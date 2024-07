Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-end investment company. The Company’s investment objective seeks to maximize total return (a combination of income and capital growth) from a portfolio of stocks listed in Europe. The Company predominantly invests its portfolio in stocks listed in Continental Europe. The portfolio contains between 35 to 45 stocks, with a single stock weighting of 10% of the net asset value (NAV) of the portfolio at the time of investment. The Company's geographical focus includes France, Germany, Netherlands, Finland, United Kingdom, Belgium, Denmark, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Italy and Spain. The Company also invests in a range of sectors, including Industrials, Basic Materials, Consumer Discretionary, Health Care, Energy, Technology, Consumer Staples, Financials, UK Government Bonds and Utilities. Its alternative investment fund manager is Janus Henderson Fund Management UK Limited.

Sector Investment Trusts