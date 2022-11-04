Henderson International Income Trust : Notice of Annual General Meeting 11/04/2022 | 02:22pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Henderson International Income Trust plc Notice of the 2022 Annual General Meeting 2 Henderson International Income Trust plc Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting Letter from the Chairman Dear Shareholder, Notice of annual general meeting I hope that you will be able to attend this year's annual general meeting of the Company (the "AGM" or the "meeting"), which is to be held on Wednesday, 7 December 2022 at 2.30pm at 201 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3AE (the offices of Janus Henderson Investors). For shareholders unable to travel, you will be able to join the meeting by Zoom webinar. The meeting will include a presentation by the fund manager, Ben Lofthouse. As is our normal practice, there will be live voting for those physically present at the AGM. Due to technical restrictions, we cannot offer live voting by Zoom, and we therefore request all shareholders, and particularly those who cannot attend physically, to submit their votes by proxy, ahead of the deadline of 2.30pm on Monday, 5 December 2022, to ensure that their vote counts at the AGM. If you hold your shares in a nominee account, such as through a share dealing service or platform, you will need to contact your provider and ask them to submit the proxy votes on your behalf. For further instructions on proxy voting please refer to the notes on pages 7 and 8 of this document. If you wish to join the meeting by Zoom, you will need to register in advance at this link, entering your shareholder details: www.janushenderson.com/investmenttrustslive. You will then receive a dedicated invitation to join via the webinar. The notice of meeting can be found on pages 3 and 4 of this document, together with a map showing the venue for the meeting. Further details of each of the resolutions to be proposed are set out in the explanatory notes on pages 5 and 6. I also refer you to the Company's annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 August 2022 which is being sent to shareholders with this document. If you would like to submit any questions in advance of the meeting, you are welcome to send these to the corporate secretary at itsecretariat@janushenderson.com. The board considers that the resolutions to be proposed at the meeting are in the best interests of the Company's shareholders as a whole. The board therefore recommends unanimously to shareholders that they vote in favour of each of the resolutions, as the directors intend to do in respect of their own beneficial holdings. Yours sincerely Simon Jeffreys Registered Office: Chairman 201 Bishopsgate London 27 October 2022 EC2M 3AE THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt as to what action you should take, you should consult your stockbroker, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended), if you are resident in the UK, or, if not, another appropriately authorised independent financial adviser in your own jurisdiction. If you have sold, transferred or otherwise disposed of all your shares in Henderson International Income Trust plc (the "Company"), please pass this document but not the accompanying personalised form of proxy to the purchaser or transferee or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom you made the sale, transfer or disposal for transmission to the purchaser or transferee. If you have sold or transferred or otherwise disposed of only part of your holding of shares in the Company, you should retain this document and the accompanying form of proxy and consult the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom you made the sale, transfer or disposal. Henderson International Income Trust plc Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting 3 Henderson International Income Trust plc (an investment company within the meaning of section 833 of the Companies Act 2006, incorporated in England and Wales with registered number 7549407) Notice of annual general meeting Notice is hereby given that the annual general meeting of Henderson International Income Trust plc (the "Company") will be held on Wednesday, 7 December 2022 at 2.30pm. Ordinary Business To consider and if thought fit, pass the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions: To receive the annual report and the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 August 2022. To approve the directors' remuneration report for the year ended 31 August 2022. To re-appoint Richard Hills as a director of the Company. To re-appoint Aidan Lisser as a director of the Company. To re-appoint Lucy Walker as a director of the Company. To re-appoint Jo Parfrey as a director of the Company. To re-appoint BDO LLP as statutory auditors to the Company. To authorise the directors to determine the statutory auditors' remuneration. THAT the shareholders approve the Company's dividend policy to continue to pay four quarterly interim dividends, which in the year under review have totalled 7.25p per ordinary share. THAT, in substitution for all existing authorities, the directors be generally and unconditionally authorised pursuant to and in accordance with section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act") to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company ("ordinary shares") and to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert any security into, ordinary shares up to an aggregate nominal amount of £195,978 (or such other amount as shall be equivalent to 10% of the issued ordinary share capital at the date of passing of the resolution, excluding shares held in treasury) for a period expiring (unless previously renewed, varied or revoked by the Company in general meeting) on the earlier of the date falling 15 months after the passing of this resolution and the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company in 2023, save that the directors may before such expiry make an offer or enter into an agreement which would or might require ordinary shares to be allotted or rights to be granted after