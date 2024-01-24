Henderson Far East Income Limited is a Jersey-based closed end investment company. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with a growing total annual dividend per share, as well as capital appreciation, from a diversified portfolio of investments from the Asia Pacific region. The Company invests in a diversified portfolio of shares (equity securities) and other securities of companies that are either listed in, registered in, or whose principal business is in, the Asia Pacific region. The Asia Pacific region includes Japan, the Indian subcontinent and Australasia. The Company invests at least 80% of its gross assets in listed shares, equity related securities and derivative instruments. The Company may also invest in unlisted securities which are expected to list, preference shares, fixed income securities, convertible securities, warrants and collective investment schemes. Janus Henderson Fund Management UK Limited acts as alternative investment fund manager of the Company.

Sector Closed End Funds