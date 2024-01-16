Henderson Diversified Income Trust - London-based fixed income-focused fund - Says the special resolution to place the company into members' voluntary liquidation was voted on and approved by shareholders at the second general meeting on Tuesday. Therefore, Stuart Arthur Gardner and Derek Neil Hyslop, both of Ernst & Young LLP, have been appointed as joint liquidators. Shares were suspended Tuesday. Shareholders who elected to receive new HHI shares will receive 0.42 new HHI shares for each reclassified share with "A" rights attached to it. Shareholders will receive for each reclassified share with "B" rights attached to it 71.08 pence in cash.

Current stock price: 66.00 pence

12-month change: down 7.8%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.