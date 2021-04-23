Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Henderson Land Development : Sustainability Report 2020

04/23/2021 | 06:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

S U S TA I N A B I L I T Y R E P O R T 2 0 2 0

CONTENTS

02 Message from Management

  1. Our Sustainability Strategy and Highlights
  1. About our Group
  1. About this Report
  2. Our Care to All during the COVID-19 Pandemic
  1. Our Enhanced Corporate Governance
  1. Our Materiality Approach

Our Sustainability Strategy 28 Green for Planet 42 Innovation for Future 54 Value for People

66 Endeavour for Community

80 Sustainability Performance

  1. Sustainability Awards and Professional Memberships
  1. Contents Index
  1. Annex: Stakeholder Engagement and Materiality Assessment

Henderson Land Development Company Limited

72-76/F, Two International Finance Centre, 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong

MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT

Green. Innovation. Value. Endeavour. These four important terms underpin Henderson Land's sustainability strategy and are fundamental to our day-to-day business operations.

Welcome to our latest Sustainability Report.

2020 will long be remembered for the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our daily routines have changed, caused by serious health and hygiene concerns, and we have had to adapt to restrictions on our business operations due to preventative measures to stop the spread of the virus. This year's Report illustrates how we have addressed these many new challenges, while remaining committed to our long-established sustainability principles and goals.

Innovation is at the heart of the Henderson Land's approach, from our original building designs and new methods of working, to our leading role in urban redevelopment. Innovation has also played a vital role in our response to the pandemic, enabling the Group to remain resilient while making meaningful contributions to society and the economy to alleviate the hardship experienced by everyone.

At an operational level, we have prioritised the care and protection of our employees, implementing measures such as regularly distributing masks and herbal tea and providing work-from-home arrangements since the early stage of the pandemic. For our customers, touchless features at our properties, as well as the adoption of cleaning technologies and comprehensive sanitisation measures, have provided visitors with increased comfort and reassurance. The Group has also provided rental relief and other forms of support to our shopping mall tenants whose businesses have been badly affected.

During the year, my brother and joint Chairman of the Group, Dr Lee Ka Kit, Peter, and I established the Henderson Development Anti-Epidemic Fund. Its objective is to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and alleviate its devastating impact on the community through a series of relief measures and schemes in Hong Kong and mainland China. Supported by the admirable efforts of Henderson Land colleagues, the Fund has given much needed assistance to the community throughout the pandemic. Similarly, our listed associates have established a series of supportive measures, including Miramar Group's provision of Mira Moon as a quarantine hotel and Towngas' assistance to food and beverage companies.

2020 marked the launch of Henderson Land's revised sustainability strategy, which is a new focus on how we view our contributions to the economy, society and environment. It comprises four key drivers:

Green for Planet

Building a Green Portfolio: reducing our impact on the environment

Innovation for Future

Shaping a Smarter Future: creating a smart built environment enabled by innovation and technology

Value for People

Creating a Caring Culture: being a caring employer who looks after our people and our partners

Endeavour for Community

Establishing a Living Community: providing a more liveable environment that enhances well-being and quality of life

Green. Innovation. Value. Endeavour. These four important terms underpin Henderson Land's sustainability strategy and are fundamental to our day-to-day business operations. Further information about how we align our sustainability performance to the revised strategy are provided in this report.

Our Board of Directors continues to oversee Henderson Land's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) issues, monitoring the overall direction and progress of our sustainability performance and alignment of our business with the sustainability strategy. Our Corporate Social Responsibility Committee has been renamed the Sustainability Committee to reflect its reframed Terms of Reference, which now include expanded responsibilities such as overseeing environmental and social target-setting by various sub-committees and departments within the Group. The Committee has also strengthened its involvement and interactions with the Board to integrate environmental, social and governance factors into business decision making.

As we continue to fight the pandemic together, we remain steadfast in our commitment to innovate for a green and liveable future.

LEE KA SHING, MARTIN

Chairman of Henderson Land Group

and Sustainability Committee

Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020

3

OUR SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY AND HIGHLIGHTS

Henderson Land is committed to embedding sustainability as an integral part of our business. The Group strongly believes that the consideration of ESG factors in our decision-making process helps to enhance the sustainability of our business and drives business growth.

GREEN

INNOVATION

FOR PLANET

FOR FUTURE

Building a Green Portfolio:

Reducing our impact on the environment

Focus areas:

Climate Resilience

Adopt smart and climate resilient building designs

Environmental Impact

Reduce the environmental footprint of our operations

Highlights:

  • Cumulatively achieved 41 BEAM Plus, 19 BEAM, 14 LEED, 7 China Green Building Design Label
  • Murray Road Project achieved altogether 4 Green and Health Building labels at highest rating at local, national and international levels
  • 8.6% in energy consumption already achieved between 2020 and baseline year 2015, compared to the 10% target by 2025
  • Used at least 70% less timber formwork due to 'Timberless Construction'

Shaping a Smarter Future:

Creating a smart built environment enabled by innovation and technology

Focus areas:

Impactful Innovations

Innovate to better serve our customers

Smart Solutions

Create new ways of living and working

Highlights:

  • Pioneer in incorporating art living in urban redevelopment
  • First property developer to support
    social housing and adopt Modular Integrated Construction technology
  • 5G applications introduced to 6 shopping malls and newly completed commercial, office and residential developments
  • Patented "Solar Responsive Ventilator"

4

Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited

This vision is reflected in our sustainability strategy, categorised by four primary drivers, linked to the relevant United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Please refer to "Our Sustainability Strategy" sections for more information on each driver.

VALUE

ENDEAVOUR FOR

FOR PEOPLE

COMMUNITY

Creating a Caring Culture:

Being a caring employer who looks after our people and our partners

Focus areas:

Our People

Strengthen training and development and health and safety of our people

Our Partners

Promote engagement with our business partners

Highlights:

  • Outperformed the industry with <8 per 1,000 workers accident frequency rate
  • Employees undertook nearly 140,000 hours of training
  • Supported local economy by engaging local suppliers
  • Developed a Works Management Framework

Establishing a Liveable Community:

Providing a more liveable environment that enhances well-being and quality of life

Focus areas:

Sustainable Community Enhance the liveability of the community

Community Investment

Increase beneficiary outreach

Highlights:

  • Above 98% overall customer satisfaction
  • Cumulatively achieved 4 WELL project accreditations, 1 China Healthy Building Design Label
  • Contributed over 100,000 service hours from our volunteer teams
  • Sponsored the inaugural Food Made Good Hong Kong Awards, to champion sustainability development across food businesses

Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020

5

OUR SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY AND HIGHLIGHTS

Our Awards

Our dedication to sustainability is well recognised by the market through our achievements of sustainability awards and ratings.

Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition and Deloitte ESG Leading Enterprise Awards 2020

International ARC Awards 2020

Outstanding design of

Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Sustainability Rating Seal 2020-2021

  1. Rating

BCI Asia

Top 10 Awards 2020

Listed for 10 consecutive years

  1. Rating in 2020

Ranked as

Top 20 Companies (Achiever)

GRESB MSCI

Public Disclosure Rating of B in 2020

ESG Rating of BB in 2020

Please refer to "Sustainability Awards and Professional Memberships" for more information.

6

Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited

Our Enhancements

OUR ENHANCED CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

• Reframed the Terms of Reference for the

Sustainability Committee

  • Expanded the Sustainability Committee's

responsibilities for ESG issues

Introduced new policies

Please refer to "Our Enhanced Corporate Governance" for more information.

OUR MATERIALITY APPROACH

• Reviewed material ESG topics to focus efforts in the future

Enhanced stakeholder engagement for materiality assessment

• Introduced a materiality matrix

Please refer to "Our Materiality Approach" for more information.

OUR CARE TO ALL DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

  • Launched flexible work from home arrangements before the Government's announcements
  • Provided rental relief at the Group's shopping malls
  • Mira Moon participated in the "designated quarantine hotel scheme"
  • Towngas sponsored application of nano photocatalytic long-actingdisinfectant spray for Hong Kong eateries

Please refer to "Our Care to All during the COVID-19 Pandemic" for more information.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020

7

ABOUT OUR GROUP

Our Vision

Henderson Land aspires to remain a market leader by maximising long-term economic value while creating positive social and environmental impacts.

Our Corporate Profile

Founded in 1976 and listed in Hong Kong since 1981, Henderson Land Development Company Limited (Stock Code: 12) is a leading property developer with a focus on Hong Kong and mainland China.

We create sustainable value for our shareholders, customers, employees, partners and the community by excelling at our professional activities. We are dedicated to developing commercial and residential projects using innovative designs that transform urban landscapes into green and healthy living environments.

8

Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited

Business Overview

Our diversified business model comprises "three pillars" of property investment, strategic investments and property development in both Hong Kong and mainland China. The Group has also adopted a deliberate strategy in order to maximise the value for shareholders over the long term.

Business model

Property

Property

Strategic

Development

Investment

Investments

Strategic direction

Building for a

Locating prime

Expanding the

Holding of strategic

Conservative

sustainable future

sites for property

mainland China

investment for

financial strategy

with low land

investment with a

market

constant return

costs

stable income stream

For details of our business model and strategic direction, please refer to our Annual Report 2020.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020

9

ABOUT OUR GROUP

Business Profile

Core businesses:

property development and investment, construction, project and property management, department store and supermarket operations, hotel and serviced apartment management, gas production and distribution

Total land bank (Hong Kong):

24.4 million sq. ft.

Number of full-time employees (Hong Kong):

8,005

Financial Highlights

Market Cap

Revenue

(as of 31 Dec 2020)

(for the financial year ended 31 Dec 2020)

HK$146.5 HK$25.0

billion

billion

Profits attributable to

Dividends per share

equity shareholders in 2020

(for the financial year ended 31 Dec 2020)

HK$10.2

HK$1.8

billion

For details of our organisation structure and financial performance, please refer to our Annual Report 2020.

10

Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited

Henderson Land Group Structure

Henderson Land Development

Company Limited

Investment holding, property development and investment in Hong Kong and mainland China, project and property management, construction and provision of finance

33.41%

69.27%

41.53%

49.91%

Hong Kong

Henderson

The Hong Kong

Miramar Hotel

Investment

and China Gas

and Investment

Ferry (Holdings)

Limited

Company Limited

Company, Limited

Company Limited

Department store and

Production and

Hotel and serviced

Property development

supermarket operations

distribution of gas in

apartment, property

and investment

in Hong Kong

Hong Kong and

rental, food and

mainland China

beverage, and travel

68.21%

Towngas China

Company Limited

Sale and distribution of liquefied petroleum gas and natural gas in mainland China

Note: All attributable interests shown above were figures as of 31 December 2020.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020

11

ABOUT OUR GROUP

Our Sphere of Influence

Our core business activities have economic, social and environmental impacts throughout the lifecycle of a building. We interact with different stakeholders, both upstream and downstream in our value chain to influence these impacts. We illustrate our sphere of influence within the lifecycle of a building below.

Building Design:

The Group is committed to green and healthy buildings as evidenced in our policies and our array of sustainable building certifications (e.g. BEAM Plus, LEED, WELL, China Green Building and Healthy Building label, etc.). Our green and healthy building designs contribute to providing a comfortable and pleasant environment for our customers, including our residents and tenants, as well as the surrounding community.

Construction:

T h e G r o u p 's c o n s t r u c t i o n department uses innovative construction methods and materials to support green and smart construction. Our vision for green and smart construction impacts our working relationships with our suppliers and business partners.

Property Management:

The Group works to constantly enhance the operational efficiency of our properties, to reduce the environmental impacts of our existing buildings and improve the health and well-being of our occupants.

We apply our sustainability strategy, introduced and detailed in the following sections, throughout our sphere of influence.

12

Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited

ABOUT THIS REPORT

Murray Road Project, Hong Kong by Zaha Hadid Architects for Henderson Land Render by Arqui9

Reporting Period

The Sustainability Report 2020 ("the Report") of Henderson Land Development Company Limited ("Henderson Land" or together with its subsidiaries, "the Group") covers the period from 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020. Our Sustainability Reports are distributed to shareholders and published online on an annual basis.

Reporting boundary

The Report1 provides descriptions and key statistics of the Group's sustainability performance and progress during the reporting period focusing on our headquarters at Two International Finance Centre and AIA Tower, and our wholly- owned subsidiaries, namely E Man Construction Company Limited2 ("E Man"), Goodwill Management Limited3 ("Goodwill"), and Well Born Real Estate Management Limited ("Well Born") and Hang Yick Properties Management Limited ("Hang Yick")4.

The selected in-scope entities are those whose activities the Group has the most impact and operational control over. We have commenced data collection work to encompass additional parties, with the aim of extending the data coverage of the Report in the near future.

We conducted a stakeholder engagement exercise to identify the material topics included in the Report. For details of our stakeholder engagement exercise, see "Our Materiality Approach".

Reporting Standards

The Report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") Standards: Core option and complies with the provisions of the Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide issued by The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX").

Contact Information

If you would like a copy of the Report, or wish to provide any comments or suggestions, please contact us at corpcomm@hld.com. The e-copy of the Report is available at www.hld.com/en/csr/sustainability.shtml.

  1. The listed subsidiary and associates do not fall into the scope of this Report
  2. E Man Construction Company Limited ("E Man") is responsible for operating and managing the Group's construction sites
  • Goodwill Management Limited ("Goodwill") is responsible for managing the Group's commercial properties

4 Well Born Real Estate Management Limited ("Well Born") and Hang Yick Properties Management Limited ("Hang Yick") are responsible for managing residential and industrial/commercial properties

Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020

13

OUR CARE TO ALL DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a very challenging period for everyone and Henderson Land has taken a proactive stance to support our employees, customers, partners and the community from the early stages of the crisis.

