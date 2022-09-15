China August aluminium production grows to monthly record despite power woes

BEIJING, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China's aluminium output
climbed to a second straight monthly record in August at 3.51
million tonnes, up 9.6% from the same month a year earlier, as
new production capacity came on line, more than offsetting curbs
on power use in some areas.
August's production rose 2.3% from 3.43 million tonnes in
the prior month, according to data released by the National
Bureau of Statistics on Friday, extending recent robust growth
compared with last year when some key smelting hubs grappled
with restrictions on metal production as well as power usage.
In the first eight months of the year, China produced 26.47
million tonnes aluminium, a rise of 2.1 % from the same period
last year, the data showed.
Output from regions like Guizhou and Inner Mongolia has
risen with newly added capacity, enough to more than offset
production headwinds in other regions that implemented power
rationing in factories following tight electricity supply.
In one example the southwestern Sichuan province ordered
industrial users to shut down their production from Aug. 15
until Aug. 25 to prioritise residential power supply amid its
worst heatwave in 60 years. Local aluminium producers including
Henan Zhongfu Industrial reported production
disruptions as a result.
Outside China, soaring energy prices have triggered a
growing number of producers in Europe to shut down or lower
their production of the energy-intensive metal.
Supply worries have buoyed aluminium prices from a 15-month
low in mid-July. However, the impact has been dented by global
recession fears amid aggressive interest rate rises in the
United States and elsewhere.
The three-month aluminium contract on the London Metal
Exchange closed at $2,359 a tonne on the last trading
session in August, up 1% from $2,336.50 a tonne on July 14,
while 17% lower than the beginning of this year.
Production of 10 nonferrous metals - including copper,
aluminium, lead, zinc and nickel – rose 6.7 % to 5.74 million
tonnes from a year earlier, the highest since January 2021.
Year-to-date output was up 1.9 % at 44.0 million tonnes. The
other non-ferrous metals are tin, antimony, mercury, magnesium
and titanium.
(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell)