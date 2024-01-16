Henderson High Income Trust PLC - Pure income trust investing in dividend-paying UK companies - In connection with the combination of the assets of the company with the assets of Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC, which was approved by HDIV shareholders earlier today, the board announces it will acquire around GBP72 million of net assets from HDIV in consideration for the issue of around 42 million new shares to HDIV shareholders.

Earlier, Henderson Diversified Income Trust said the special resolution to place the company into members' voluntary liquidation was voted on and approved by shareholders at the second general meeting on Tuesday. Stuart Arthur Gardner and Derek Neil Hyslop, both of Ernst & Young LLP, were appointed as joint liquidators. Shares were suspended Tuesday.

Current stock price: 156.00 pence

12-month change: down 9.6%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

