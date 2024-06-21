HENDERSON EUROTRUST PLC (HNE) ISIN: GB00BP6QR382
Factsheet - at 31 May 2024
Share price performance (total return)
Price (rebased)
Benchmark
200
NAV (cum income)
150
100
Performance
6m
1y
3y
5y
10y
over (%)
Share price
18.9
24.1
19.1
73.0
143.3
(Total return)
NAV
13.6
17.6
16.1
67.1
158.2
(Total return)
Benchmark
13.6
18.1
26.3
63.0
129.1
(Total return)
Relative NAV
0.0
-0.5
-10.2
4.1
29.0
(Total return)
Proposed merger of interests with Henderson European Focus Trust plc
At general meetings held on 19 and 20 June 2024, the shareholders of Henderson European Focus Trust plc and the Company respectively accepted proposals to combine the two trusts to form Henderson European Trust plc. The combination remains conditional upon the Company's shareholders approving the liquidation of their company on 4 July 2024.
Company overview
Objective
The Company aims to achieve a superior total return from a portfolio of European (excluding the UK) investments where the quality of the business is deemed to be high or significantly improving.
Highlights
Seeking growth, quality and consistency from a selection of 35 to 55 European companies (ex UK) and an emphasis on total return.
Company information
50
0
May 19 May 20 May 21 May 22 May 23 May 24
Dividend history
Discrete year
Share price
NAV
performance (%) (total return)
(total return)
31/3/2023 to
18.5
14.7
31/3/2024
Commentary at a glance
Performance
In the month under review the Company's NAV total return was 3.2% and the FTSE World Europe (Ex UK) Index total return was 3.7%.
NAV (cum income)
175.5p
NAV (ex income)
175.5p
Share price
159.0p
Discount(-)/premium(+)
-9.4%
Yield
4.1%
(pence/share)
4.0
3.5
Income
Income Special
3.0
2.5
2.0
1.5
1.0
31/3/2022 to
8.7
11.7
Contributors/detractors
We have seen a reversal in recent performance
31/3/2023
trends and the strongest positive contributors were
31/3/2021 to
-7.6
-7.1
Munich Re, Infineon and Alcon.
31/3/2022
Outlook
31/3/2020 to
47.3
43.0
We are confident about the outlook for European
31/3/2021
equities but expect a volatile period due to the re-
31/3/2019 to
-5.0
-1.2
emergence of political risk.
31/3/2020
See full commentary on page 3.
Net gearing
1%
Net cash
-
Total assets
£380m
Net assets
£372m
Market capitalisation
£337m
Total voting rights
211,855,410
Total number of holdings 41
Ongoing charges
0.79%
0.5
0.0
04
06
08
10
12
14
16
18
20
22
Please note that this chart could include dividends that have been declared but not yet paid.
The Company underwent a 10 for 1 stock split on 22 November 2021; comparative dividend figures have been adjusted to reflect this.
All performance, cumulative growth and annual growth data is sourced from Morningstar.
Source: at 31/05/24. © 2024 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The information
contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete, or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance does not predict future returns.
References made to individual securities do not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, investment strategy or market sector, and should not be assumed to be profitable. Janus Henderson Investors, its affiliated advisor, or its employees, may have a position in the securities mentioned.
(year end 31 Jul 2023)
Benchmark
FTSE World Europe (Ex
UK) Index
Overall Morningstar RatingTM
As of 31/05/2024
Source: BNP Paribas for holdings information and Morningstar for all other data.
Please remember that past performance does not predict future returns. The value of an investment and the income from it can rise as well as fall as a result of market and currency fluctuations, and you may not get back the amount originally invested. Please refer to the glossary for the definition of share price total return.
HENDERSON EUROTRUST PLC (HNE) ISIN: GB00BP6QR382
Factsheet - at 31 May 2024
Top 10 holdings
(%) Geographical focus (%)
Sector breakdown (%)
Key information
Novo Nordisk
8.4
TotalEnergies
5.6
ASML
5.5
Sanofi
3.6
SAP
3.5
Schneider Electric
3.4
UniCredit
3.3
Safran
3.2
Nestlé
3.2
Airbus
3.2
References made to individual securities do not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, investment strategy or market sector, and should not be assumed to be profitable. Janus Henderson Investors, its affiliated advisor, or its employees, may have a position in the securities mentioned.
