    000933   CNE000001097

HENAN SHENHUO COAL & POWER CO.,LTD

(000933)
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-31
17.99 CNY   +2.62%
06:27aChina records 3,278 COVID-related deaths between Jan 27 and Feb 2
RE
2022China likely to keep medium-term rate unchanged as RRR cut kicks in
RE
2022Henan Shenhuo Coal & Power Co.,Ltd cancelled the acquisition of additional 40.1% stake in Yunnan Shenhuo Aluminum Co., Ltd. from Henan Shenhuo Group Co., Ltd. and Henan Asset Shangfa Shenhuo Green Development Fund (Limited Partnership).
CI
China records 3,278 COVID-related deaths between Jan 27 and Feb 2

02/04/2023 | 06:27am EST
Passengers ride on a subway with suitcases on a subway in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's COVID-related deaths between Jan. 27 and Feb. 2 this year in hospitals totaled 3,278, the country's Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement on Saturday.

Among them, 131 died of respiratory failure caused by the new coronavirus infection, and 3,147 died of other diseases combined with the infection, the CDC said.

The latest figure takes the total number of people who died in hospitals with COVID in China since Dec. 8 to 82,238, according to CDC data.

But some experts said that figure probably vastly undercounts the full impact, as it excludes those who die at home and because doctors have told Reuters that they have been discouraged from attributing deaths to COVID.

China abruptly ended its strict zero-COVID policy on Dec. 7 after three years, prompting a massive surge of infections across the world's most populous country.

The CDC said last week that daily COVID-related deaths at hosptials have fallen by 79% since their peak of 4,273 on Jan. 4.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Li Hongwei; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

By Brenda Goh


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 40 547 M 5 996 M 5 996 M
Net income 2022 6 943 M 1 027 M 1 027 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,92x
Yield 2022 6,57%
Capitalization 41 103 M 6 078 M 6 078 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,01x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 22 701
Free-Float 63,4%
Managers and Directors
Zhong Yuan Li General Manager
De Xue Liu Chief Accountant & Head-Finance
Hong Wei Li Chairman
Gong Ping Sun Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ping Ma Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HENAN SHENHUO COAL & POWER CO.,LTD20.25%6 078
NORSK HYDRO ASA9.93%16 192
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED25.30%12 548
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-2.87%12 426
ALCOA CORPORATION18.01%9 333
SHENZHEN KEDALI INDUSTRY CO., LTD.25.75%4 869