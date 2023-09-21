HENDERSON FAR EAST INCOME LIMITED (HFEL) ISIN: JE00B1GXH751
Factsheet - at 31 August 2023
Share price performance (total return)
Price (rebased)
NAV (cum income)
115
110
105
100
95
90
85
80
Aug 18 Aug 19 Aug 20 Aug 21 Aug 22 Aug 23
Dividend history (pence/share)
25.0
Income
20.0
15.0
10.0
5.0
0.0
07 09 11 13 15 17 19 21
Performance
6m
1y
3y
5y
10y
over (%)
Share price
-13.9-14.8-10.3-10.9
38.4
(Total return)
NAV
-9.4
-13.0
-4.9
-8.9
41.7
(Total return)
Discrete year
Share price
NAV
performance (%) (total return)
(total return)
30/6/2022 to
-5.7
-6.5
30/6/2023
30/6/2021 to
-6.9
-6.7
30/6/2022
30/6/2020 to
9.2
10.4
30/6/2021
30/6/2019 to
-8.2
-8.5
30/6/2020
30/6/2018 to
11.2
9.7
30/6/2019
All performance, cumulative growth and annual growth data is sourced from Morningstar.
Source: at 31/08/23.
contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete, or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance does not predict future returns.
Commentary at a glance
Contributors/detractors
Performance was negatively impacted by the weakness in China consumer holdings Li-Ning and JD.com. Hong Kong property firm Swire Properties was also negative, given its exposure to China, where property names suffered from continued negative news flow. However, India and Indonesia were bright spots. Indonesian bank Bank Mandiri along with Indian utility firm NTPC were positive contributors. Not owning Chinese banks was another positive, as shares in China Merchants Bank and China Construction Bank fell.
Outlook
The likelihood of a slowdown in developed markets has been well flagged and the severity of this, along with the prospects of a sustained recovery in China, will be key for the outlook in the region. Asian equity valuations continue to look attractive to us relative to global equities, while inflationary pressures are less pronounced. We are confident on the outlook for dividends considering the excess cash being generated and the low level of dividends paid out compared to earnings. We remain focused on domestically orientated companies with strong cash flow and sustainable and growing dividends.
See full commentary on page 3.
References made to individual securities do not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, investment strategy or market sector, and should not be assumed to be profitable. Janus Henderson Investors, its affiliated advisor, or its employees, may have a position in the securities mentioned.
Company overview
Objective
The Company seeks to provide shareholders with a growing total annual dividend per share, as well as capital appreciation, from a diversified portfolio of investments from the Asia Pacific region.
Highlights
A portfolio of value orientated Asia Pacific equities with a focus on cash flow generation from companies with the ability to sustain and grow dividends.
Company information
NAV (cum income)
222.1p
NAV (ex income)
219.3p
Share price
218.0p
Discount(-)/premium(+)-1.9%
Yield
11.0%
Net gearing
6%
Net cash
-
Total assets
£390m
Net assets
£362m
Market capitalisation
£355m
Total voting rights
162,988,564
Total number of holdings 55
Ongoing charges
1.01%
(year end 31 Aug 2022)
Benchmark
-
Please note that this chart could include dividends that have been declared but not yet paid.
Please remember that past performance does not predict future returns. The value of an investment and the income from it can rise as well as fall as a result of market and currency fluctuations, and you may not get back the amount originally invested. Please refer to glossary for definition of share price total return.
Source: BNP Paribas for holdings information and Morningstar for all other data. Differences in calculation may occur due to the methodology used.
Please note that the total voting rights in the Company do not include shares held in Treasury.
Top 10 holdings
(%)
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
3.7
Hon Hai Precision Industry
3.7
Macquarie Korea Infrastructure Fund
3.6
Samsung Electronics
3.5
Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd
3.2
Midea Group
2.9
Bank Mandiri
2.9
Rio Tinto
2.8
BHP Group Limited
2.7
Ping An Insurance Group Co of China
2.7
References made to individual securities do not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, investment strategy or market sector, and should not be assumed to be profitable. Janus Henderson Investors, its affiliated advisor, or its employees, may have a position in the securities mentioned.
Geographical focus (%)
China
20.8%
Australia
17.2%
Taiwan
11.7%
Hong Kong
11.1%
South Korea
10.6%
Singapore
7.6%
India
6.4%
Indonesia
6.3%
Vietnam
3.2%
New Zealand
1.9%
The above geographical breakdown may not add up to 100% as this only shows the top 10.
Sector breakdown (%)
Financials
28.1%
Consumer
13.8%
Discretionary
Technology
12.5%
Real Estate
10.7%
Telecomms
10.5%
Basic Materials 9.1%
Energy
6.6%
Industrials
4.8%
Utilities
4.0%
The above sector breakdown may not add up to 100% due to rounding.
Key information
Stock code
HFEL
AIC sector
AIC Asia Pacific Equity
Income
Benchmark
-
Company type
Conventional (Ords)
Launch date
2006
Financial year
31-Aug
Dividend payment
May, August, November,
February
Risk rating
Slightly above average
(Source: Numis)
Management fee
0.75% of net assets pa
Performance fee
No
(See Annual Report & Key Information Document for more information)
Premium/(discount) of share price to NAV at fair value (%)
6
4
2
0
-2
-4
-6
Aug 20
Aug 21
Aug 22
Aug 23
10 year total return of £1,000
2,000
Share price total return
1,500
1,000
500
0
Aug 13
Aug 15
Aug 17
Aug 19
Aug 21
Aug 23
All performance, cumulative growth and annual growth data is sourced from Morningstar. Share price total return is calculated using mid-market share price with dividends reinvested.
Regional focus
Asia Pacific ex Japan
Fund manager
Michael Kerley 2006
appointment
Sat Duhra 2019
Mike Kerley
Fund Manager
Sat Duhra
Fund Manager
Please remember that past performance does not predict future returns. The value of an investment and the income from it can rise as well as fall as a result of market and currency fluctuations, and you may not get back the amount originally invested. Please refer to glossary for definition of share price total return.
Fund Manager commentary
Investment environment
Asian equities fell sharply in August as concerns around higher-for-longer interest rates persisted, given that data in the US indicated resilient levels of inflation, while further stress emerged in China's property sector. The economic data from China remained weak and its currency fell further against the US dollar. There was some incremental policy support from the Chinese government as it cut share transaction stamp duty along with policy rates, and relaxed some housing rules. However, this was not enough to lead to a rebound in sentiment as investors were left disappointed and China and Hong Kong were two of the weakest markets over the month. Once again, India and Indonesia were the best relative performers. The real estate and materials sectors suffered given the weak sentiment around Chinese property.
Portfolio review
The Company's net asset value (NAV) fell 5.2% over the month, underperforming the FTSE All World Asia Pacific (ex Japan) Index and the MSCI Asia Pacific (ex Japan)
High Yield Index which fell 4.2% and 3.2% respectively (in sterling terms).
We added a number of new positions in August. We added OCBC Bank in Singapore as we liked its high yield and its private banking segments. We also added Samsonite International given its effort to deleverage, its
strong performance on cost cutting and prospects more generally. We sold Singapore Telecommunications as it continued to disappoint us in terms of operating performance and strategic vision.
Manager outlook
The likelihood of a slowdown in developed markets has been well flagged and the severity of this, along with the prospects of a sustained recovery in China, will be key for the outlook in the region. Asian equity valuations continue to look attractive to us relative to global equities, while inflationary pressures are less pronounced. We are confident on the outlook for dividends considering the excess cash being generated and the low level of dividends paid out compared to earnings. We remain focused on domestically orientated companies with strong cash flows and sustainable and growing dividends.
Glossary
Discount/Premium
The amount by which the price per share of an investment company is either lower (at a discount) or higher (at a premium) than the net asset value per share (cum income), expressed as a percentage of the net asset value per share.
Gearing
The effect of borrowing money for investment purposes (financial gearing). The amount a company can "gear" is the amount it can borrow in order to invest. Gearing is used in the expectation that the returns on the investments bought will exceed the costs of the borrowings that funded the purchase. This Company can also use synthetic gearing through derivatives and foreign exchange hedging and/or other non-fully funded instruments or techniques.
