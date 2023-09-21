contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete, or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance does not predict future returns.

Commentary at a glance

Contributors/detractors

Performance was negatively impacted by the weakness in China consumer holdings Li-Ning and JD.com. Hong Kong property firm Swire Properties was also negative, given its exposure to China, where property names suffered from continued negative news flow. However, India and Indonesia were bright spots. Indonesian bank Bank Mandiri along with Indian utility firm NTPC were positive contributors. Not owning Chinese banks was another positive, as shares in China Merchants Bank and China Construction Bank fell.

Outlook

The likelihood of a slowdown in developed markets has been well flagged and the severity of this, along with the prospects of a sustained recovery in China, will be key for the outlook in the region. Asian equity valuations continue to look attractive to us relative to global equities, while inflationary pressures are less pronounced. We are confident on the outlook for dividends considering the excess cash being generated and the low level of dividends paid out compared to earnings. We remain focused on domestically orientated companies with strong cash flow and sustainable and growing dividends.

