Henderson European Trust plc(LSE:HET) added to FTSE 250 Index

Henderson European Trust plc, formerly Henderson European Focus Trust plc, is a United Kingdom-based closed-end investment company. The Company’s investment objective seeks to maximize total return from a portfolio of stocks predominantly listed in Europe (excluding the United Kingdom). The Company invests in a concentrated portfolio of 35 to 45 stocks predominantly listed in Europe (excluding the United Kingdom). The portfolio has a bias towards large cap companies but may, within limits, invest in small or mid-cap companies or companies listed outside of Europe. The Company's geographical focus includes France, Germany, Netherlands, Finland, United Kingdom, Belgium, Denmark, Switzerland, Sweden, Italy and Spain. The Company also invests in a range of sectors, including industrials, technology, health care, consumer discretionary, financials, consumer staples, basic materials and energy. Its alternative investment fund manager is Janus Henderson Fund Management UK Limited.