  • HLD Companion: A mobile office workplace app that allows employees to apply or approve a number of work processes. Employees receive mobile notifications on company memos, notices, messages or tasks from their respective teams

Support to Employees

We have ensured that our employees have the provisions to keep themselves and their families as safe and healthy as possible during this time.

We launched flexible work arrangements, allowing employees to work from home, before the Government's announcements about the significant increase in local COVID-19 cases. Our IT department developed digital platforms to enable our employees to efficiently work remotely. For example:

  • RemoteConnect: A remote access platform that allows employees to access their work computers remotely and perform the same tasks, as if they were in their office. To enhance information security and data privacy, two-factor authentication was integrated using the HLD Companion mobile app to ensure only authorised users have access

14

Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited

Our offices have remained open as usual in order to maintain the company's normal operations and customer- facing colleagues adopted a shift system, where appropriate. Our management regularly distributed face masks and provided Chinese herbal tea on a daily basis, as acts of care and support for employees' health and well-being.

Our property management subsidiaries applied for the HKSAR "Employment Support Scheme" for the housing estates they managed. All funds received through the scheme (around HK$131 million) were fully transferred to their managed properties as a token of sponsorship for the staff salary expense.

At our construction sites, we have enhanced site safety measures and have implemented specific COVID-19 precautionary measures to ensure a cleaner, safer and more hygienic working environment for construction workers. For example:

Self-protection:

  • Construction workers provided with eye protection goggles; and
  • Sheltered lunch areas with individual partitions

Site precautionary measures:

  • Infra-redtemperature sensors, alcoholic rinse-free hand wash and health declaration forms at construction site entrances;
  • Fans at resting areas for maximum ventilation; and
  • Hand wash facilities as well as cleaning and sterilising agents on site

Regular sterilisation and checks:

  • Daily inspections of COVID-19 preventative measures;
  • Regular sterilisation at construction sites both internally and by externally outsourced cleaning services;
  • Free COVID-19 tests for all construction workers in the Construction Department;
  • Special management inspections on COVID-19 preventative measures; and
  • Emergency protocols if Henderson Land employees, construction workers or their close family members contract COVID-19

Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020

15

OUR CARE TO ALL DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Support to Customers

To provide reassurance for our customers, we have ensured that our properties comply with the Government's standard COVID-19 restrictions and, in many cases, our preventative measures exceed the requirements of regulations such as the Prevention and Control of Disease Regulation (Cap 599A of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Our properties and show flats:

  • We provide customers with a touchless experience during their visits, for example touchless toilets at properties such as H Zentre and Harbour East
  • We provide hand sanitiser dispensers and routinely check body temperatures of visitors and employees at main entrances

16

Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited

Tenant engagement:

  • The Group has provided relief of between 20% to 60% of the basic rent for severely affected tenants in our shopping malls
  • We supported our restaurant tenants at shopping malls by commissioning the ZEEK online logistics platform which provides them with the ability to offer free delivery services and therefore helps them expand their customer reach and sales
  • We have adopted new types of cleaning measures such as nano photocatalytic long-acting disinfectant sprays and 360-degreenon-contact disinfection facilities in public areas and facilities at our properties and show flats
  • The nano photocatalytic long-acting disinfectant spray is a state-of-the-art innovation developed by Raze Technology. It is internationally recognised for its ability to eliminate up to 99.9% of viruses and bacteria and is effective for up to three months
  • Examples of measures added to our new residential developments include automatic main entrance doors, disinfecting installations, air purifiers, touchless operation for residential unit entrance doors, mailbox locks and lift calling using a mobile app or Octopus card

Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020

17

OUR CARE TO ALL DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Support to the Community

The Group's Chairmen, Dr Lee Ka Kit, Peter and Mr Lee Ka Shing, Martin, established a privately-financed Henderson Development Anti-Epidemic Fund ("the Fund") in January 2020 which has contributed over HK$100 million worth of anti-epidemic supplies and monetary support to the community. A special taskforce was set up within the Group, with volunteers from Henderson Land helping with the planning and organisation of the Fund. We consider the Fund to be an extension of one of our strategic priorities, Endeavour for Community, and a channel to realise our commitments to support Hong Kong, especially during such unprecedented times.

The Fund has supported various initiatives, benefitting different parts of our community. The key initiatives include:

Sponsoring the sterilisation of Hong Kong public transportation fleets and retail shops and beauty salons

Approximately 9 million passengers use public transport every day. Given the higher risk of COVID-19 transmission in confined spaces, it has been crucial for public transport to be properly and regularly sterilised to stem the spread of the virus.

We worked with a local innovation and technology start-up company to obtain nano photocatalytic sanitising spray for use in sterilising public modes of transport.

The sterilisation scheme covered most public transportation in Hong Kong, except for railways and franchised buses, including approximately:

  • 4,570 minibuses and rehabuses
  • 18,000 taxis
  • 10,000 private buses, e.g. school buses, resident estate coaches, cross-border and driving school vehicles
  • 600 ferries, including cross harbour ferries, outlying island ferries and kaito ferries

The Fund also sponsored the sterilisation of retail shops and beauty salons, especially the small and medium enterprises ("SMEs"), which have faced significant financial pressure during the pandemic.

18

Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited

Care for the underprivileged

Everyone has faced difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic, but no more so than the underprivileged, many of whom lack the means of adapting to the new norm of wearing face masks and learning digitally.

Through donations to UNICEF Hong Kong, the Fund purchased over one million face masks for distribution to underprivileged children in Hong Kong. We also distributed over 600,000 adult face masks free of charge to the elderly, ethnic minority and disadvantaged groups.

The Fund donated 2,000 laptops with one-yearfull-access data packages to financially disadvantaged students in Hong Kong to facilitate their online learning. This avoids them having to borrow devices or seek free Wi-Fi internet services in public places where there is a higher risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020

19

OUR CARE TO ALL DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Protecting public health: now and in future Miramar Group:

The Fund has also actively supported the health developments outside Hong Kong and has contributed to international efforts to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • At our hotels: In order to provide a safe, hygienic and comfortable environment for our guests, our hotels launched the "Mira-Clean Promise" programme which ensures that all rooms are cleaned in accordance with high standards of hygiene and infection prevention protocols. One of our hotels, Mira Moon, participated in the "designated quarantine hotel scheme" to support the Hong Kong Government in providing quarantine accommodation for overseas travellers to minimise the chance of them infecting the local community

It has donated more than 1.5 million packs of nutritional supplies and Chinese herbal medicines to over 100,000 healthcare workers and patients in Hubei province at the time of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Fund also sponsored University College London's COVID-19 research in the hope of accelerating the discovery and production of an effective vaccine.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, our listed associates Miramar Group and Towngas also actively contributed to the community's efforts to fight the virus.

  • At Mira Dining: With social distancing dining restrictions, we introduced a tailor-made series of discounted takeaway menus to encourage our guests to stay at home and still enjoy delicious gourmet food with their families. In order to reduce
    the additional waste generated from takeaways, guests receive extra discounts if they bring their own containers and use takeaway containers and
    utensils that are made of biodegradable materials such as bamboo
    pulp or sugar cane

20

Towngas:

  • Nano photocatalytic long-acting disinfectant for eateries: To show its support for the catering industry which is facing a great challenge posed by the pandemic, Towngas fully sponsored the application of nano photocatalytic long-actingdisinfectant spray in the premises of many eateries in Hong Kong. This measure was aimed at boosting public confidence in the hygiene of local eateries. The Group also provided stickers for the eateries to post for the public's easy identification showing that they have been sterilised with the spray. About 8,000 eateries have benefitted from this programme
  • "Food Packs for Families in Need" programme: Towngas and Christian Family Service Centre united to launch the "Food Packs for Families in Need" programme to address the needs of underprivileged families with decreased income as a result of redundancy or unemployment during the COVID-19pandemic. About 30,000 fresh food packs were distributed to 1,000 families during the second half of 2020, providing them with daily necessities and relieving them of some cost of living expenses
  • "Supporting F&B and the Economy" campaign: Towngas launched a campaign in early May 2020 comprising a series of relief initiatives targeted at the food and beverage industry. These included an interest- free rental and purchase scheme for kitchen equipment for small eateries, as well as e-couponsfor consumers

Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020

21

OUR ENHANCED CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Robust governance is fundamental to our business. Our Board of Directors ("the Board") takes the overarching responsibility of managing the business strategies and activities of the Group. Under its leadership, we endeavour to ensure that our business is conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations, codes and standards and that we live up to our high standards of accountability and transparency.

Governance Structure

Our corporate governance structure is purposeful and robust, and enables an effective flow of information throughout the Group, between management, functions and business units.

The Board is actively engaged in formulating and implementing our sustainability strategy, as well as overseeing our risk management and ensuring our resilience in respect of Environmental, Social and Governance related risks (ESG risks). The Board delegates the responsibility for detailed consideration and implementation of these matters to the Sustainability

Committee. The Sustainability Committee (formerly known as the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee) and its sub-committees have been established for many years.

The Sustainability Committee is chaired by our Chairman, Mr Lee Ka Shing, Martin and comprises several directors and department heads. The Committee's primary role is to manage Henderson Land's overall approach to sustainability, including overseeing the identification of material ESG issues, developing the Group's sustainability strategy and policies, and regularly evaluating the Group's sustainability performance. The Sustainability Committee reports relevant issues to the Board on a regular basis.

Four sub-committees support the Sustainability Committee, with their respective roles and responsibilities collectively being to drive sustainable performance within their remits. The subcommittees work with various business units within the Group to disseminate environmental and healthy building training and learning opportunities to employees.

Board of Directors

Sustainability Committee

Green Building Sub-committee

Planting

Site Safety

Sub-committee

Sub-committee

Safety and

Environmental

Sub-committee

Roles and Responsibilities

  • Develop green building goals
  • Facilitate knowledge sharing within the Group
  • Encourage innovative technologies in development projects
  • Set corporate green building standards
  • Establish and manage a comprehensive Landscape Handbook which set out the Group's Standard
  • Review and advise the landscape design as well as planting effect of each on-going development project
  • Carry out weekly site safety inspections to all ongoing construction sites
  • Oversee the rectification of safety issues raised during inspections
  • Minimise safety risks and improve environmental performance at construction sites
  • Monitor and improve safety and environmental measures

Supported by Henderson Land's departments:

Company Secretarial, Human Resources, Corporate Communications, Project Management, Construction, Property Management and other departments

22

Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited

Sustainability is embedded in our day-to-day workplace activities and many departments including the Company Secretarial, Human Resources, Corporate Communications, Project Management, Construction and Property Management Departments are involved in the execution and delivery of initiatives prescribed by the Sustainability Committee and sub-committees.

Further information about our governance structure can be found in the Corporate Governance Report of our Annual Report 2020 and on our website: https://www.hld.com/en/ investor/annual_20.shtml.

For the Terms of reference of the Sustainability Committee, please refer to our website: https://www.hld.com/en/csr/ csrsubscommittee.shtml.

Environmental

Policies

Our Corporate Social Responsibility Policy formalises our commitment to operating responsibly, taking us beyond minimum regulatory requirements for workplace quality, environmental protection, operating practices and community investment. The Group regularly reviews the Corporate Social Responsibility Policy and has updated it recently so that it reflects our approach to ever-changing operating factors and community needs.

The Board has approved the following key policies that articulate and define important principles and values of the Group:

• Corporate Social Responsibility Policy

• Environmental Policy (including Waste and Water topics) NEW

• Climate Change Policy NEW

Social

• Anti-corruption and Bribery Policy NEW

• Anti-discrimination Policy NEW

• Business Ethics and Code of Business Conduct Policy NEW

• Customer Services Code of Conduct Policy NEW

  • Employee and Remuneration Policy NEW
  • Equal Employment Opportunity Policy NEW

• Health and Safety Policy NEW

Governance

• Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Policy NEW

• Board Diversity Policy

• Dividend Policy

• Inside Information Policy

• Nomination Policy

• Risk Management Policy

• Shareholders Communication Policy

To view these policies, please refer to our website: https://www.hld.com/en/corporate/corppolicies.shtml.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020

23

OUR ENHANCED CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Risk Management

Our integrated and holistic risk management approach combines top-down strategy with bottom-up processes of our operations departments. We proactively ensure that all significant risks are identified and assessed by considering their potential impacts and likelihood of occurrence, and that they are managed by identifying suitable control systems and countermeasures.

Corporate Values

Our corporate values are embedded in our governance practice and underpin all our activities. Our aim is to add value for our shareholders, customers and the community through a commitment to excellence in product quality and service delivery as well as a continuous focus on sustainability and the environment.

The Board regularly reviews and discusses material operational risks, while each department is responsible for identifying its own risks and designing, implementing and monitoring relevant risk management and internal control systems.

ESG risks are also monitored regularly to ensure they are considered in the Group's business decision making. New policies have been established to strengthen our governance of ESG risks including, but not limited to, bribery and corruption, business ethics and climate change.

The Audit Department is responsible and accountable for enterprise risk management in terms of assessing risk appetite and tolerance as well as risk monitoring and reporting for the Group. The Audit Department appraises the Group's major activities to ensure risk management and internal control systems are in place and makes recommendations for improvements. The Audit Department maintains its independence and reports their findings directly to the Audit Committee which reviews the effectiveness of our overall risk management and submits its findings to the Board.

For more details of the Group's risk management and internal controls, please refer to the Corporate Governance Report. To view the Group's Risk Management Policy, please refer to our website: https://www.hld.com/en/pdf/corporate/ RISK_MANAGEMENT_POLICY.pdf.

Ethics

The Group observes a strict code of ethics in all spheres and we have no tolerance for any form of corruption or other misconduct. We expect our employees at all levels to uphold our values and behave in an ethical manner.

