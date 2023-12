Henderson International Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company's investment objective is to provide shareholders with a growing total annual dividend, as well as capital appreciation. The Company invests in a focused and internationally diversified portfolio of 50-80 companies that are either listed in, registered in, or whose principal business is in countries that are outside the United Kingdom and will be made up of shares (equity shares) and fixed interest asset classes that are diversified by factors such as geography, industry and investment size. The Company invests in various sectors, such as technology, consumer staples, consumer discretionary, basic materials, financials, telecommunications, energy, utilities, industrials and healthcare. It invests in various countries, including the United States, Taiwan, Switzerland, Australia and France. Janus Henderson Fund Management UK Limited is the Company's alternative investment fund manager.

Sector Investment Trusts