France
30.1%
Germany
19.0%
Netherlands
15.3%
Switzerland
14.6%
Denmark
8.4%
Italy
3.3%
Belgium
2.6%
Finland
2.6%
Spain
2.5%
Austria
1.6%
The above geographical breakdown may not add up to 100% as this only shows the top 10.
Industrials
21.0%
Health Care
18.1%
Financials
15.5%
Information
14.3%
Technology
Consumer
11.9%
Staples
Materials
6.6%
Consumer
5.6%
Discretionary
Energy
5.6%
Communicatio
1.5%
n Services
The above sector breakdown may not add up to 100% due to rounding.
Stock code
HNE
AIC sector
AIC Europe
Benchmark
FTSE World Europe (Ex
UK) Index
Company type
Conventional (Ords)
Launch date
1992
Financial year
31-Jul
Dividend payment
November
Risk rating
Slightly above average
(Source: Numis)
0.65% for net assets up
Management fee
to £300m. 0.55% for net
assets above £300m.
Performance fee
No
Premium/(discount) of share price to NAV at fair value (%)
20
15
10
5
0
-5
-10
-15
-20
May 21
May 22
May 23
May 24
10 year total return of £1,000
3,000
Share price total return
Benchmark
2,500
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
0
May 14
May 16
May 18
May 20
May 22
May 24
All performance, cumulative growth and annual growth data is sourced from Morningstar. Share price total return is calculated using mid-market share price with dividends reinvested.
(See Annual Report & Key Information Document for more information)
Regional focus
Europe (ex UK)
Fund manager
Jamie Ross 2018
appointment
Jamie Ross, CFA
Portfolio Manager
Please remember that past performance does not predict future returns. The value of an investment and the income from it can rise as well as fall as a result of market and currency fluctuations, and you may not get back the amount originally invested. Please refer to the glossary for the definition of share price total return.
HENDERSON EUROTRUST PLC (HNE) ISIN: GB00BP6QR382
Factsheet - at 31 May 2024
Fund Manager commentary
Investment environment
The month was characterised by a reversal in recent performance trends. Those stocks that had lagged in recent months bounced back, while those that had performed well tended to underperform.
Portfolio review
May was a good month for absolute performance.
Our strongest performing holdings included Munich Re, Infineon and Alcon. Munich Re continued to benefit from a 'hard' reinsurance market. Shares in Infineon started to bounce back as investors anticipate a trough in automotive demand, while Alcon has been seeing buoyant demand conditions both in intra ocular lenses and in contact lenses.
Our worst performing holdings included luxury goods companies LVMH and Hermes. We had reduced the overall position to the luxury goods sector by around a third (by selling shares in Moncler) early in May, due to concerns over the re-emergence of some weak trends in China and our worry that after three years of strong pricing, consumer demand may start to soften. These trends do indeed seem to be playing out, and this resulted in the subsector underperforming the wider market. Elsewhere, Allfunds, Sanofi and TotalEnergies also underperformed the market.
We bought a position in the global brewing company AB Inbev and we sold positions in Euronext, Moncler and Pernod Ricard.
Manager outlook
We think the outlook for European equities looks attractive and that valuations are reasonable. However, in the short term, the re-emergence of political risk could result in volatility.
HENDERSON EUROTRUST PLC (HNE) ISIN: GB00BP6QR382
Factsheet - at 31 May 2024
Glossary
Discount/Premium
The amount by which the price per share of an investment company is either lower (at a discount) or higher (at a premium) than the net asset value per share (cum income), expressed as a percentage of the net asset value per share.
Gearing
The effect of borrowing money for investment purposes (financial gearing). The amount a company can "gear" is the amount it can borrow in order to invest. Gearing is used in the expectation that the returns on the investments bought will exceed the costs of the borrowings that funded the purchase. This Company can also use synthetic gearing through derivatives and foreign exchange hedging and/or other non-fully funded instruments or techniques.
Leverage
The Company's leverage is the sum of financial gearing and synthetic gearing. Details of the Company's leverage limits can be found in both the Key Information Document and Annual Report. Where a company utilises leverage, the profits and losses incurred by the company can be greater than those of a company that does not use leverage.