In order to generate awareness among our employees in all functions of the Group, we regularly provide anti-corruption training for new joiners within the first 60 days of their employment.

We actively encourage any employee with concerns about our standards of conduct to notify the Human Resources Department directly or the Vice Chairman through a direct email link.

During the reporting period, no legal actions or fines related to breaches of anti-corruption or anti-competitive practices were brought against the Group or its employees. There were also no significant fines and non-monetary sanctions for non-compliance with laws and regulations in the social and economic area.

24

Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited

OUR MATERIALITY APPROACH

We believe it is important to understand our stakeholders' priorities and expectations regarding the Group's sustainability performance. Our materiality is driven by internal and external viewpoints on how each sustainability topic impacts our business and our stakeholders. In this section, we highlight the approach we take to engage stakeholders and define materiality.

Stakeholder group

Channel

Employees

Survey

Training

Yearly review

• Formal and informal team meetings

Social gatherings

Interviews

Intranet

Volunteering

Stakeholder Engagement

Throughout the year, we regularly engage and communicate with our stakeholders to ensure we understand and meet their needs. This is integral to our process of prioritising sustainability issues and identifying market trends that are material to us.

We summarise the various channels we use to engage our diverse groups of stakeholders, as follows:

Government

& regulators

Meetings

Interviews

Letter/ email correspondence

Customers

Customer service/ Henderson Club hotline

Industry and

Henderson Club email/ fax

professional

& tenants

Facebook

bodies

Website

Mobile app

Newsletter

Member activities

• Annual customer satisfaction survey

Meetings

Media

Suppliers &

Screening and assessments

contractors

Audits

Performance review

Interviews

Extranet

Business

NGOs &

Meetings

communities

partners

• Tendering and procurement processes

Seminars

Site visits

Investors &

Investor & analyst briefings

Academia

shareholders

Investor conferences

Circulars

Announcements

Reports

Websites

  • Seminars
  • Site visits
  • Social gatherings
  • Meetings
  • Press releases
  • Press briefings and updates
  • Interviews
  • Feedback and responses to media enquiries
  • Seminars
  • Site visits
  • Meetings
  • Volunteering services
  • Social media
  • Seminars
  • Meetings

Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020

25

OUR MATERIALITY APPROACH

Materiality Assessment

In 2020, as part of our materiality assessment, we conducted multiple in-depth focus group workshops and interviews with our internal stakeholders. We also distributed an online survey to our internal and external stakeholders to obtain feedback on our sustainability performance.

We reviewed various sustainability reporting and assessment frameworks as well as international and local industry peers to assess topics and trends relevant to our areas of operation and industry. Compliance is part of our internal controls processes and therefore we removed Compliance

(Environment) and Compliance (Product Responsibility) from the materiality assessment exercise as sustainability topics. This year, we also added four additional sustainability topics on which to focus our efforts in the future: Climate Change, Green Building, Innovation and Anti-competitive Behaviour.

As such, we have set out a materiality matrix based on a total of 22 sustainability topics. The materiality matrix shows the importance of each topic to our internal and external stakeholders.

Importance to external stakeholders

Customer Engagement

Training and Development

and Satisfaction

Materials

Community Investment

Information Privacy

and Security

Innovation

Anti-corruption

Occupational Health,

Safety and Well-being

Emissions

Customer Health

and Safety

Climate Change

Market and Labelling

Water

Management

Supply Chain Management

Energy Efficiency

Diversity and Inclusion

Waste Management

Talent Attraction and Retention

Employee Engagement

Anti-competitive Behaviour

Green Building

Economic Performance

Importance to internal stakeholders

Green for Planet Innovation for Future Value for People Endeavour for Community Corporate Governance/ Company information

26

Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited

Based on the materiality matrix, Customer Engagement and Satisfaction, Information Privacy and Security, as well as Training and Development were ranked the top three material topics, in line with our Group's development. More details on the impact boundaries of each material topic are provided in the Annex.

We summarise some of the feedback received from the stakeholder engagement exercise, and how we have addressed them:

Feedback from stakeholders

Our response

Employees are concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges and stress that it may have on work.

Employees want to have more training and development opportunities suited to their career needs.

Customers and tenants hope to have more transparent and updated information regarding the properties.

We regard employees' health and safety as our utmost priority. We have implemented the following measures to support our staff during the COVID-19 pandemic:

  • Distributed face masks to employees and provided sterilisation supplies in public areas
  • Engaged staff through online recreational events and training to support their work and mental health
  • Provided consultation support for staff in need by introducing counselling hotlines
  • Well Born and Hang Yick established an E-learning platform

Please refer to "Value for People" for more information on our responses.

Our Human Resources Department collects employee comments on what types and forms of training they would like to have on an ongoing basis. These comments are used as a key reference in the year's training plan.

Please refer to "Value for People" for more information on our responses.

We enhanced our marketing and labelling practices by engaging an external consultant to review our sales brochure, property visit process and promotional materials to ensure accuracy.

The eHOME mobile app was launched this year for easy access to information on properties for sale, providing a better user experience and more convenient and efficient way of marketing.

Please refer to "Innovation for Future" and "Endeavour for Community" for more information on our responses.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020

27

GREEN FOR PLANET

The Group aspires to build a green portfolio by reducing our impact on the environment.

"Green for Planet" compels our business to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals throughout our sphere of influence: to combat climate change whilst ensuring sustainable consumption and production patterns.

CASE STUDY:

Transforming brownfield truck yard into an ecological paradise

The Wo Shang Wai wetland is a first-of-its-kind wetland restoration project in Hong Kong, funded and managed by Henderson Land. This project, spanning a wetland area of about 4.7 hectares, has taken about 4 years to come to fruition, in terms of planning, soliciting public opinions and obtaining the approval of the Government.

What was it like before?

This area was an abandoned open-air storage yard and a container truck parking lot. It was a brownfield site that had been flattened, destroying the original ecology.

What is it like now?

A wetland and bird paradise. The Wo Shang Wai wetland is now home to aquatic and terrestrial animals and plants, attracting over 100 different species of birds, including some endangered bird species such as the Little Egret, Chinese Pond Heron, Yellow Bittern, Black-faced Spoonbill and Collared Crow. Sometimes, Leopard Cats also make an appearance!

30

We are proud of this pioneering integrated conservation and development project, which has resulted in successfully restored wetland that is now home to a diverse family of birds, animals and plants, promoting local biodiversity.

Note: The transfer of the Group's interests in certain land lots in Wo Shang Wai to an independent third party was completed in 2020. We will continue to work closely with the new owner for the ongoing conservation of the wetland restoration area. Please refer to the Group's Annual Report 2020 for details.

31

GREEN FOR PLANET

Climate Resilience

We are committed to designing green, healthy and smart

impact the health and well-being of occupants therefore

buildings. With reference to the SDGs 7 (Affordable and

additionally contributing to SDG 3 (Good Health and

Clean Energy), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production),

Well-being).

and 13 (Climate Action), we strive to incorporate renewable

energy features as well as other green building features to

During the year, we continued to adopt innovative

reduce emissions and waste in our properties. Green building

designs and incorporated smart building features in our

features, such as improved lighting environment, better air

development projects to be climate resilient, achieve energy

quality and greenery, have also been proven to positively

efficiency, as well as provide and enable our customers with

low-carbon and healthy lifestyles.

Examples of these design measures include:

Enhanced facade resilience to

prevent damage from flying objects

during extreme weather events

Fast speed and medium speed

Storm-resistant measures such as

electric vehicle charging facilities

floodgates to protect buildings from

flooding, especially those with extensive

basement floors

Installation of monitoring

sensors to control lighting and

Patented "Solar Responsive

power usage

Ventilators" developed for high-end

office towers to improve thermal

comfort of tenants

Innovative desiccant

dehumidification for a healthier

and energy efficient environment

Solar thermal and photovoltaic panels

to harvest renewable energy

Hybrid ventilation for energy

saving and enjoying natural breeze

Tinted, double glazing, Low-E

at moderate climate periods

Glazing Unit to reduce heat gain to

the interior

32

Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited

Our dedication to sustainability through our building designs is evident in our green building certifications and the awards we have achieved. Some key examples include:

Murray Road Project

Last year, our project at the prime Murray Road Project site in Central achieved WELL Platinum Level Pre-certification from International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) and LEED Platinum Pre-certification (Core & Shell). This year, we also achieved BEAM Plus Provisional Platinum Rating, China Green Building Design Label 3-Star Rating as well as the following awards:

Murray Road Project, Hong Kong by Zaha Hadid Architects for Henderson Land Render by Arqui9

MIPIM Asia Awards 2020

Build4Asia Awards 2020

Best Futura Project - Silver Winner

Outstanding Future Project

A&D Awards 2020

Future Development - Commercial - Gold Award

Asia Property Awards 2020

  • Best Office Architectural Design (Asia) - 5-Star Winner
  • Best Office Architectural Design (Hong Kong) - Winner
  • Best Office Interior Design (Hong Kong) - Winner

Outstanding Property Award London 2020

  • Architectural Design - Platinum Winner
  • Interior Design - Platinum Winner
  • Architectural Design/ Commercial, High-Rise - Winner

73 Caine Road

Our residential-cum-commercial composite development at the Mid-levels achieved BEAM Plus Provisional Gold Rating, China Green Building Design Label 3-Star Rating as well as the following awards:

2020-2021 Asia Pacific Property Awards

- Best Residential High Rise Development Asia Pacific

- Regional Nominee

- Best Residential High Rise Development Hong Kong

- 5-Star Winner

73 Caine Road (artist's impression)

Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020

33

GREEN FOR PLANET

World Financial Centre in Beijing

Did you know?

World Financial Centre in Beijing and Henderson 688 in Shanghai were awarded LEED Platinum, globally ranked

2nd and 5th in the Building Operations and Maintenance: Existing Buildings category.

At our managed properties, we also have protocols in place in case of a natural disaster, such as a typhoon, to ensure the safety of our employees, tenants and customers.

Well Born and Hang Yick have developed emergency protocols within the Integrated Management System indicating clear instructions and procedures on how to prevent, as well as what to do before, during and after a typhoon.

Environmental Impact

Henderson Land's Environmental Policy states our commitment to environmental protection at the Group level and guides various departments to develop their own systems relevant to their specific operations for ensuring environmental performance throughout the life cycle of every project.

We have established an environmental management system (EMS) which is audited regularly to assess effectiveness and compliance with relevant regulations and ISO 14001:2015. An external audit was conducted in October 2020 and results were satisfactory.

We are in the process of reviewing and setting quantitative targets to track our environmental performance with regards to greenhouse gas emissions, waste consumption and water consumption.

During the year, we incurred no significant fines for non- compliance with environmental laws and regulations.

Please refer to "Sustainability Awards and Professional Memberships" for more information on project accreditations and other sustainability awards.

Material Use and

Waste Management

We work to lessen our environmental footprint by actively managing our material use and improving the operational efficiency of our construction processes. At our managed properties we also work to minimise the environmental impact associated with waste disposal by reusing and recycling. With reference to the SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), we make continuous improvements in material use and waste management at our projects and the properties we manage.

34

Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited

CASE STUDY:

Timberless

Construction

Timber, logged from trees, is used as temporary formwork in our construction works. Temporary timber formwork has limited usage and cannot be reused many times, therefore generating a lot of waste. It also requires a lot of manpower for its assembly.

The Group has set an overarching objective of "Timberless Construction" for all construction works carried out by our Construction Department. We have now widely adopted our self-developed Design for Manufacturing and Assembling (DfMA) approach and use aluminium formwork to replace timber in our projects. This not only improves the quality of the concrete finishing, but also significantly reduces construction wastage.

In 2020, we used at least 70% less timber formwork in our construction works compared to previous years.

We are conducting on-going research into the use of precast for staircases and balconies which may facilitate our achievement of an even higher reduction in timber formwork in the future.

35

GREEN FOR PLANET

Construction Materials

An Environmental Management System Manual and an Environmental Instruction (EI-02) were developed for the management of materials in our projects, detailing our goals and targets, responsibilities and committed actions to control the use of construction materials.

We are committed to conducting research and development to introduce new construction materials that are environmentally friendly and can enhance the structure and quality of our end products. As we develop innovative construction products, they will be progressively applied to our future projects.

  • Eco-Blockis applied to the partition walls of a building. The application of Eco-Block is expected to reduce the need for follow-up plastering works and hence decrease consumption of materials by around 30%
  • A self-foaming protective coating material was introduced and applied to building elements, such as sanitary hardware, ironmongery and glass panels, for extra protection. As a result, building elements are damaged less frequently and less waste is generated. The development of this material was supported by the Innovation and Technology Fund under the Innovation and Technology Commission
  • A bio-inspired structural silicone sealant was also developed that is suited for application on wet surfaces

Off-site Prefabrication

We adopt Design for Manufacturing and Assembling (DfMA) in the construction approach of our development projects.

  • Through DfMA, we significantly increase the use of prefabricated materials, which are produced off-site in factories, resulting in more effective material use and reduced onsite formwork installation
  • Adopting DfMA reduces the demand for skilled labour, enhances the quality of the end product and improves the safety of the working environment
  • Semi-precastslab flooring as well as full precast sunken floor slabs for bathrooms and kitchens are widely adopted to replace the conventional cast in-situ method in our projects

This year we obtained a patent registration for the DfMA process from the China National Intellectual Property Administration and the Intellectual Property Department in Hong Kong. We hope to leverage our patented DfMA process to extend its application to all our development projects.

Off-site prefabrication reduces extra construction materials used (e.g. concrete and steel) leading to reduced waste. It also increases construction efficiency and quality control. This year our consumption of prefabricated units increased by almost 50% compared to last year.

