    HFEL   JE00B1GXH751

HENDERSON FAR EAST INCOME LIMITED

(HFEL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-11 am EST
263.00 GBX   +1.74%
04:52pHenderson Far East Income : Proxy Form
PU
11/11Henderson Far East Income : Notice of Meeting
PU
11/04Earnings Flash (HFEL.L) HENDERSON FAR EAST INCOME Reports Fiscal H1 EPS GBX5.23
MT
Henderson Far East Income : Proxy Form

11/13/2022 | 04:52pm EST
*00000101010000*

Henderson Far East Income Limited

All Correspondence to: Computershare Investor Services (Jersey) Limited c/o The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol, BS99 6ZY

MR A SAMPLE

< DESIGNATION>

SAMPLE STREET

000001

SAMPLE CITY

SAMPLE TOWN

SAMPLE COUNTY

AA11 1AA

Form of Proxy - Annual General Meeting to be held at 11.00 am on 27 January 2023

To be effective, all proxy appointments must be lodged with the Company's Registrars at: c/o The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY by 25 January 2023 at 11.00 am.

Explanatory Notes:

  1. Every holder has the right to appoint some other person(s) of their choice, who need not be a shareholder, as his proxy to exercise all or any of his rights, to attend, speak and vote on their behalf at the Meeting. If you wish to appoint a person other than the Chairman, please insert the name of your chosen proxy holder in the space provided (see reverse). If the proxy is being appointed in relation to less than your full voting entitlement, please enter in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. If returned without an indication as to how the proxy shall vote on any particular matter, the proxy will exercise his discretion as to whether, and if so how, he votes (or if this proxy form has been issued in respect of a designated account for a shareholder, the proxy will exercise his discretion as to whether, and if so how, he votes).
  2. To appoint more than one proxy, an additional proxy form(s) may be obtained by contacting the Registrar's helpline on 0370 707 4040 or you may photocopy this form. Please indicate in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. Please also indicate by marking the box provided if the proxy instruction is one of multiple instructions being given. All forms must be signed and should be returned together in the same envelope.
  3. The 'Vote Withheld' option overleaf is provided to enable you to abstain on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.
  4. Pursuant to Article 40 of the Companies (Uncertificated Securities) (Jersey) Order 1999, entitlement to attend and vote at the Meeting and the number of votes which may be cast thereat will be determined by reference to the Register of Members of the Company at close of business on the day which is two days (excluding non- working days) before the day of the Meeting. Changes to entries on the Register of Members after that time shall be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend and vote at the Meeting.
  5. To appoint one or more proxies or to give an instruction to a proxy (whether previously appointed or otherwise) via the CREST system, CREST messages must be received by the issuer's agent (ID number 3RA50) not later than 11.00 am on 25 January 2023. For this purpose, the time of receipt will be taken to be the time (as determined by the timestamp generated by the CREST system) from which the issuer's agent is able to retrieve the message. The Company may treat as invalid a proxy appointment sent by CREST in the circumstances set out in Article 34 of the Companies (Uncertificated Securities) (Jersey) Order 1999.
  6. The above is how your address appears on the Register of Members. If this information is incorrect please ring the Registrar's helpline on 0370 707 4040 to request a change of address form or go to www.investorcentre.co.uk/je to use the online Investor Centre service.
  7. Any alterations made to this form should be initialled.
  8. The completion and return of this form will not preclude a member from attending the meeting and voting in person.

Kindly Note: This form is issued only to the addressee(s) and designated account printed hereon. This personalised form is different: (i) account holders; or (ii) uniquely designated accounts Computershare Investor Services (Jersey) Limited accept no that does not comply with these conditions.

  1. SAMPLE Designation>

Additional Holder 1

Additional Holder 2

Additional Holder 3

Additional Holder 4

-1_216585_MAIL/000001/000001/SG601/i

Form of Proxy

Please complete this box only if you wish to appoint a third party proxy other than the Chairman. Please leave this box blank if you want to select the Chairman. Do not insert your own name(s).

*



C0000000000

I/We hereby appoint the Chairman of the Meeting OR the person indicated in the box above as my/our proxy to attend, speak and vote in respect of my/our full voting

entitlement* on my/our behalf at the Annual General MeetingLimited to be held at 201 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3AE on 27 January 2023 at 11.00 am, and at any adjourned

* For the appointment of more than one proxy, please refer to Explanatory

Please mark here to indicate that this proxy appointment

being made.

Ordinary Resolutions

1. To receive the annual report and audited financial

August 2022.

Please use a black pen. Mark with an X inside the box as shown in this example.

Vote

For Against Withheld

2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for

.

3. To re-elect Mr Ronald Gould as a director of the Company.

4. To re-elect Mrs Julia Chapman as a director of the Company.

5. To re-elect Mr Timothy Clissold as a director of the Company.

6. To re-elect Mr Nicholas George as a director of the Company.

7. To re-elect Mr David Mashiter as a director of the Company.

8. To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditors.

9. To authorise the directors to determine the auditors' remuneration.

10. To approve the Company's dividend policy of paying four quarterly interim dividends.

11. To authorise the Company to hold up to 10% of the issued share capital as treasury shares.

Special Resolutions

12. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of the Company's own shares.

13. To authorise the directors to allot shares on a non-pre-emptive basis of up to 10% of the issued share capital.

I/We instruct my/our proxy as indicated on this form. Unless

he or she sees fit or abstain in relation to any business of the meeting.

Signature

In the case of a corporation, this proxy must be given under its common seal or be signed on its behalf by an attorney or officer duly authorised, stating their capacity (e.g. director, secretary).

H 7 5 3

1 5

H F E J

Disclaimer

Henderson Far East Income Limited published this content on 13 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2022 21:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