such expiry and the directors may allot ordinary shares and grant rights in pursuance of such an offer or agreement as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired. To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolutions as special resolutions: 11 THAT, in substitution for all existing authorities and subject to the passing of resolution 10, the directors be and are hereby empowered pursuant to sections 570 and 573 of the Act to allot ordinary shares for cash pursuant to the authority conferred by resolution 10 above and to sell ordinary shares from treasury for cash as if section 561(1) of the Act did not apply to any such allotment or sale, provided that this authority shall be limited to the allotment or sale of ordinary shares: up to a maximum aggregate nominal amount of £195,978 (or such other amount as shall be equivalent to 10% of the issued ordinary share capital at the date of passing of the resolution, excluding shares held in treasury), and at a price of not less than the net asset value per ordinary share; and shall expire on the earlier of the date falling 15 months after the passing of this resolution or the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company in 2023 (unless previously renewed, varied or revoked, by the Company in general meeting), save that the directors may before such expiry make an offer or enter into an agreement which would or might require ordinary shares to be allotted or sold from treasury after such expiry and the directors may allot ordinary shares or sell ordinary shares from treasury pursuant to any such offer or agreement as if this authority had not expired. 12 THAT, in substitution for all existing authorities, the Company be and is hereby generally and unconditionally authorised in accordance with section 701 of the Act to make market purchases (within the meaning of section 693(4) of the Act) of ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company on such terms and in such manner as the directors may from time to time determine, provided that: the maximum aggregate number of ordinary shares hereby authorised to be purchased is 14.99% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital at the date of passing of this resolution (equivalent to 29,377,209 ordinary shares as at 26 October 2022, being the last practicable date prior to publication of this notice) excluding shares held in treasury; the minimum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for an ordinary share shall be 1p, being the nominal value per share; 4 Henderson International Income Trust plc Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting Notice of annual general meeting continued the maximum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for an ordinary share shall not exceed the higher of: 105% of the average middle market quotations for an ordinary share taken from the London Stock Exchange Daily Official List for the five business days immediately preceding the date of purchase; and the value of an ordinary share calculated on the basis of the higher of the price quote for: (1) the last independent trade of, and (2) the highest current independent bid for any number of the ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange; the authority hereby conferred shall expire on the earlier of the date falling 15 months after the passing of this resolution and the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company in 2023 (unless previously renewed, varied or revoked, by the Company in general meeting); the Company may make a contract to purchase ordinary shares under the authority hereby conferred prior to the expiry of such authority which will or may be completed wholly or partly after the expiration of such authority and may make a purchase of ordinary shares pursuant to such contract; and any ordinary share so purchased shall be: cancelled immediately upon completion of the purchase; or held, sold, transferred or otherwise dealt with as treasury shares in accordance with the provisions of the Act. 13 THAT a general meeting, other than an annual general meeting, may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice, such authority to expire at the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company in 2023. By order of the board Janus Henderson Secretarial Services UK Limited Corporate Secretary 27 October 2022 Registered Office: 201 Bishopsgate London EC2M 3AE Annual general meeting venue The annual general meeting will be held at 2.30pm on Wednesday, 7 December 2022, at 201 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3AE (12th Floor). The building is a few minutes' walk from Liverpool Street Station. GREA TEA ROAD STER ST . N CITY DITCH 201 Bishopsgate WORSHIP STREET . SHOR E London EC2M 3AE WO RSHIP OLD T STREET COMMERC FINSBURY SQ. S . ST APP ON FOLGATE ST IAL N PRIMROSE . ST CHISWELL STREET . FINSBURY SQ. EARL . CLIFTO . . NORT . VE ST ST PA SUN APPO LD E ROPE RY . STREET SPITALFIELDS STREET FINSBU ST AT MARKET MAKER SON BROA BISHOP SG SOUTH WIL DGATE STREET BRUS TE CIRCLE HFIELD STREET MOORGA PL ACE LIVERPOOL EL STAT DON ST. ION MIDDLESEX CIRCUS FINSBURY E LIVERPOOL ST AT SG STREET LONDON WA BISHOP LL MIDDLESEST HOUND X SDITCH . E AT ALDG Henderson International Income Trust plc Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting 5 Explanation of the resolutions The information set out below is an explanation of the business to be considered at the annual general meeting ("meeting" or "AGM") which will be held on Wednesday, 7 December 2022 at 2.30pm. Resolutions 1 to 10 are proposed as ordinary resolutions, which, to be passed, require more than half of the votes cast to be in favour of the resolution. Resolutions 11 to 13 are proposed as special resolutions, which, to be passed, require at least three- quarters of the votes cast to be in favour of the resolution. Resolution 1 - Company's annual report (ordinary resolution) The first item of business concerns the annual report. The directors are required to lay before the meeting the annual report and financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 August 2022, including the strategic report, directors' report, the independent auditors' report on the financial statements