36

Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited

Food Waste Eliminator at Mira Place

Waste Management

At our managed properties, AIA Financial Centre and Trend Plaza, we worked with NGOs to trial a Municipal Solid Waste Charging Scheme this year.

  • We actively engaged our tenants to participate in this trial scheme by distributing free garbage bags for waste disposal
  • Paper, plastic and metal were the major types of municipal waste collected from the trial scheme
  • A total of 323,209kg of waste was collected from Trend Plaza from June to September 2020 and 21,284kg was collected from AIA Financial Centre from May to September 2020

We also encouraged our catering tenants to reduce food waste. At Mira Place, dedicated recycling boxes are provided to tenants to collect food that can be fed into a food waste eliminator to decompose it within 24 hours. Since 2011, we have also been running a cooking oil collection scheme in conjunction with a local bio-diesel producer.

  • During the year, Mira Place collected a total of 3,026kg of cooking oil
  • The collected cooking oil was sold and donated to World Wide Fund for Nature Hong Kong (WWF)

The Group continues to receive awards for our sustained excellence in waste reduction and accelerating positive change in office environments through tenant engagement and property management.

  • Well Born and Hang Yick received certificates from the Environmental Protection Department as recognition for our continuous support for the recycling programmes of Christmas trees and Peach Blossom Trees
  • Well Born and Hang Yick received the "Green Office" Label from World Green Organisation once again
  • Other recognitions are listed in "Sustainability Awards and Professional Memberships"

Apart from our managed properties, we are also driving towards paperless workflows at our offices. This year we saw a 94% reduction in paper use compared to 2019 due to greater digitalisation of the property handover process. All key internal documents have been digitalised and other remaining documents will gradually transition to becoming electronic in the next few years.

We also practise recycling in our sales activities at our show flats. We reduced the thickness of the stone flooring at show flats to save on costs and materials consumed. We also reuse all loose furniture or props at the clubhouses of those properties.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020

37

GREEN FOR PLANET

Did you know?

We had a MetroNaps Energy Pod at the sales office which we later placed at the clubhouse of one of our properties.

Energy Efficiency and

Emissions Reduction

Our construction sites currently rely mainly on diesel generators for energy to power construction equipment. We have started to replace them with electric powered generators for trial use and plan to replace all diesel generators gradually in the future.

Our property management subsidiaries have implemented the Integrated Management System (IMS) in line with international standards such as ISO 9001, ISO 10002, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001. Policies, commitments, responsibilities and grievance mechanisms are all clearly described in the IMS. Goodwill also follows Environmental Instructions (EI) for ISO 14001:2015 which guides environmental aspects.

In 2017, the Group set a target of reducing energy consumption by 10% by 2025 in the common areas of 14 of our commercial properties managed by Goodwill, with 2015 as the baseline. We are in the process of conducting carbon audits for these 14 properties and may consider expanding the scope and ambition of our target.

38

Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited

In 2020, we achieved 8.62% reduction in energy consumption for the said 14 properties, demonstrating satisfactory progress towards the target. Some of the energy saving and efficiency measures we implemented include:

Monthly monitoring of energy consumption at all managed properties

Adjusting lighting schedules and shortening operating times of lifts and escalators

Enhancing the monitoring and control of chiller systems to maintain optimal indoor temperatures of 24-26°C

Installing timers for air conditioning units and lighting facilities

Applying thermal insulated and light reflective film on skylights to reduce heat

Participation in "Earth Hour" organised by World Wide Fund For Nature Hong Kong, "Energy Saving Charter 2020", "Charter on External Lighting" and "4Ts Charter" organised by the Environmental Bureau (ENB) and the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD)

Replacing existing lighting with LED lights

  • For example, approximately 5,200 existing lightings from 13 of our commercial properties managed by Goodwill were replaced with LED lights. The replacement work is targeted to be completed in mid-2021. The estimated energy saving after completion of replacement work is approximately 391,000 kWh per year

Employee travel has significantly reduced this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and greater use of video conferencing at both the Group's Hong Kong and mainland China offices, with a more than twofold increase compared to last year.

Scope 1 GHG emissions from our Headquarters rose due to increased distance travelled by our vehicles because more health and safety inspections at our construction sites took place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With reference to the SDGs 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) and 13 (Climate Action), we strive to make continuous improvements in energy efficiency and in managing our carbon footprint. Our building energy consumption intensity and GHG intensity reduced by 1% in 2020 compared to 2019.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020

39

GREEN FOR PLANET

GHG Emissions at our Headquarters and Properties Managed by Goodwill

Energy Consumption at our Headquarters and Properties Managed by Goodwill5

GHG

Building GHG intensity

emission

(tCO e/m2 total GFA)

2

120,000

-

0.1216

- 0.13

0.1174

- 0.12

100,000

-

- 0.11

- 0.10

80,000

-

- 0.09

- 0.08

60,000

-

- 0.07

- 0.06

40,000

-

94,583

93,660

- 0.05

- 0.04

- 0.03

20,000

-

- 0.02

811

882

- 0.01

0

-

- 0.00

2019

2020

Category:

Scope 1

Scope 2

Building GHG intensity (tCO e/m2 total GFA)

2

Energy

Building energy consumption

consumption

(kWh/m2 total GFA)

150,000,000

-

176

170

- 180

- 160

120,000,000

-

- 140

- 120

90,000,000 -

- 100

131,951,653

130,588,902

- 80

60,000,000

-

- 60

30,000,000

-

- 40

- 20

0

5,929,578

6,398,213

- 0

2019

2020

Business unit:

Headquarters Properties managed by Goodwill

Building energy consumption (kWh/m2 total GFA)

5 In order to provide a like-to-like comparison, energy consumption data visualised in this chart for both 2019 and 2020 is confined to 32 properties managed by Goodwill

Harbour East

40

Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited

Water Conservation and Management

Water is used throughout our operations and recognising that it is a shared resource, we are diligent in our efforts to reduce its usage wherever possible. We assess our exposure to water-related risks and while Hong Kong's current water supply remains stable, we endeavour to do our part to protect one of earth's most precious resources.

We issue an Environmental Risk Assessment Report, reviewed once a year, that assesses the impacts on water quality and wastewater discharge from our construction sites.

  • At the design stage, project managers set targets using green building standards, and closely monitor progress during construction
  • For our development projects, various measures have been incorporated to increase water efficiency, including rainwater harvesting, flow regulators and dual flushing toilets

At our managed properties, water consumption is also closely monitored. Monthly water consumption reports are compiled so that usage can be tracked. Freshwater and flushing tanks are cleansed regularly in accordance with applicable regulations and guidelines. Where appropriate, water devices are replaced with more efficient models.

Wastewater that is discharged from our offices and property premises is flushed through municipal drainage systems, while wastewater discharged from our sites is treated according to respective regulatory requirements.

With reference to the SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), we strive to make continuous improvements in our management and efficient use of water. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic and to keep our employees and customers safe, more water has been used for cleaning purposes this year. Our building water consumption intensity increased by 7% in 2020 compared to 2019.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020

41

INNO FOR

We strive to shape a smarter future by creating a smart built environment enabled by innovation and technology.

"Innovation for Future" means that our business supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals throughout our sphere of influence: to foster innovation and contribute to the development of sustainable cities.

VATION FUTURE

INNOVATION FOR FUTURE

Impactful Innovations

"Innovation for Future" is a key driving force and enabler of our sustainability strategy together with our other drivers "Green for Planet", "Value for People" and "Endeavour for Community". Innovation is embedded in many of our initiatives to better serve our customers and enhance healthy living, through innovating the way we design, construct and redevelop urban areas. We highlight how we innovate in different aspects of our business below.

Innovation Highlights

Innovation in our approach to urban redevelopment

We undertake urban redevelopment for the betterment of local communities, and we do so in an innovative manner. We add vibrancy to the urban area not only by giving it a new face, but also through enhanced living quality.

For more information please refer to the case study on ARTLANE on p.46-47.

Before

After

Innovation in our approach to supporting local communities

We are the first property developer to support modular social housing projects. Nam Cheong 220 - Hong Kong's first modular social housing project - was completed this year and tenants have moved in. We also initiated Hong Kong's largest modular social housing project at Kong Ha Wai, which has a goal of accommodating approximately 40,000 people from 10,000 underprivileged families applying for public housing.

44

Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited

Innovation in our approach to designing buildings

We work with top architects and engineers to introduce innovative, modern and distinctive building designs to our customers. For example:

H Zentre: The multi-award winning H Zentre is one of the Group's most advanced green, healthy and smart buildings. H Zentre is purpose-built as a health and well-being hub - a first for a commercial building in Hong Kong - and is housed with green and sustainable features to enhance customers' user experience.

Murray Road Project: Our new iconic flagship commercial development project is designed by world renowned architect Zaha Hadid Architects. It will resemble a bauhinia bud, making it a sculpture of its own right. It will be an innovative new urban oasis in Hong Kong's central business district and will feature people-centric and state- of-the-art technologies such as Artificial Intelligence-based building services and contactless security access to offices.

Innovation in our approach to working with business partners

We pioneer and instigate change in the way we collaborate with our business partners. We want to make changes that promote greater fairness and collaboration with our business partners through our Works Management Contract.

Innovation in smart solutions and new financing approaches

We aim to be one of the first groups in the in real estate sector to develop and roll out smart solutions. We have developed mobile apps to enhance customer service for both visitors and tenants at our commercial buildings, as well as to streamline property purchase processes.

We are also exploring new ways to finance our green and sustainable development projects.

Innovation in our approach to construction

We are committed to using research and development to originate construction materials and Design for Manufacturing and Assembling (DfMA) elements to enhance the structure and quality of our developments. We have obtained patent registrations for our products and will be progressively applying these to our future projects.

We have also identified opportunities in the green and sustainable finance area and are exploring these as a financing option for our upcoming projects. We are in discussion with the relevant commercial and corporate banks and green finance accreditation parties to agree on arrangements to finance the upcoming projects.

Highlights of the relevant green building elements of our upcoming projects can be found in "Green for Planet".

Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020

45

CASE STUDY:

Innovating urban redevelopment through art living

Henderson Land is an innovator when it comes to urban redevelopment. We take a wholesome approach, focusing on what matters to the community from a "lifestyle" perspective. We have revitalised the area by dedicating a portion of the site for public use, refurbishing public pavements and stairs, and allocating resources to introduce elements of art and culture to the neighbourhood.

Henderson Land's ARTLANE is the embodiment of innovative urban redevelopment. It is an urban renewal project in Sai Ying Pun, to the west of Central, Hong Kong's main business district.

What was it like before?

As is typical of older parts of urban Hong Kong dating back to the 1950's, this neighbourhood is somewhat hidden from the more visible part of Sai Ying Pun, surrounded by narrow dark lanes, old shops, storage units and buildings that are quite dilapidated.

What is it like now?

We redeveloped certain plots into an exciting urban art SoHo residential area aimed at the younger generation of homebuyers. To meet their aspirations, the surrounding area was transformed to create a more aesthetically pleasing, spacious and much cleaner environment. To add a touch of creativity to our redevelopment works, we also added street art works.

Seventeen well-known local and international muralists were invited to inject vitality and art into the urban landscape of Sai Ying Pun using creativity, brushstrokes and style. Different spaces in the community, such as walls, streets and even the stairs have been transformed into canvases, presenting 26 beautiful large- scale murals. ARTLANE is Hong Kong's first URBAN ART SOHO community that is revitalised with murals by Henderson Land.

The murals, together with the street beautification and enhancement works, have created a more pleasant living space for the local residents. The street art has been very popular with the public and continues to attract visitors, as a setting for memorable photos. The area has also become popular for location shooting by, among others, Hong Kong and Korean televisions stations. The art works were featured by the Hong Kong Tourism Board during its Hong Kong Art Basel promotion in March 2019 amongst other famous tourist spots, including Tai Kwun, Xiqu Centre and Avenue of Stars.

INNOVATION FOR FUTURE

Smart Solutions

Innovation is embedded in our product and service delivery across the Group's business units including sales, leasing, project management and property management. These all serve the same objective, namely to enhance customer experience through digitalisation and technology. We strive to be a pioneer and to be first in the market to develop and roll out smart real estate solutions. Some key highlights are described in this section.

Henderson eHOME:

A one-stop shop for home purchases

Home purchasing is often a complicated and paperwork- intensive process. The Henderson eHOME mobile app provides home buyers and real estate agents with a digital option, making home purchases more efficient, more secure and more environmentally friendly. The app supports the whole process of purchasing a property, from selecting one, to registering and purchasing it, and then moving into it.

The app has already been deployed and used for purchases in two residential properties and will be expanded to include other properties in the future.

What can the Henderson eHOME mobile app do?

• Display a variety of digital content and information about residential and non-residential properties

• Enable users to register for new properties and pay deposits online

• Provide users with status updates and reminders on sales arrangements

• Inform users of mortgage offers from selected banks and Henderson Land's finance companies

• Provide customer services such as arranging property handover meetings and appointments with Towngas for gas connection

• Encrypt all information digitally without the need for manual input and verification

48

Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited

Smart Office:

Indoor environmental control solution for offices

Tenants at typical office buildings often have limited control of their offices' interior environments, leaving them too cold during summers or too warm during winters. The Smart Office mobile app allows tenants to directly control indoor visual and thermal comfort and provides them with real-time weather updates.

The app has been offered to tenants at two commercial properties and will be rolled out to more properties in the future.

What can the Smart Office mobile app do?

