THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. IT CONTAINS PROPOSALS RELATING TO THE RECONSTRUCTION AND MEMBERS' VOLUNTARY WINDING-UP OF HENDERSON EUROTRUST PLC ON WHICH YOU ARE BEING ASKED TO VOTE AND IN RELATION TO WHICH SHAREHOLDERS HAVE THE RIGHT TO MAKE AN ELECTION. IF YOU ARE IN ANY DOUBT ABOUT THE ACTION TO BE TAKEN, YOU ARE RECOMMENDED TO SEEK YOUR OWN PERSONAL FINANCIAL ADVICE FROM AN APPROPRIATELY QUALIFIED INDEPENDENT ADVISER AUTHORISED UNDER THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000 IF YOU ARE IN THE UNITED KINGDOM, OR FROM ANOTHER APPROPRIATELY AUTHORISED INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER IF YOU ARE IN A TERRITORY OUTSIDE OF THE UNITED KINGDOM, WITHOUT DELAY.

If you have sold or otherwise transferred all of your Ordinary Shares in Henderson EuroTrust plc (the "Company" or "HNE"), you should pass this document, together with the accompanying documents (but not any accompanying personalised Forms of Proxy or Form of Election), as soon as possible to the purchaser or transferee or to the person through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee. However, the related prospectus published by Henderson European Focus Trust plc (the "HEFT Prospectus") should not be forwarded to or transmitted in or into any Overseas Jurisdiction. Shareholders who are resident in, or citizens of, territories outside the United Kingdom should read the section headed "Excluded Shareholders" in Part 2 of this document.

The New HEFT Shares are not and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act"), and the New HEFT Shares may not be offered, sold, pledged or otherwise transferred within the United States, or to or for the beneﬁt of "U.S. persons" as deﬁned in Regulation S under the US Securities Act ("US Persons") except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act. Additionally, HEFT is not, and does not intend to be, registered as an investment company under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "US Investment Company Act"), and HEFT Shareholders are not, and will not be, entitled to the beneﬁts of the US Investment Company Act. No issuance, offer, purchase, sale or transfer of New HEFT Shares may be made except in a manner which would not require HEFT to register under the US Investment Company Act. There has been and will be no public offer of the New HEFT Shares in the United States.

In connection with the Scheme, US Persons which are existing holders of shares in the Company ("US Shareholders") are requested (where applicable) to execute the US Investor Representation Letter annexed to the HEFT Prospectus and return it to HEFT in accordance with the instructions printed thereon.

Deutsche Numis is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the FCA and is advising the Company and no one else in connection with the Proposals (whether or not a recipient of this document). Deutsche Numis will not be responsible to any person other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to its customers, nor for providing advice in relation to the Proposals, the contents of this document and the accompanying documents or any other matter referred to herein or therein.

The deﬁnitions used in this document are set out in Part 7 of this document.

HENDERSON EUROTRUST PLC

(Incorporated in England and Wales with registered number 02718241 and registered as an

investment company under section 833 of the Companies Act 2006)

Recommended proposals for a merger with Henderson European Focus Trust plc

and

Notices of General Meetings

This document should be read in conjunction with the HEFT Prospectus relating to Henderson European Focus Trust plc ("HEFT") which has been prepared in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation Rules, approved by the Financial Conduct Authority in accordance with section 84 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, and made available to the public in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation Rules. In relation to HEFT this document is not a prospectus and does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale or subscription. Investors should not subscribe for any New HEFT Shares referred to in this document except on the basis of information provided in the HEFT Prospectus. The HEFT Prospectus is available on HEFT's website www.hendersoneuropeanfocus.com. A short document which includes some "Frequently asked questions" is available on the Company's website at: www.hendersoneurotrust.com. The website will not be available to Overseas Shareholders.

The Proposals described in this document are conditional, among other things, on Shareholder approval. Notices of the First General Meeting, to be held at 11.30 a.m. on 20 June 2024, and the Second General Meeting, to be held at 9.30 a.m. on 4 July 2024, in each case at the ofﬁces of Janus Henderson Investors, 201 Bishopsgate, London, EC2M 3AE, are set out at the end of this document.

All Shareholders are encouraged to vote in favour of the Resolutions to be proposed at the General Meetings and, if their Shares are not held directly, to arrange for their nominee to vote on their behalf. Forms of Proxy for use in conjunction with the General Meetings are enclosed. To be valid for use at the General Meetings,