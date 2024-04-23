Fund Manager commentary Investment environment The FTSE All-Share Index was up 4.8% during the month as the Bank of England (BoE) gave its strongest indication yet that it would ease borrowing conditions this year. The BoE, which held its benchmark rate at 5.25%, said inflation and the economy were heading in the "right direction". The central bank's optimistic assessment came a day after it emerged that annual consumer price inflation had slowed to 3.4% in February, from 4.0% in January. Early in the month, the Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt announced plans for more tax cuts as part of his annual budget and ahead of a general election later this year. UK GDP expanded by 0.2% month-on- month in January and raised investor expectations that the economy would exit the shallow recession recorded last quarter. Yields on core 10-year government bonds - including the US, UK and Germany - generally edged down (prices rose slightly, reflecting their inverse relationship) due to increased confidence that most major central banks would loosen monetary policy in the coming months. Large-cap companies outperformed mid- and small-caps with the FTSE 100 Index up 4.9% versus the FTSE 250 Index and the FTSE Small-Cap Index which were up 4.6% and 2.3% respectively.

The best performing sectors during the month were materials, real estate and energy, while information technology, consumer discretionary and consumer staples were the worst performing areas. Portfolio review The equity portfolio's holdings in NatWest, Phoenix and 3i were positive for performance. NatWest continued to rally through the month as investors gained comfort that the UK economy was recovering and that this would not lead to large impairments for the banking sector. Phoenix reported good results with its management team putting forward a credible plan to sustainably grow cash flow and lower leverage. 3i Group hosted a capital markets day on its largest portfolio holding, Action, the European discount retailer, and updated the market on its continued strong growth. Elsewhere, the equity portfolio's holdings in MoneySuperMarket.com and Burberry were detrimental for performance. MoneySuperMarket.com's share price was weak as investors feared that an easing in insurance premium inflation would lead to less consumers switching their insurance providers. During the month we initiated a new position in paper & packaging company Mondi and diversified insurer Aviva. We believe the cyclical pressures that have constrained profits at Mondi are now easing, and we think recent investment should be positive for the medium term outlook. After the recent sell-off in the company's share