  • Adjust office interior temperature, operation of solar blinds and motorised windows on curtain wall for natural ventilation, simply on individual users' personal mobile phones
  • Embedded with Thermal Sensation Index theory and an intelligent voting algorithm that truly reflect tenants' personal thermal comfort and allow tenants to change the indoor temperature even in an open-plan office
  • Provide real-time weather and outdoor air quality information from both on-the-spot weather stations at street level and roof level, as well as from the Hong Kong Observatory
  • Notify tenants of news and notices from the property management team

Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020

49

INNOVATION FOR FUTURE

H·COINS:

A digital companion for shopping

The H·COINS mobile app provides an integrated platform for membership loyalty rewards at seven participating Henderson Land shopping malls, including MCP Central & Discovery, MOSTown, KOLOUR Tsuen Wan, KOLOUR Yuen Long, Shatin Centre & Shatin Plaza, Trend Plaza and Square Mile. Shoppers can earn points, redeem e-coupons and rewards, and stay up-to-date about promotional events and activities at all the malls.

What can the H·COINS mobile app do?

• Upload purchase receipts to earn points after spending at Henderson Land shopping malls

• Redeem e-coupons and rewards, including e-cash coupons, for use at Henderson Land's shopping malls

• Notify users of dining privileges and promotions of Henderson Land's shopping malls

• Special privileges for members during their birthday month

Did you know?

There will be smart restrooms at MOSTown where the occupancy of individual restroom cubicles is automatically detected by sensors and displayed in the MOSTown app and LED screens within the shopping mall. These sensors are paired with a smart queuing system so that waiting times can be shortened and visitors can maximise the time they spend shopping!

Henderson Land:

5G-enabled smart shopping malls

The Group has worked closely with HKT and Towngas Telecommunications Company Limited (TGT), a wholly owned subsidiary of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (Towngas), to introduce 5G applications to six of our shopping malls (Fanling Centre, Trend Plaza, Shatin Centre & Shatin Plaza, KOLOUR Tsuen Wan I and KOLOUR Yuen Long).

This marks our transformation to embrace next generation technology, leveraging the Internet of Things (IoT) to create an innovative customer experience at our shopping malls. Henceforth, 5G-powered applications such as Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and robotics will be rolled out to more of Henderson Land's shopping malls.

5G

50

Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited

Have you seen me at Mira Place?

  • I am an Artificial Intelligence (AI) cleaning robot. I work hard to make sure Mira Place is clean and hygienic to prevent the spread of COVID-19
  • I was made by Japan's SoftBank and am equipped with a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter which means I can remove viruses and bacteria as small as 0.3 microns!
  • I have an intelligent memory system and I clean following a pre-set route. I never miss a spot!

Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020

51

CASE STUDY:

Smart living at CetusSquare Mile

Our residential property Cetus Square Mile incorporates smart building solutions that provide our customers with an easy, convenient and safe living experience enabled by technology.

Smart Mailbox

  • Access to mailboxes of residential units using digital keys from the H-Privilege app instead of physical keys
  • Notification on the H-Privilege app when mail arrives

Digital Keys

• Access the building with authorised Octopus or digital keys from the H-Privilege app

• Order lifts to corresponding residential units using the H-Privilege app

Smart Visitor Entry Control

  • Pre-registervisitors via the H-Privilege app and share the visitor's QR code via text or email ahead of the visit
  • Visitors self-register at the Visitor Registration Kiosk to input relevant information for the purposes of identity verification
  • Conduct video call with the building management system via the H-Privilege app to review visitor identity
  • Confirm visitor's identity by selecting "confirm" via the app
  • Visitors receive a printed QR code for accessing the lift to the corresponding floor only
  • Visitors records will be deleted in a timely manner to protect privacy

Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020

53

VALUE FOR PEOPLE

We create a caring culture, which is achieved by being a caring employer who looks after our people and our partners.

"Value for People" demonstrates our support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals throughout our sphere of influence: to promote health and well-being, productive employment and decent work for those who work for and with us.

VALUE FOR PEOPLE

Our People

We appreciate the intangible long-term value that is created by careful management of our human resources and investing in our people is one of the Group's highest priorities, helping us to sustain a competitive advantage.

We care about how our employees are recruited and retained, how their careers are developed with us and how their health and safety are safeguarded in day-to-day work. To guide our actions in the above matters, we advocate Value for People in employment, training and development as well as health and safety for our people and our partners.

Employment

Talent attraction and retention

The Group uses multiple channels in our recruitment process in order to employ the best and most suited individuals in our business. In addition to traditional hiring methods, digital recruitment channels such as JobsDB, CTgoodjobs, Recruit, Job Market and CPjobs are used to attract talent. We also use the LinkedIn platform for recruitment purposes, as well as for sharing the Group's news and updates to our audiences.

This year, our number of new hires increased by 40% compared to 2019, of which 47% were female.

New hires in Hong Kong in 2020, by gender

2,000 -

1,707

1,590

1,500 -

1,000 -

779

500 -

476

69

77

99

14

0 -

Other subsidiaries

Property management

Headquarters

Construction

Female

Male

56

Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited

To retain our talented employees, we aim to be an employer of choice by providing our employees with competitive remuneration and a variety of benefits and welfare. Discretionary year-end bonuses are payable to employees based on individual performance. Below we illustrate a summary of benefits provided to full-time staff. Details are specified in our Employee Handbook which is provided to all employees.

With reference to the SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), we strive to continuously support the healthy and well-being of our employees through the benefits we provide.

Personal and Family

Annual Leave, Paid Sick Leave, Marriage Leave, Maternity Leave, Paternity Leave, Compassionate Leave

Education

Education Allowance, Exam Leave

Medical care

Out-patient Medical Allowance, Group Hospitalisation

Insurance, Group Personal Accident Insurance, Group Business

Travel Insurance

Retirement planning

Optional Top-up MPF Contribution (Employer matching contribution), Long Service Award (10 & 20 Years)

Full time employee turnover in Hong Kong in 2020, by gender

800 -

688

638

600 -560

418

  1. -
  1. -

54 63

82

24

0 -

Other subsidiaries

Property management

Headquarters

Construction

Female Male

Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020

57

VALUE FOR PEOPLE

Employees of the future are a crucial component of the Group's sustainable development. Engaging with our next generation workforce is therefore another key focus of our human resources strategy.

The Group offers summer internship placements for local university students and temporary promotion helper opportunities each year for Vocational Training Council (VTC) students studying the Higher Diploma. In 2020, a total of 18 interns were employed to support the Construction, Engineering and Portfolio Leasing Departments.

At the subsidiary level, E Man Construction Company Limited has participated in the VTC's apprenticeship training initiatives, including the Earn & Learn scheme, for many years. We currently have a total of 24 apprentices joining the scheme.

In addition to developing the younger workforce, we also value older employees who bring wisdom and experience to the Company. This year, 46% of our employees are aged over 50.

Equal opportunity and diversity

The Group fully complies with the Equal Opportunities Commission's Code of Practice and relevant laws and regulations.

We have extended our commitment to workplace diversity beyond regulatory compliance by establishing our own Equal Employment Opportunity Policy to guide our workplace practices. The Group's Vice Chairman is responsible for managing matters of workplace diversity. All employees can report any concerns regarding discrimination or other grievances confidentially through our intranet or by email to the Vice Chairman.

Henderson Land's Anti-discrimination Policy is explained to new joiners at their orientation training. We organise training for our employees to cover anti-discrimination laws as well to promote the concepts of diversity and inclusion.

We aspire to employ a diverse workforce that works together collaboratively and makes collective decisions in an inclusive manner.

Workforce in 2020, by gender

Managerial roles in 2020, by gender

5,050

480

(67.89%)

(55.31%)

4,080

227

(44.69%)

(32.11%)

Female

Male

Female

Male

58

Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited

Training and development

We believe that continuous support for our employees through training and development can promote their successful long-term career paths and enable the Group to sustain a competitive workforce. With reference to the SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), we continuously contribute to upgrading the local economy through our employment and employee capacity building.

New employees receive orientation training within 60 days of joining, which provides an introduction to our values, strategy, purpose and corporate culture.

Existing employees receive training to facilitate continuous improvement in their technical capabilities and personal development by way of in-house seminars, training workshops and talks. The average training hours per employee decreased by 23% in 2020 compared to 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, we introduced virtual training activities to cater for our employees' work-from-home arrangements.

The Construction Department operates the "Scheme A" Graduate Training in Building Engineering and Building Services Engineering disciplines in cooperation with Hong Kong Institution of Engineers to enhance the professional skills of our staff.

  • This scheme has been accredited by Hong Kong Institute of Engineers and takes two years to complete
  • Scheme A training guides and assists young engineering graduates to obtain their professional engineer qualification and also moulds them to become future leaders of the industry
  • During the training period, trainees have the opportunity to rotate among different departments / projects and learn through on-the-job training
  • Trainees gain practical experience in construction management, sub-contractor management, environmental and safety issues, planning and programming, tendering and quality control
  • Trainees are supervised by dedicated members of staff who will advise them which continuous professional development (CPD) training activities to pursue depending on their development needs. Training is then documented in their log books accordingly

Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020

59

VALUE FOR PEOPLE

The Engineering Department has also participated in the "Scheme A" Graduate Training program of the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers (HKIE) in Structural Engineering and Geotechnical Engineering disciplines with the following provisions:

  • The scheme takes three years to complete
  • With the training, the Trainees meet the Common Outcomes, Core Outcomes as well as Specific Outcomes required by the HKIE
  • The trainees gain comprehensive experience in structural and/or geotechnical design, coordination with other stakeholders (such as the Buildings Department, other departments of Henderson Land, the architects, the contractors and consultants of various trades), supervision of building works, contract management (in terms of costs and construction program), and providing input for structural and geotechnical tenders

In order to continuously monitor the training and development support we provide to our employees, we are in the process of reviewing and setting quantitative targets with regards to the hours they spend pursuing training activities.

Occupational Health and Safety

Stringent measures are employed throughout the Group's operations to ensure employee safety. With the "Safety First" principle in mind, we enact a Group-wide approach to occupational health and safety (OHS) that is implemented divisionally so that each business can initiate programmes and activities best suited to their needs.

Construction

The Safety and Environmental sub-committee and the Site Safety sub-committee effectively manage health and safety matters at construction sites and at the Group level. For further details, please see "Our Enhanced Corporate Governance > Governance structure" section of the Report.

The Site Safety sub-committee carries out weekly inspections

  • a practice that is above and beyond minimum regulatory requirements - to ensure any identified safety issues are addressed in a timely manner. During the year, 222 safety inspections were conducted with 1,485 observations raised. Safety officers at each site closely monitor safety related issues and implement effective remedial measures swiftly whenever necessary. We also evaluate our safety effectiveness by performing semi-annual independent safety audits. Site staff and workers are encouraged to report risks via different channels including, but not limited to, informing the safety officer directly, attending meetings of the abovementioned two sub-committees and using suggestion boxes.

If risks are identified on any site, our safety officer will apply control measures, based on an internally agreed hierarchy of controls, to mitigate the hazard. These measures include ensuring that workers use proper personal protective equipment and that all equipment used is inspected by qualified persons prior to use. If a work-related incident occurs, the safety officer will conduct a formal inspection with relevant parties to document the incident, including causes of the incident as well as recommendations and follow-up actions to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future. Inspection findings from work related incidents will be communicated to the Site Safety sub-committee during regular meetings.

We contribute to the SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) through the safe and secure working environments we promote and provide for our people. For over a decade, the Group has outperformed the industry in respect of the low accident frequency rates at our construction sites. We set targets on a yearly basis, raising our ambitions for lower accident frequency rates year-on-year.

In 2020, we set an accident frequency rate target of below 8 per 1000 workers, which is lower than the industry's target of 22 per 1000 workers set by the Development Bureau. In 2020, we met our target and achieved an accident record rate target of 7.6 per 1000 workers.

60

Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited

The historic accident frequency rate of Henderson Land compared to the industry

50 -

49.70

44.30

40.80

41.90

40 -

39.10

34.50

  1. -
  1. -

32.90

31.70

29.00

12.80

10

-

10.40

10.30

9.60

9.80

8.40

6.40

6.10

0

-

6.60

7.60

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Henderson Land

Hong Kong Industry

Note: 2020 accident frequency rate of the Hong Kong industry is not published by the Development Bureau yet.

2019 2020

Did you know?

22 Henderson Land projects participated in "Life First", the industry-wide construction safety campaign of the Construction Industry Council in August 2020 to promote safety awareness and raise site safety standards.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020

61

VALUE FOR PEOPLE

Properties managed

OHS training and other certificated courses are regularly arranged for employees at the Group's head office and at our managed properties. These include site safety induction and job specific training, toolbox talks and other forms of instruction which are provided for construction staff and workers. All new employees at Well Born and Hang Yick are required to attend safety training as part of their onboarding orientation.

Percentage of Expenditure on Different Types of Suppliers for Project Management, Construction and Property Management in 2020

7.1% 1.0%

91.9%

This year, Well Born and Hang Yick continued their staff mental health training programme in association with The Mental Health Association of Hong Kong. A series of anti- smoking activities were also launched to increase employees' awareness of the negative impacts of smoking.

Goodwill has provided a "Psychological Support Service", backed by the Hong Kong Red Cross, to all employees at properties managed by Goodwill since April 2020. Its goal is to reduce the emotional distress of vulnerable people and carers during critical incidents, disasters and emergencies.

Project

Management

79.5%

20.5%

Our Partners

As one of the largest businesses in Hong Kong, the Group's impacts on the economy extend far beyond our operations and into our supply chain. Each year, we create employment opportunities for our suppliers and business partners, such as contractors and subcontractors, to answer the extensive human capital requirements of our business. Through our indirect economic impacts, we join together with our suppliers and business partners in promoting SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) and promoting economic growth. In 2020, our supply chain comprised over 3,400 suppliers, representing over HK$5.5 billion of expenditure.

Construction

4.9% 0.5%

7.7%

86.9%

Property

Management

Employee category:

Subcontractors Suppliers Contractors

Consultants Others

62

Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited

Supply Chain Management

The Group has developed a comprehensive management system to ensure that each of our suppliers aligns with our expectations in respect of compliance, integrity and sustainability.