and the directors' remuneration report. Shareholders will be given an opportunity at the meeting to ask questions on the annual report. At the end of the discussion, members will be invited to receive the annual report and audited financial statements. Resolution 2 - directors' remuneration report (ordinary resolution) Shareholders are requested to approve the directors' remuneration report for the year ended 31 August 2022, which is set out on pages 50 to 52 of the annual report. The vote is advisory and does not affect the remuneration payable to any individual director. However the board will take feedback from shareholders regarding remuneration and incorporate this into any future remuneration discussions. Resolutions 3 to 6 - re-appointment of directors (ordinary resolutions) All the directors will offer themselves for re-appointment at the annual general meeting in line with the UK Corporate Governance Code provisions. Resolutions 3 to 6 are to seek the re-appointment of Richard Hills, Aidan Lisser, Lucy Walker and Jo Parfrey respectively. At its meeting in July 2022, the nominations and remuneration committee reviewed the performance, contribution and commitment of each of the directors. The committee considers that each director continues to bring extensive, current and relevant business experience that allows them to contribute effectively to the leadership of the Company. Furthermore, the board is satisfied that, having considered each director's experience and the nature of, and anticipated demands on his or her time by their other business commitments, each director is able to commit the time required to fulfil his or her responsibilities as a director of the Company. The board is therefore pleased to recommend the re-appointment of the directors at the meeting. Richard Hills will become chairman of the Company following the retirement of Simon Jeffreys at the conclusion of the AGM. Richard's career has been in the investment management industry where he has held senior executive positions at two large asset management companies. More recently he has been a non-executive director of a number of investment companies, both listed and private, including Henderson Global Trust plc. He is currently chairman of Strategic Equity Capital plc and a director of EQT Services (UK) Limited. Aidan is a non-executive director of JP Morgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc where he is chair-designate, and of the Edinburgh Investment Trust plc. He was previously a non-executive director of Henderson Global Trust plc. He is also a marketing ambassador for the Association of Investment Companies, a board member of Chapter Zero Limited and a trustee of Crossways Community Charity. From 2010 until 2020 he worked for Investec Wealth & Investment as chief marketing officer and subsequently as head of strategy and before this he held senior marketing roles at Allianz Global Investors and Standard Chartered Bank plc. Previously he spent over twenty years at Unilever plc, including seven years based in China and Thailand. Lucy is chair of Aurora Investment Trust plc and an independent member of the audit & risk committee for SportsAid. She spent over a decade in investment management, most recently as fund manager and Head of Third Party Funds at Sarasin & Partners, leading the team responsible for researching over £1.2 billion of assets under management, and before that worked at HSBC Global Asset Management. In 2020 she founded AM Insights to help fund researchers deliver more successful client outcomes with a fast, intuitive and mobile-friendly fund research platform. Following the retirement of Simon Jeffreys at the conclusion of the AGM, Lucy will take over the role of senior independent director from Richard Hills. Jo is a chartered accountant and has strong investment and financial, analytical and risk management skills. She is currently a non-executive director of Octopus AIM VCT plc, non-executive chair of Babraham Research Campus Limited and a non-executive director and chair of the audit committees at Start Codon Ltd and Ieso Digital Health Limited. She has been a Mentor to the Accelerate Programme at Judge Business School, Cambridge University. Resolutions 7 and 8 - re-appointment and remuneration of the statutory auditors (ordinary resolutions) In accordance with sections 489 and 492 of the Companies Act 2006, shareholders are required to approve the appointment of the Company's auditors each year. BDO LLP have expressed their willingness to continue as auditors to the Company. Following a satisfactory performance evaluation, the board is recommending their re-appointment (resolution 7) and seeking authority for the directors to determine their remuneration (resolution 8). Resolution 9 - approval of dividend payment policy (ordinary resolution) The Company's policy is to pay dividends on a quarterly basis, with dividends declared in January, April, July and October and paid in February, May, August and November each year. As the fourth dividend is payable prior to the AGM, which is held in December each year, it is declared as an interim dividend and there is accordingly no final dividend. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Henderson International Income Trust plc published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 18:21:06 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about HENDERSON INTERNATIONAL INCOME TRUST PLC 02:22p Henderson International Income Trust : Notice of Annual General Meeting PU 11/03 HENDERSON INTERNATIONAL INCOME TRUST PLC : Ex-divid.. FA 10/27 TRADING UPDATES: Henderson ups dividend; Riverstone names new chair AN 10/27 Henderson International Income Trust plc Declares Fourth Interim Dividend for the Year .. CI 10/25 Henderson International Income Trust : Monthly Factsheet as at 30 September 2022 PU 07/28 HENDERSON INTERNATIONAL INCOME TRUST PLC : Ex-divid.. FA 07/06 Henderson International Income Trust's Chair Resigns; Successor Named MT 07/05 Henderson International Income Trust plc Announces Directorate Change CI 07/05 Henderson International Income Trust plc Declares Third Interim Dividend in Respect of .. CI 05/05 HENDERSON INTERNATIONAL INCOME TRUST PLC : Ex-divid.. FA