Market capitalisation
Share price multiplied by the number of shares in issue, excluding treasury shares, at month end. Shares typically priced mid-market at month-end closing.
Net Asset Value (NAV)
The total value of a Company's assets less its liabilities.
NAV (Cum Income)
The value of investments and cash, including current year revenue, less liabilities (prior charges such as loans, debenture stock and preference shares at fair value).
NAV (Ex Income)
The value of investments and cash, excluding current year revenue, less liabilities (prior charges such as loans, debenture stock and preference shares at fair value).
NAV total return
The theoretical total return on shareholders' funds per share reflecting the change in Net Asset Value (NAV) assuming that dividends paid to shareholders were reinvested at NAV at the time the shares were quoted ex-dividend. A way of measuring investment management performance of investment trusts which is not affected by movements in discounts/premiums.
Net assets
Total assets minus any liabilities such as bank loans or creditors.
Net cash
A company's net exposure to cash/cash equivalents expressed as a percentage of shareholders' funds, after any offset against its gearing. This is only shown for companies that have gearing in place.
Net gearing
A company's total assets (less cash/cash equivalents) divided by shareholders' funds expressed as a percentage.
Ongoing charges
The total expenses for the financial year (excluding performance fee), divided by the average daily net assets, multiplied by 100.
Risk rating
The key measure used to assess risk is volatility of returns, using historic net asset value (NAV) performance of the Company over 1 and 3 years. In this instance volatility measures how much a company's NAV fluctuates over time in relation to the UK Equity market. The higher a volatility figure, the more the NAV has fluctuated (both up and down) over time. Please note that risk categorisations are indicative and based principally on historic data and should not be solely relied upon when making investment decisions.
Share price
Closing mid-market share price at month end.
Share price total return
The theoretical total return to the investor assuming that all dividends received were reinvested in the shares of the company at the time the shares were quoted ex-dividend. Transaction costs are not taken into account.
Total assets
Cum Income NAV multiplied by the number of shares, plus prior charges at fair value.
Yield
Calculated by dividing the current financial year's dividends per share (this will include prospective dividends) by the current price per share, then multiplying by 100 to arrive at a percentage figure.
For a full list of terms please visit: https://www.janushenderson.com/en- gb/investor/glossary/
HENDERSON EUROTRUST PLC (HNE) ISIN: GB00BP6QR382
Factsheet - at 31 May 2024
Source for fund ratings/awards
Overall Morningstar Rating™ is a measure of a fund's risk-adjusted return, relative to similar funds. Fund share classes are rated from 1 to 5 stars, with the best performers receiving 5 stars and the worst performers receiving a single star.
Overall Morningstar Rating™ is shown for an investment company achieving a rating of 4 or 5.
Ratings should not be taken as a recommendation. For more detailed information about Morningstar Ratings, including its methodology, please go to https://shareholders.morningstar.com/investor-relations/governance/Compliance--Disclosure/default.aspx.
Company specific risks
- This Company is suitable to be used as one component of several within a diversified investment portfolio. Investors should consider carefully the proportion of their portfolio invested in this Company.
- Active management techniques that have worked well in normal market conditions could prove ineffective or negative for performance at other times.
- The Company could lose money if a counterparty with which it trades becomes unwilling or unable to meet its obligations to the Company.
- Shares can lose value rapidly, and typically involve higher risks than bonds or money market instruments. The value of your investment may fall as a result.
- The return on your investment is directly related to the prevailing market price of the Company's shares, which will trade at a varying discount (or premium) relative to the value of the underlying assets of the Company. As a result, losses (or gains) may be higher or lower than those of the Company's assets.
- If a Company's portfolio is concentrated towards a particular country or geographical region, the investment carries greater risk than a portfolio that is diversified across more countries.
- The Company may have a particularly concentrated portfolio (low number of holdings) relative to its investment universe - an adverse event impacting only a small number of holdings can create significant volatility or losses for the Company.
- Where the Company invests in assets that are denominated in currencies other than the base currency, the currency exchange rate movements may cause the value of investments to fall as well as rise.
- The Company may use gearing (borrowing to invest) as part of its investment strategy. If the Company utilises its ability to gear, the profits and losses incurred by the Company can be greater than those of a Company that does not use gearing.
