  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. Henan Zhongfu Industrial Co.,Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600595   CNE000001BQ8

HENAN ZHONGFU INDUSTRIAL CO.,LTD

(600595)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-14
3.720 CNY   -1.33%
09/15China August aluminium production grows to monthly record despite power woes
RE
08/29Chinese Industrial Firms’ Profitability Weakens in July on COVID-19 Resurgence, Heatwaves
MT
08/24China Vows to Ease Power Crisis in Drought-Hit Sichuan, Chongqing Provinces
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China August aluminium production grows to monthly record despite power woes

09/15/2022 | 11:03pm EDT
BEIJING, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China's aluminium output climbed to a second straight monthly record in August at 3.51 million tonnes, up 9.6% from the same month a year earlier, as new production capacity came on line, more than offsetting curbs on power use in some areas.

August's production rose 2.3% from 3.43 million tonnes in the prior month, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday, extending recent robust growth compared with last year when some key smelting hubs grappled with restrictions on metal production as well as power usage.

In the first eight months of the year, China produced 26.47 million tonnes aluminium, a rise of 2.1 % from the same period last year, the data showed.

Output from regions like Guizhou and Inner Mongolia has risen with newly added capacity, enough to more than offset production headwinds in other regions that implemented power rationing in factories following tight electricity supply.

In one example the southwestern Sichuan province ordered industrial users to shut down their production from Aug. 15 until Aug. 25 to prioritise residential power supply amid its worst heatwave in 60 years. Local aluminium producers including Henan Zhongfu Industrial reported production disruptions as a result.

Outside China, soaring energy prices have triggered a growing number of producers in Europe to shut down or lower their production of the energy-intensive metal.

Supply worries have buoyed aluminium prices from a 15-month low in mid-July. However, the impact has been dented by global recession fears amid aggressive interest rate rises in the United States and elsewhere.

The three-month aluminium contract on the London Metal Exchange closed at $2,359 a tonne on the last trading session in August, up 1% from $2,336.50 a tonne on July 14, while 17% lower than the beginning of this year.

Production of 10 nonferrous metals - including copper, aluminium, lead, zinc and nickel – rose 6.7 % to 5.74 million tonnes from a year earlier, the highest since January 2021.

Year-to-date output was up 1.9 % at 44.0 million tonnes. The other non-ferrous metals are tin, antimony, mercury, magnesium and titanium. (Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HENAN ZHONGFU INDUSTRIAL CO.,LTD -1.33% 3.72 End-of-day quote.-15.65%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -0.50% 145.616 Real-time Quote.-19.27%
TITANIUM OYJ 0.00% 13.9 Delayed Quote.-7.33%
Financials
Sales 2021 15 283 M 2 185 M 2 185 M
Net income 2021 656 M 93,8 M 93,8 M
Net Debt 2021 2 910 M 416 M 416 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14 933 M 2 135 M 2 135 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,56x
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 7 597
Free-Float 53,3%
Chart HENAN ZHONGFU INDUSTRIAL CO.,LTD
Duration : Period :
Henan Zhongfu Industrial Co.,Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENAN ZHONGFU INDUSTRIAL CO.,LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yu Qian General Manager & Director
Song Jiang Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wen Chao Ma Chairman
Hong Xia Liu Independent Director
Xia Qu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HENAN ZHONGFU INDUSTRIAL CO.,LTD-15.65%2 174
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED-4.74%9 324
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS-18.34%8 410
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL-44.64%8 091
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO.,LTD.-24.63%6 169
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.-5.91%5 430