the appointment of Mr. Fan that are required to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules, and there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

By order of the Board

Henan Jinma Energy Company Limited

Yiu Chiu Fai

Chairman

Hong Kong, 23 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. YIU Chiu Fai, Mr. WANG Mingzhong and Mr. LI Tianxi; the non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. HU Xiayu, Mr. WANG Kaibao and Ms. YE Ting; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. MENG Zhihe, Mr. WU Tak Lung and Mr. CAO Hongbin.

2

Disclaimer

Henan Jinma Energy Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 11:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HENAN JINMA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
07:46aHENAN JINMA ENERGY  : Change of supervisor
PU
03/10HENAN JINMA ENERGY  : Wins Industrial Land in China's Henan Province with $15 Mi..
MT
03/10HENAN JINMA ENERGY  : Discloseable transaction - acquisition of land use rights
PU
03/03HENAN JINMA ENERGY  : Approval by csrc on the company's application for the full..
PU
2020HENAN JINMA ENERGY  : Board Urges Shareholders to Approve Coke, Electricity Join..
MT
2020HENAN JINMA ENERGY  : Warns Coke Furnaces Phase-Out Will Cut Production by 48%
MT
2020HENAN JINMA ENERGY  : Major transaction and discloseable transaction formation o..
PU
2020HENAN JINMA ENERGY  : Clarification announcement
PU
2020HENAN JINMA ENERGY  : Closure of register of members
PU
2020HENAN JINMA ENERGY  : Death of an independent non-executive director and non-com..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 134 M 1 099 M 1 099 M
Net income 2020 485 M 74,8 M 74,8 M
Net cash 2020 1 386 M 213 M 213 M
P/E ratio 2020 2,60x
Yield 2020 12,7%
Capitalization 1 630 M 251 M 251 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,01x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,02x
Nbr of Employees 1 850
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart HENAN JINMA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Henan Jinma Energy Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENAN JINMA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ming Zhong Wang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jian Fa Tang Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Chiu Fai Yiu Chairman
Tsz Leung Wong Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dao Qiang Jin Investment Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENAN JINMA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED30.00%251
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA15.97%7 538
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.15.64%7 216
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION28.74%5 405
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED18.79%4 937
GS HOLDINGS CORP.12.78%3 571
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