Leverage
The Company's leverage is the sum of financial gearing and synthetic gearing. Details of the Company's leverage limits can be found in both the Key Information Document and Annual Report. Where a company utilises leverage, the profits and losses incurred by the company can be greater than those of a company that does not use leverage.
Market capitalisation
Share price multiplied by the number of shares in issue, excluding treasury shares, at month end. Shares typically priced mid-market at month-end closing.
Net Asset Value (NAV)
The total value of a Company's assets less its liabilities.
NAV (Cum Income)
The value of investments and cash, including current year revenue, less liabilities (prior charges such as loans, debenture stock and preference shares at fair value).
NAV (Ex Income)
The value of investments and cash, excluding current year revenue, less liabilities (prior charges such as loans, debenture stock and preference shares at fair value).
NAV total return
The theoretical total return on shareholders' funds per share reflecting the change in Net Asset Value (NAV) assuming that dividends paid to shareholders were reinvested at NAV at the time the shares were quoted ex-dividend. A way of measuring investment management performance of investment trusts which is not affected by movements in discounts/premiums.
Net assets
Total assets minus any liabilities such as bank loans or creditors.
Net cash
A company's net exposure to cash/cash equivalents expressed as a percentage of shareholders' funds, after any offset against its gearing. This is only shown for companies that have gearing in place.
Net gearing
A company's total assets (less cash/cash equivalents) divided by shareholders' funds expressed as a percentage.
Ongoing charges
The total expenses for the financial year (excluding performance fee), divided by the average daily net assets, multiplied by 100.
Risk rating
The key measure used to assess risk is volatility of returns, using historic net asset value (NAV) performance of the Company over 1 and 3 years. In this instance volatility measures how much a company's NAV fluctuates over time in relation to the UK Equity market. The higher a volatility figure, the more the NAV has fluctuated (both up and down) over time. Please note that risk categorisations are indicative and based principally on historic data and should not be solely relied upon when making investment decisions.
Share price
Closing mid-market share price at month end.
Share price total return
The theoretical total return to the investor assuming that all dividends received were reinvested in the shares of the company at the time the shares were quoted ex-dividend. Transaction costs are not taken into account.
Total assets
Cum Income NAV multiplied by the number of shares, plus prior charges at fair value.
Yield
Calculated by dividing the current financial year's dividends per share (this will include prospective dividends) by the current price per share, then multiplying by 100 to arrive at a percentage figure.
For a full list of terms please visit: https://www.janushenderson.com/en- gb/investor/glossary/
Source for fund ratings/awards
Overall Morningstar Rating™ is shown for an investment company achieving a rating of 4 or 5.
Company specific risks
- This Company is suitable to be used as one component of several within a diversified investment portfolio. Investors should consider carefully the proportion of their portfolio invested in this Company.
- Active management techniques that have worked well in normal market conditions could prove ineffective or negative for performance at other times.
- The Company could lose money if a counterparty with which it trades becomes unwilling or unable to meet its obligations to the Company.
- Shares can lose value rapidly, and typically involve higher risks than bonds or money market instruments. The value of your investment may fall as a result.
- The return on your investment is directly related to the prevailing market price of the Company's shares, which will trade at a varying discount (or premium) relative to the value of the underlying assets of the Company. As a result, losses (or gains) may be higher or lower than those of the Company's assets.
- If a Company's portfolio is concentrated towards a particular country or geographical region, the investment carries greater risk than a portfolio that is diversified across more countries.
- The Company has significant exposure to Emerging Markets, which tend to be less stable than more established markets. These markets can be affected by local political and economic conditions as well as variances in the reliability of trading systems, buying and selling practices, and financial reporting standards.
- The portfolio allows the manager to use options for efficient portfolio management. Options can be volatile and may result in a capital loss.
- Where the Company invests in assets that are denominated in currencies other than the base currency, the currency exchange rate movements may cause the value of investments to fall as well as rise.
- The Company may use gearing (borrowing to invest) as part of its investment strategy. If the Company utilises its ability to gear, the profits and losses incurred by the Company can be greater than those of a Company that does not use gearing.
- All or part of the Company's management fee is taken from its capital. While this allows more income to be paid, it may also restrict capital growth or even result in capital erosion over time.
