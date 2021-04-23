Henan Jinma Energy : CHANGE OF SUPERVISOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

河 南 金 馬 能 源 股 份 有 限 公 司

HENAN JINMA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6885)

CHANGE OF SUPERVISOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Henan Jinma Energy Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that the Company received a resignation letter from Mr. Zhang Wujun ("Mr. Zhang") as an employee representative supervisor due to change of work duties and such resignation takes effect on 23 April 2021. Mr. Zhang has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board, and there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company. The Board would like to express its gratitude to Mr. Zhang for his contributions to the Company during his term of office as an employee representative supervisor of the Company.

The Company held a meeting of employees representatives of the Company on 23 April 2021, in which Mr. Fan Xiaozhu ("Mr. Fan") was elected as an employee representative supervisor of the Company, with effect from 23 April 2021. Mr. Fan will not receive any supervisor's remuneration and/or allowance from the Company during his term as an employee representative supervisor of the Company. Mr. Fan has entered into a service contract with the Company in respect of his appointment as an employee representative supervisor, and his term of office will be from 23 April 2021 to the expiry date of the term of office of the second session of the supervisory committee of the Company.

The biographical details of Mr. Fan are set out below:

Mr. Fan Xiaozhu (範小柱), aged 33, was elected as an employee representative supervisor of the Company on 23 April 2021. Mr. Fan joined the Group in 2016 as a safety officer and served as the deputy manager of the production department of the Company since 2020. He is mainly responsible for formulating and supervising the implementation of safe production.

Mr. Fan is qualified as an assistant engineer in chemical engineering and an intermediate certified safety engineer in chemical safety in the PRC. Mr. Fan graduated from the programme of applied chemical technology in the Chemical Technology Vocational College of Henan Industrial University in 2009 and further graduated from the junior college to bachelor degree transfer programme of chemical engineering and technology in Henan Institute of Science and Technology in 2017.