For construction projects, the Group's requirements and standards are clearly stipulated during the tendering and procurement process. Our tendering and supplier selection process is standardised, fair and transparent, and is monitored by our Audit Department. All our suppliers and business partners are required to comply with relevant environmental and social laws and regulations, as well as act according to the Group's environmental and social policies including but not limited to the Environmental Policy, the Health and Safety Policy and the Business Ethics and Code of Business Conduct Policy.

We regularly evaluate the performance of our suppliers and business partners to ensure they are operating according to our required social and environmental terms and conditions. Our Internal Subcontractor Registrar maintains a record of preferred partners who possess the required qualifications and accreditations. In cases where suppliers or business partners do not comply with relevant laws and regulations, fail to meet our social and environmental terms and conditions, or fail to achieve commitments made during the contract period, we will consider removing them from our record of preferred partners. All subcontractors are required to be registered through the Construction Industry Council's Subcontractor Registration Scheme.

When selecting local suppliers and business partners we take into consideration possible contributions to the local economy and limiting transportation induced carbon emissions. During the year, more than 99% of supply chain expenditure was spent locally.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020

63

CASE STUDY:

Collaborating with our business partners

"Value for People" includes caring for the people we work with, namely our business partners. We strive to put "Value for People" into action by advancing changes

to the way we collaborate with our business partners. We want to implement innovation that promotes fairness and collaboration with our business partners throughout the industry's ecosystem, whether they are suppliers, contractors, service providers or consultants.

For decades, the Hong Kong construction industry has observed a multi-layer contracting system incorporating "pay when paid" clauses in its standard form of building contract. As a leader in the industry with a genuine Value for People and our business partners, we became concerned about the fairness of this system which places a significant burden of risk on trade contractors and sub-contractors at the lower end of the supply chain.

Consequently, to ensure that all our business partners are remunerated fairly for what they deliver, we developed the Works Management Contract to reduce excessive levels of

sub-contracting and to give the Group more stewardship and control over the coordination of our building projects.

Under the Works Management Contract framework, the traditional role of the Main Contractor is taken up by a Carcase Contractor and that of Sub-contractors are taken up by Trade Contractors. As such, Henderson Land now directly employs and pays Trade Contractors, whose work and work quality is coordinated and monitored by a Works Manager. In this way, the Carcase Contractor has less responsibility and liability for the Trade Contractors' works and payment.

64

Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited

As a result of this new contractual framework, the Group can ensure that our contractors understand our corporate culture and are fully aware of their rights and responsibilities. This new framework also establishes communication channels between Henderson Land, our Works Managers and contractors that enable us to proactively resolve any site or payment issues. Through this innovative collaboration with our business partners, we have enhanced the efficiency and risk management of our projects, thereby creating better and more trusting working relationships.

Conventional multi-layered contracting system:

Property

Main

Sub-

Developer

Contractor

contractors

Henderson Land's Works Management Contract framework

's

p

u

o

r

G

e

h

T

Works

Manage r

C a

r c a

s

e

C o

n t r a c t or

e

d

a

r

T

C

o

r o t c a r nt

Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020

65

We aspire to establish a living community by providing a more liveable environment that enhances well-being and quality of life.

"Endeavour for Community" means our business supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals throughout our sphere of influence: to promote sustainable and inclusive economic growth for the communities we work in and work with.

ENDEAVOUR FOR COMMUNITY

ENDEAVOUR FOR COMMUNITY

Sustainable Community

The Group's commercial activities are not solely profit- oriented. When planning any development project, we take into consideration the history and culture of the local community and we engage with local residents to understand their needs. We even go the extra mile to invest in infrastructure and amenities that will benefit the neighbourhood.

In this way, Henderson Land adds value to the local community, revitalises old districts, improves the overall living environment, and promotes economic activities, while also preserving the original characteristics of the neighbourhood.

We bring together world leading professionals, including planners, architects, designers, engineers, IT experts, creative artists, and construction experts, to create exceptional living and working spaces for the community in Hong Kong.

Urban Redevelopment

Our redevelopment projects in urban areas offer quality living for the community. New developments spur new jobs, improve social and environmental conditions as well as enhance sustainable lifestyles for the local community.

Examples of our efforts include:

Releasing portions of our site area to set back new buildings in order to widen the pedestrian walkways

Refurbishing the pavements and stairs of buildings' surrounding areas

Removing dangerous and unauthorised structures in back alleys

Installing new lighting in the surrounding areas

Collaborating with street artists to beautify and revitalise the community

Providing public car parking facilities, tree planting, transportation links and other green and healthy lifestyle features

68

Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited

THE H COLLECTION is a unique portfolio of residences that puts its philosophy into practice by offering the epitome of inspirational living. The portfolio is a showcase for landmark achievements in design. THE H COLLECTION delivers inspired spaces and an urban renaissance that is set to establish a new benchmark for Hong Kong living.

Aquila · Square Mile received Asia Property Awards 2020

Square Mile is a large-scalemulti-phased urban redevelopment that incorporates a street beautification scheme. Before commencing the project, views and opinions of residents and the community were sought through a comprehensive district-wide public consultation exercise. After collecting their comments and listening to views from the District Council, the collective feedback has been reflected in the design of the project as well as the street beautification works.

At Aquila · Square Mile which is the 3rd phase of the development scheme, an Arty Green Metropolis is being created. Japanese landscape designer Seijun Nishihata and interior designer Yasumichi Morita used art and green themes to create a "Purple Oasis" in the outdoor area and "Flower and Art" inside the clubhouse.

Aquila · Square Mile (artist's impression)

Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020

69

ENDEAVOUR FOR COMMUNITY

Our Customers

We strive to build trusted, long-term relationships with our customers through the provision of high-quality products and services. We actively engage with different types of customers, including homeowners, office tenants, shoppers and retailers.

The Group ensures the delivery of consistently high-quality products at each stage of our customer service activities, from product development, building inspection, product delivery, to post-sale. Below is a summary of how we integrate our customer service ethos and practices into the entire product and service delivery lifecycles.

Construction department: site inspections and quality checks

Inter-department (Project Management, Sales, Customer Service, Property Management and Audit departments handover team): second round check

Recognising that property ownership is a life-time investment for many people, we are committed to providing top- tier property sales and property management services. A Customer Services Code of Conduct Policy is in place that sets stringent standards for our staff and ensures service quality.

Customer privacy

We are committed to ensuring information security and data privacy to protect the privacy of our customers. We have corporate policies in place to ensure compliance with the requirements of relevant rules and regulations, for example, the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Cap. 486).

Information collected from our sales activities is used for business development and customer relationship management purposes only, with customers able to opt out of any direct marketing activity. When customer data is collected for operational purposes, we ensure customers know what personal data is being collected and how it will be treated, as outlined in the Group's corresponding Personal Information Collection Statement.

70

Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited

Strict data privacy and protection policies also govern the activities of our subsidiaries, such as Henderson Club ("the Club"), which is the Group's customer loyalty scheme. We have appointed a Personal Data Privacy Officer at the Club to ensure that personal data from members is properly handled. Staff from the Club also attend training seminars and programmes to stay up-to-date on relevant regulation and data handling processes.

During the reporting year, there were no legal actions or fines related to cybersecurity breaches, customer data misuse or customers impacted due to data privacy issues brought against the Group or its employees.

At least 97% of the properties managed by Goodwill, Well Born and Hang Yick conducted health and safety impact assessments this year.

Customer engagement and satisfaction

We have actively engaged with our customers through customer satisfaction surveys, questionnaires and interviews. In 2020, our property management subsidiaries, Goodwill, Well Born and Hang Yick, conducted customer satisfaction surveys regarding aspects such as service quality, safety and communications. Below is a summary of the results.

Product and service labelling

We provide transparent and relevant information for our customers to facilitate their purchasing decisions. All property sales activities are conducted in line with regulatory requirements, such as the Residential Properties (First-hand Sales) Ordinance.

Henderson Land's senior executives monitor the preparation of sales and marketing materials and all content must be approved by them. We also engage external professionals to review our sales brochures, show flats and other promotional materials to ensure accuracy and compliance.

During the year, there were no significant cases of non- compliance in relation to our products and services.

Customer health and safety

Over 15,000

responses received

76

buildings

covered

Over 98%

satisfaction rate for Goodwill, Well Born and Hang Yick

Customer health and safety is a principle consideration in our property design, construction and management. All our projects comply with Hong Kong's relevant legislation, namely the Buildings Ordinance, Places of Public Entertainment Ordinance and other Regulations and Codes of Practice. To remain compliant, professionals including Authorised Persons, Registered Structural Engineers and registered contractors, are appointed to conduct compliance assessments.

Our subsidiaries, Well Born and Hang Yick, adhere to an OHSAS 18001 certified Occupational Health and Safety Management System to safeguard the health and safety of occupants and visitors at managed properties.

We continuously enhance our service quality through relevant training, especially for frontline staff. In 2020, we arranged service training for frontline staff at properties managed by Goodwill to update their knowledge and awareness of customer service. We also appointed the Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency (HKQAA) to conduct three rounds of Mystery Shopping assessments to gauge the performance of frontline staff (e.g. concierge, cleaners and security staff) and our facility maintenance.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020

71

ENDEAVOUR FOR COMMUNITY

Community Investment

We continue to evaluate current social needs and contribute to society's development and well-being through our community investment programmes. We work with trusted NGO partners to support programmes in the four priority areas of poverty relief, environmental stewardship, arts and culture, and youth development. In order to continuously monitor our commitments to our community investment, we are in the process of reviewing and setting quantitative targets with regards to our social impact.

Although some community investment programmes, such as Green Power Hike and Summerbridge Hong Kong, were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Group has maintained our commitments and support to these organisations.

72

Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited

Below are highlights of programmes implemented this year within these four priority areas.

Poverty Relief

Community Housing Schemes

The Government initiated a Community Housing Movement in 2017 that pooled readily available community resources to provide transitional housing for low income families who were living in poor conditions while waiting for public housing. Henderson Land has supported a total of nine projects to date, contributing a total of over 230 temporary vacant units in urban areas. More than 1,000 people from some 270 low income families benefitted from this low- cost transitional housing over a two-year term. Additionally, we initiated Hong Kong's largest modular social housing scheme in Kong Ha Wai and provided a site for Hong Kong's first modular social housing project "Nam Cheong 220". Please refer to the case studies for more information.

Commission on Poverty "Future Stars - Upward Mobility Scholarship" Programme

Since 2014, we have offered scholarships to financially disadvantaged students who achieve academic excellence, with the aim of supporting them to continue their studies and pursue their aspirations. This year, 190 students were awarded scholarships and, cumulatively, over 1,330 'Future Stars' have benefitted from the programme, setting them on the right track to become high achievers.

Hong Kong Community Network

- Kwai Tsing Ethnic Minority Programme

Recognising the importance of fostering a caring and equal society, we have been donating to this programme since 2014 to help ethnic minorities and low-income groups receive effective assistance and support. The programme's diverse features include promoting education and employment, and assisting with integration into the community. Cumulatively, more than 750,000 people have received support from this initiative since the Group became its sponsor.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020

73

ENDEAVOUR FOR COMMUNITY

Environmental Stewardship

Plantation Enrichment Programme

Since 2007, we have supported the plantation of tree seedlings in Hong Kong by planting nearly 40,000 tree seedlings. In support of the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department's "Plantation Enrichment Programme", we have sponsored the five-year tree planting programmes of Friends of the Earth (HK) and The Green Earth from 2017 to 2020, where together with our NGO partners we have planted over 10,000 seedlings.

The Green Earth - Walk for the Green Earth

Since 2018, Henderson Land has been supporting this annual fundraising event, which aims to provide an opportunity for participants to get away from daily hustle and bustle to enjoy nature and spread the message of cherishing the Earth. This year, the Group repeated its role as Satellite Sponsor and recruited staff to participate. During the year, around 700 people participated in the event and, cumulatively, around 2,500 people have participated in the past three years.

74

Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited

Arts & Culture

Le French May

Henderson Land began sponsoring Le French May- one of the largest cultural events in Asia-in 2008, and served as the Grand Patron again this year. Although this year's event could not feature artwork and artists from France due to logistical disruptions, it continued to support local art initiatives through various associated projects, education and outreach programmes, as well as digital initiatives including virtual guided tours and talks, reaching nearly 30,000 people.

Youth Development

HKSAR Government Space Sharing

Scheme for Youth

As a collaboration between the business sector, non- government organisations and the Government, the Scheme aims to provide premises that can be used for co-working spaces or studios to support youth development in Hong Kong.

In 2019, Henderson Land offered six units at The Globe in Cheung Sha Wan for use by the Hong Kong Arts Development Council (HKADC) and Arts with the Disabled Association Hong Kong (ADAHK) at a HK$1 monthly rent over a six-year term. The units are leased to local art groups/artists, and they have also become a training centre for artists with disabilities. In 2020, HKADC identified two performing arts groups and five artists as tenants who will move into the four units named "ADC Artspace (The Globe)" in 2021.

ADAHK established "ADA Arts Hub" at The Globe with the space provided. During 2020, 411 training hours were provided to around 210 people, some of them are Artists with Disabilities (AWDs), as well as connecting around 140 practitioners for inclusive art at The Globe. Performances with rehearsals taking place at ADA Arts Hub were well received by the public with nearly 5,000 audiences cumulatively.

This year, the Group sponsored the inaugural Food Made Good Hong Kong Awards to champion sustainability development across food businesses.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020

75

CASE STUDY:

Nam Cheong 220 - First-of-its-kind modular social housing in Hong Kong

Contributing to community housing is a top priority of Henderson Land's community investment commitments. We work with the Government and NGOs to provide transitional housing to grassroots families with urgent housing needs who have been queuing for public rental housing. The Group has fully embraced community housing as one of our main community investment commitments and we were the first major enterprise to participate in the scheme in 2017.

Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited

In 2020, Hong Kong's first modular social housing project "Nam Cheong 220" was completed and, commencing from August, 87 families moved in as tenants. Each unit has a separate toilet and bathroom with electric water heater, as well as an open kitchen.

The Group committed to provide the 8,000-square-foot redevelopment site on Nam Cheong Street in Sham Shui Po in 2018 by deliberately adjusting the redevelopment schedule of the project. The homes were built using a modular integrated construction method, which shortened the construction time to around one year. Construction began in December 2019 and was completed around July 2020. The modular housing units can also be dismantled and reassembled at other sites.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020

77

CASE STUDY:

Kong Ha Wai -

Largest modular

social housing in Hong Kong

Artist's impression

In 2019, the Group lent a 428,000-square-foot site in Kong Ha Wai, Kam Tin to develop transitional housing over a seven-year period. This is the largest modular social housing project in Hong Kong. The site can accommodate 1,998 modular housing units, which will provide transitional housing for approximately 40,000 people from 10,000 underprivileged families who are applying for public housing.

To expedite the project, Henderson Land's professional project management team carried out the planning and site works on a voluntary basis before Government funding was available. Henderson Land also sponsored the costs of site preparation works such as soil treatment to restore the degraded land.

To support the future Kong Ha Wai community and other underprivileged people in society, the Group has also invested in and commissioned an expert team to revitalise the nearby Kong Ha Wai Mansion. This Grade Three Historic Building dates back to the 1936 and will provide social space and a network of community services integrating conservation, education and art.

The project was approved by the Town Planning Board towards the end of 2020 and the Group will work with its NGO partner, Pok Oi Hospital, to expedite the necessary works, aiming for completion and move-in in 2022.

Artist's impression

Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020

79

SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE

Waste from Construction Sites and at Properties Managed by Goodwill

Environmental KPIs

Unit

Group

Construction Sites6

Properties Managed

by Goodwill7

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

Waste generated

Non-hazardous waste generated

General waste

tonne

47,804

51,562

6,684

8,364

41,120

43,198

Total recycled and

tonne

2,253

5,188

1,353

4,056

900

1,132

re-used waste

Paper8

tonne

865

1,083

0

0

865

1,083

Plastics9

tonne

14

17

0

0

14

17

Metal

tonne

87

24

69

0

18

24

Concrete

tonne

791

4,056

791

4,056

0

0

Others (e.g. timber

tonne

496

8

493

0

3

8

and glass)

Total waste

tonne

50,057

56,750

8,037

12,420

42,020

44,330

generated

Non-hazardous

tonne/m2

0.0397

0.0348

0.0169

0.0144

0.0535

0.0579

waste generated

total GFA

intensity

  1. Data includes only the construction sites of our own construction subsidiaries
  2. Data includes 33 properties managed by Goodwill in 2020 (2019: 32 properties)
  3. Paper waste generated from construction is disclosed as part of 'total recycled and re-used waste'. Separate data collection on the amount of paper waste recycled and re-used from construction sites will commence in 2021
  4. Plastic waste generated from construction is disclosed as part of general waste. Separate data collection on the amount of plastic waste generated from construction sites will commence in 2021

80

Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited

Materials Used from Construction Sites

Environmental KPIs

Unit

2020

2019

Construction materials used

Non-renewable materials used

Concrete

tonne

36,307

35,863

Steel

tonne

5,387

6,222

Aluminium formwork and other metal

tonne

120

98

Glass

tonne

76,896

31

Prefabricated unit

tonne

2,943

2,000

Subtotal

tonne

121,653

44,213

Intensity of non-renewable materials used

tonne/m2 total GFA

0.2560

0.0512

Renewable materials used

Timber

tonne

523

370

Bamboo

tonne

297

93

Paper

tonne

23

402

Subtotal

tonne

843

865

Intensity of renewable materials used

tonne/m2 total GFA

0.0018

0.0010

Total construction material used

tonne

122,496

45,079

Intensity of total construction material used

tonne/m2 total GFA

0.2578

0.0522

We observed an increase in total materials used this year compared to last year. This is because the majority of our active construction sites this year were at the construction stage whereas those assessed in 2019 were near the completion stage. For example, the amount of glass used was increased due to the installation of glass balustrades and curtain walls at one of our sites.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020

81

SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE

GHG Emissions, Energy Consumption and Water Consumption of our Headquarters and Properties Managed by Goodwill10

Environmental

Unit

Group

Headquarters

Properties Managed

KPIs

by Goodwill

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

GHG emissions

Scope 1

tCO2e

882

811

879

807

3

4

Scope 2

tCO2e

93,660

94,583

2,256

2,229

91,404

92,355

Scope 1 & 2

tCO2e

94,542

95,395

3,135

3,036

91,407

92,359

Building Scope 1

tCO2e/m2

0.1174

0.1216

0.1626

0.1575

0.1163

0.1207

& 2 GHG emission

total GFA

intensity

Energy consumption

Diesel oil

kWh

368,856

314,337

356,595

298,003

12,261

16,334

Petrol oil

kWh

2,817,303

2,445,852

2,817,303

2,445,852

0

0

Towngas

kWh

1,120

2,027

1,120

2,027

0

0

Electricity

kWh

133,799,836

135,119,015

3,223,195

3,183,696

130,576,641

131,935,319

consumption

Total energy

kWh

136,987,115

137,881,231

6,398,213

5,929,578

130,588,902

131,951,653

consumption

Building energy

kWh/m2

170

176

332

308

166

172

consumption

total GFA

intensity

Water consumption

Water

m3

321,726

300,672

2,711

1,811

319,015

298,861

consumption

GHG emissions

tonnes

130

120

1.15

0.7

129

120

Building water

m3/m2

0.3996

0.3833

0.1406

0.0939

0.4060

0.3906

consumption

total GFA

intensity

10 The data is confined to our offices at Two IFC, AIA Tower and 33 properties managed by Goodwill in 2020 (2019: 32 properties)

82

Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited

Key Social Data

Social

Group

Headquarters

Construction

Property

Other

KPIs

Management

Subsidiaries

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

Employees in Hong Kong by position level, gender and age

Total workforce

9,130

9,032

1,437

1,423

505

492

3,436

3,366

3,752

3,751

By employment contract type

Full-time

8,005

7,804

1,434

1,420

505

492

3,222

3,143

2,844

2,749

Part-time

1,125

1,228

3

3

0

0

214

223

908

1,002

By gender

Male

5,050

4,990

747

742

409

384

2,275

2,103

1,619

1,761

Female

4,080

4,042

690

681

96

108

1,161

1,263

2,133

1,990

By age group

Aged below 30

1,185

1,187

185

200

52

62

456

483

492

442

Aged 30-50

3,719

3,485

830

833

177

159

1,118

1,035

1,594

1,458

Aged over 50

4,226

4,360

422

390

276

271

1,862

1,848

1,666

1,851

By employee category

Managerial

707

693

402

390

5

4

146

148

154

151

Supervisory

2,179

2,069

658

643

161

161

906

832

454

433

General

6,244

6,270

377

390

339

327

2,384

2,386

3,144

3,167

New hires in Hong Kong by gender and age

Total new hires

4,811

3,446

146

227

113

135

1,255

1,367

3,297

1,717

By gender

Male

2,545

1,918

77

126

99

74

779

800

1,590

918

Female

2,266

1,528

69

101

14

61

476

567

1,707

799

By age group

Aged below 30

1,074

788

69

111

9

11

263

412

733

254

Aged 30-50

1,915

1,182

70

97

50

61

426

382

1,369

642

Aged over 50

1,822

1,476

7

19

54

63

566

573

1,195

821

Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020

83

SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE

Social

Group

Headquarters

Construction

Property

Other

KPIs

Management

Subsidiaries

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

Full-time employee turnover in Hong Kong by gender and age

Total full-time

2,527

2,900

117

208

106

151

1,106

1,031

1,198

1,510

employee

turnover

By gender

Male

1,471

1,574

63

119

82

92

688

602

638

761

Female

1,056

1,326

54

89

24

59

418

429

560

749

By age group

Aged below 30

436

474

40

56

11

20

232

215

153

183

Aged 30-50

870

1,148

62

125

31

67

316

377

461

579

Aged over 50

1,221

1,278

15

27

64

64

558

439

584

748

Training and development

The percentage of employees trained by gender and employee category

By gender

Male

56%

/

49%

/

23%

/

63%

/

57%

/

Female

56%

/

46%

/

11%

/

68%

/

56%

/

By employee category

Managerial

65%

/

58%

/

60%

/

96%

/

65%

/

Supervisory

63%

/

47%

/

40%

/

71%

/

78%

/

General

53%

/

36%

/

11%

/

60%

/

53%

/

84

Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited

Social

Group

Headquarters

Construction

Property

Other

KPIs

Management

Subsidiaries

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

Average training hours per employee by gender and employee category

By gender

Male

17

20

48

56

22

23

15

18

5

8

Female

13

20

34

43

9

8

14

16

5

16

By employee category

Managerial

10

18

10

15

10

10

14

14

6

20

Supervisory

23

31

38

51

38

33

18

18

10

24

General

13

16

50

59

15

15

18

18

5

10

Diversity of Board of Directors

Board composition

Percentage

2020

2019

By gender

Male

89%

89%

Female

11%

11%

By age group

Aged 30-50

6%

6%

Aged over 50

94%

94%

Team of Professionals

Qualified professionals

Number

BEAM Professional

22

Certified Arborists

4

Ecologist

1

GBL qualified manager

7

HKQAA Sustainable Building Index Verifiers

1

LEED Accredited Professional

8

LEED Green Associate

2

CIC Certified BIM Manager

1

Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020

85

SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE

Occupational Health and Safety Data

Occupational

2020

2019

Health and

Direct

Subcontracted

Direct

Subcontracted

Safety

employee11

worker12

employee

worker

Male

Female

Male

Female

Male

Female

Male

Female

Work-related

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

fatalities

Total hours

3,096,122

1,949,489

3,586,461

398,495

3,006,621

1,928,107

5,037,335

555,626

worked

Total number

0

0

1

1

1

0

1

1

of high-

consequence

work-related

injuries13

Rate of high-

0

0

0.06

0.5

0.07

0

0.04

0.36

consequence

work-related

injury (per

200,000 hours

worked)

Total number of

9

4

9

2

14

7

11

1

recordable work-

related injuries

(including high-

consequence

work-related

injury)

Rate of

0.58

0.41

0.5

1.0

0.93

0.73

0.44

0.36

recordable work-

related injury (per

200,000 hours

worked)

Number of work-

1

2

0

0

0

0

0

0

related ill health

Lost days due

539

11

184

206

1,533

68

973

154

to work-related

injuries and ill

health

  1. Data includes only employees of the Group's Headquarters, Goodwill and our construction subsidiaries
  2. Data includes only subcontracted workers of our own construction subsidiaries
  3. The main type of the above high-consequencework-related injuries is fracture involving the use of machinery or tools

86

Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited

Percentage of Expenditure on Different Types of Suppliers for Project Management, Construction and Property Management

2020

2019

Project

Construction

Property

Project

Construction

Property

Management

Management

Management

Management

Supplier profile

Type of supplier

Consultant

7.1%

0%

0.5%

8.8%

0%

0.8%

Contractor

91.9%

0%

86.9%

90.2%

0%

83.9%

Supplier

0%

20.5%

7.7%

0%

19.4%

6.7%

Subcontractor

0%

79.5%

0%

0%

80.6%

0%

Others

1.0%

0%

4.9%

1.0%

0%

8.6%

Customer Satisfaction at Our Property Management Subsidiaries

Subsidiary

Aspect

Channel

Satisfaction result

2020

2019

Goodwill

• Service Quality

Questionnaires, interviews

98.75%

98.00%

• Cleaning Quality

• Security Quality

• Maintenance Quality

• Customer Service

• Facilities & Activities

Hang Yick

• Customer Service

Customer Services Survey

98.00%

99.20%

Well Born

• Security Service

98.40%

98.00%

• Club House Service

• Facility Management

• Cleaning Service

• Landscape Service

• Carpark Management

• Shuttle Bus Service

• Communication

Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020

87

SUSTAINABILITY AWARDS AND

PROFESSIONAL MEMBERSHIPS

Sustainability Awards

Project accreditations

Green for Planet:

The green building certifications achieved by the Group demonstrate our leadership in adopting best p r a c t i c e s i n t h e d e s i g n a n d construction of buildings that reduce environmental impacts whilst improving environmental quality and user satisfaction. Our cumulative achievements of local, Asia and international green building certifications demonstrate our leadership in this space:

41

19

BEAM Plus

BEAM

(+4 compared to 2019)14

7

LEED Gold or

China Green Building

above certifications

Design Labels

(+2 compared to 2019)

(+2 compared to 2019)

Endeavour for Community:

We aim to develop buildings that not only reduce environmental impacts but also enhance the health and well-being of their occupants. The cumulative number of healthy buildings certifications achieved demonstrates our leadership in this space:

4

1

WELL project

China Healthy Building

accreditations

Design Label

88

Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited

Below we list out project accreditations and awards achieved by each development this year:

Development

Accreditation / Award

Rating / Award Category

AXIS

BEAM Plus

BEAM Plus (New Buildings) - Final Silver Rating

Eden Manor

BEAM Plus (New Buildings) - Final Silver Rating

Park One

BEAM Plus (New Buildings) - Final Silver Rating

South Walk · Aura

BEAM Plus (New Buildings) - Final Silver Rating

Parker 33

BEAM Plus (New Buildings) - Final Bronze Rating

2 Tai Cheong Street

BEAM Plus (New Buildings) - Provisional Silver Rating

65-71 Main Street

BEAM Plus (New Buildings) - Provisional Silver Rating

Ap Lei Chau

206-212 Johnston Road

BEAM Plus (New Buildings) - Provisional Bronze Rating

73 Caine Road

BEAM Plus

BEAM Plus (New Buildings) - Provisional Gold Rating

China Green Building Design

3-Star Rating

Label

Asia Pacific Property Awards

Best Residential High Rise Development Asia Pacific

2020 - 2021

- Regional Nominee

Best Residential High Rise Development Hong Kong

- 5-Star Winner

The Richmond

Asia Pacific Property Awards

Residential High-Rise Development Hong Kong

2020-2021

- Award Winner

Murray Road Project

BEAM Plus

BEAM Plus (New Buildings) - Provisional Platinum Rating

MIPIM Asia Awards 2020

Best Futura Project - Silver Winner

A&D Awards 2020

Future Development - Commercial - Gold Award

Asia Property Awards 2020

Best Office Architectural Design (Asia) - 5-Star Winner

Best Office Architectural Design (Hong Kong) - Winner

Best Office Interior Design (Hong Kong) - Winner

Build4Asia Awards 2020

Outstanding Future Project

Outstanding Property Award

Architectural Design - Platinum Winner

London 2020

Interior Design - Platinum Winner

Architectural Design/ Commercial, High-Rise - Winner

China Green Building Design

3-Star Rating

Label

Harbour East

Build4Asia Awards 2020

Project of the Year (Commercial)

25-29 Kok Cheung Street

Outstanding Future Project

Aquila · Square Mile

Asia Property Awards 2020

Best Mixed Use Development (China - Hong Kong)

- 5-Star Winner

Best Mixed Use Development (Hong Kong) - Winner

Henderson 688, Shanghai

Leadership in Energy and

Platinum Certification (Building Operations and

Environmental Design (LEED)

Maintenance: Existing Buildings)

World Financial Centre,

Platinum Certification (Building Operations and

Beijing

Maintenance: Existing Buildings)

Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020

89

SUSTAINABILITY AWARDS AND

PROFESSIONAL MEMBERSHIPS

Henderson Land Sustainability Awards

The Group continues to be recognised by the market as a leading developer in the industry. The sustainability awards we have received are testimony to our strength and commitment to delivering long-term economic value while maintaining a sustainable brand.

Organiser

Award

BCI Asia

BCI Asia Top 10 Awards 2020

• Top 10 Developers Award

Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited

Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series

Constituent Company

Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency

HKQAA Sustainability Rating Seal 2020-2021

AA Rating

Mercomm, Inc.

International ARC Awards 2020

Bronze Award

(Interior Design: CSR - Corporate Social Responsibility Report)

Honors Award

(Specialized A.R.: CSR - Corporate Social Responsibility Report)

Honors Award

(Infographics: CSR - Corporate Social Responsibility Report)

Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition

ESG Leading Enterprise Awards 2020

and Deloitte

• ESG Leading Enterprise Award

(Category I: Market capitalization over HK$20 billion)

Eastweek

Greater China Super Brands Awards 2020

The Chinese University of Hong Kong Business

The 5th Hong Kong Business Sustainability Index and the 1st Greater

School's Centre for Business Sustainability

Bay Area Business Sustainability Index

Top 20 Companies

Achiever

We also continue to be recognised by the market as a responsible employer, putting "Value for People" and "Endeavour for Community" into action.

Organiser

Award

Hong Kong Council of Social Service

Caring Company 2020/21

• 15 Years Plus Caring Company 2020/21

Social Welfare Department

Gold Award for Volunteer Service (Organization)

Communications Association of Hong Kong

CAHK STAR Award 2020

• Best 5G Connected Arena - Gold Award

90

Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited

Similarly, at our wholly-owned subsidiaries Goodwill, Hang Yick, Well Born and E Man Construction, we continue to be recognised for our continued commitment and achievements in sustainability, a testimony to the Group putting the key drivers of our sustainability strategy into action.

Goodwill Sustainability Awards

Organiser

Award

Employees Retraining Board

ERB Manpower Developer Award Scheme

• Manpower Developer

The Hong Kong General Chamber of Small and

Partner Employer Award 2020

Medium Business

Green for Planet

Environmental Campaign Committee

Outstanding HKAEE Promotional Partner (MCP Central)

Federation of Hong Kong Industries

BOCHK Corporate Environmental Leadership Awards 2019

• 5 Years + EcoPioneer (18 awarded properties in total)

• EcoPartner (20 awarded properties in total)

CLP Group

Smart Energy Award 2019

• Merit Certification (23 awarded properties in total)

The Hong Kong Institute of Facility Management

Excellence in Facility Management Award 2020

• Excellence Award (Office Building) (AIA Financial Centre)

Value for People

Hong Kong Council of Social Service

Caring Company 2020/21

• 10 Years Plus Caring Company 2020/21

The Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups

Heart to Heart Company 2020-2021

Endeavour for Community

Social Welfare Department

Gold Award for Volunteer Service (Organization)

Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020

91

SUSTAINABILITY AWARDS AND

PROFESSIONAL MEMBERSHIPS

Hang Yick and Well Born Sustainability Awards

Organiser

Award

Asia Pacific Customer Service Consortium

International Customer Relationship Excellence Awards 2020

• 18 Consecutive Years of Participation (Well Born)

• Corporate Service of the Year 2020

• Customer Service Quality Standard 2020

The Hong Kong Q-Mark Council

Hong Kong Q-Mark Service Scheme Certificate

Hong Kong Brand Development Council

Hong Kong Top Brand Mark (Top Mark)

• Ordinary & Premier Mark

The Hong Kong General Chamber of Small and

Partner Employer Award 2020

Medium Business

Green for Planet

Asia Pacific Customer Service Consortium

International Customer Relationship Excellence Awards 2020

• Corporate Environmental Leadership of the Year 2020

The Hong Kong Institute of

Excellence in Facility Management Award 2020

Facility Management

Merit Award (Office Building):

Excellence Award

- Mega Cube

(Small-scale Residential)

- The Globe

- Hill Paramount

Merit Award

Excellence Award

(Small-scale Residential)

(Medium-scale Residential)

- Eltanin Square Mile

- Cetus Square Mile

- Harbour Park

Excellence Award

- High West

(Large-scale Residential):

- Novum East

- La Cite Noble

- Park One

- Metro City Phase II

Value for People

Equal Opportunities Commission

The Racial Diversity & Inclusion Charter for Employers

Chinese YMCA of Hong Kong

Sport-Friendly Action

• Certificate of Appreciation (Hang Yick)

Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority

2019-20 Good MPF Employer Award

Good MPF Employer

e-Contribution Award

MPF Support Award

The Labour Department

Signatory of the Good Employer Charter 2020

Family - friendly Good Employer logo 2020

Hong Kong Council on Smoking and Health

Hong Kong Smoke-Free Leading Company Awards 2019

• Gold Award (Well Born)

92

Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited

Organiser

Award

Vocational Training Council and Hong Kong

2019 Security Services Best Training Award

Police Force Crime Prevention Bureau

• Award of Gold (Licensed Security Company Type 1)

Hong Kong Council of Social Service

Caring Company 2020/21

• 15 years Plus Caring Company 2020/21

Employees Retraining Board (ERB)

ERB Manpower Developer Award Scheme

Manpower Developer Grand Prize Award 2018-2020

ERB Outstanding Award for Employers 2019-2020

ERB Excellence Award for Employers 2019-2020

Post 50 Internship Programme 2020

ERB Manpower Developer Award Scheme - Super MD

Promoting Happiness Index Foundation

Happiness at Work Promotional Scheme 2020

• Logo of "Happy Company 5 years+"

Endeavour for Community

Social Welfare Department

Highest Service Hour Award 2019

• Honour (Private Organizations - Category 1)

• Honour (Private Organizations - Best Customers Participation)

E Man Construction Sustainability Awards

Organiser

Award

Hong Kong Construction Association

HKCA Safety Award 2019

HKCA Proactive Safety Contractor Award

(E Man, Heng Lai, Heng Shung and Heng Tat)

HKCA Safe Person-in-charge Award

(E Man, Heng Lai, Heng Shung and Heng Tat)

HKCA Safe Supervisor Award

(E Man, Heng Lai, Heng Shung and Heng Tat)

HKCA Environmental Merit Award (E Man)

Development Bureau, Hong Kong Construction

Innovative Safety Initiative Award

Association, Construction Industry Council

• Merit (Safety Operational Device Category - Safety Apps

- Lifting Safety Management) (E Man)

Development Bureau and Construction Industry

Innovative Enhancement for Lifting Safety

Council

• Merit (Lifting Management Smartphone Apps) (Heng Tat)

Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020

93

SUSTAINABILITY AWARDS AND

PROFESSIONAL MEMBERSHIPS

Professional Memberships

Henderson Land's employees hold positions at various public sectors and industry associations, including but not limited to the below list.

Organisation

Position

HKSAR Buildings Department

Member of the Geotechnical Engineers Registration Panel,

the Registered Inspectors' Disciplinary Panel, and the Selection Panel

(Mandatory Building Inspection Scheme and Mandatory Window

Inspection Scheme)

Appeal Board panel under the Construction

Member

Workers Registration Ordinance

Engineers Registration Board

Member

HKSAR Advisory Committee on Recycling Fund

Member

HKSAR Appeal Tribunal Panel (Buildings)

Member

HKSAR Land and Development

Member of Land Sub-Committee and Planning Sub-Committee

Advisory Committee

Vocational Training Council

Chairman of The Real Estate Services Training Board

The Appeal Board on Public Meetings &

Member

Processions

The Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK),

Member

Board of Advisors

BEAM Society

Member of Development Sub-committee, BEAM Plus Review Steering

Committee and various positions

Business Environment Council

Member of Circular Economy Advisory Group Steering Committee

China Green Building (Hong Kong) Council

Executive Member and Corporate Member

Chinese Society for Urban Studies (CSUS)

Senior Individual Member

China Green Building Council

94

Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited

Organisation

Position

Hong Kong Green Building Council

Patron Gold Member and various positions

Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB)

Member

Hong Kong

CIC Certified BIM Manager

Member

Hong Kong Housing Society

Member of Hong Kong Quality Building Assessment Panel

Egret Research Group, the Hong Kong Bird

Convenor

Watching Society

Institution of Plant Engineers

Fellow Member

IUCN Heron Specialist Group

Member

Hong Kong Construction Association

Council Member and Building Committee Member

Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers

Fellow Member

Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors

Member

Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors

Member

The Chartered Institution of Building Services

Member

Engineers (CIBSE)

The Hong Kong Institute of Architects

Fellow member

The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers

Fellow member

The Real Estate Developers Association of

Convenor of the Legal Sub-committee, and Representative on planning

Hong Kong

Sub-committee of the HKSAR Land and Building Advisory committee

Education and Training Committee of

Co-Convenor

Hong Kong Institute of Planners

Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020

95

CONTENTS INDEX

GRI

Descriptions

HKEx ESG

Remarks

Page No.

Standard

Reporting

Guide

GRI 100: Universal Disclosures 2016

GRI 102: General Disclosures 2016

102-1

Name of the organisation

About Our Group

8

102-2

Activities, brands, products and

About Our Group

8-11

services

102-3

Location of headquarters

About Our Group

8

102-4

Location of operations

About Our Group

8

102-5

Ownership and legal form

About Our Group

8-11

102-6

Markets served

About Our Group

8

102-7

Scale of the organisation

About Our Group

10

102-8

Information on employees and

KPI B1.1

Value for People,

56-58,

other workers

Sustainability Performance

83-85

102-9

Supply chain

KPI B5.1

Value for People,

62-65, 87

Sustainability Performance

102-10

Significant changes to the

There were no significant changes

/

organization and its supply chain

to size, structure or ownership

during the reporting period

102-11

Precautionary Principle or approach

Our Enhanced Corporate

22-24

Governance

102-12

External initiatives

Sustainability Awards and

88-93

Professional Memberships

102-13

Membership of associations

Sustainability Awards and

94, 95

Professional Memberships

102-14

Statement from senior decision-

Message from Management

2

maker

102-16

Values, principles, standards, and

Our Enhanced Corporate

24

norms of behaviour

Governance

102-18

Governance structure

Our Enhanced Corporate

22-24

Governance

102-40

List of stakeholder groups

Our Materiality Approach

25

96

Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited

GRI

Descriptions

HKEx ESG

Remarks

Page No.

Standard

Reporting

Guide

102-41

Collective bargaining agreements

The majority of Henderson

/

Land's employees are in Hong

Kong where there is no statutory

recognition of collective

bargaining agreements

102-42

Identifying and selecting

Our Materiality Approach

25-27

stakeholders

102-43

Approach to stakeholder

Our Materiality Approach

25-27

engagement

102-44

Key topics and concerns raised

Our Materiality Approach

25-27

102-45

Entities included in the

About Our Group

11

consolidated financial statements

102-46

Defining report content and

Stakeholder Engagement and

104

topic Boundaries

Materiality Assessment

102-47

List of material topics

Our Materiality Approach,

26, 104

Stakeholder Engagement and

Materiality Assessment

102-48

Restatements of information

We have not restated information

/

from previous years

102-49

Changes in reporting

There are no significant changes

/

from previous reporting periods

in the list of material topics and

topic boundaries

102-50

Reporting period

About this Report

13

102-51

Date of most recent report

Our Sustainability Report 2019

/

was published in April 2020

102-52

Reporting cycle

About this Report

13

102-53

Contact point for questions

About this Report

13

regarding the report

102-54

Claims of reporting in accordance

About this Report

13

with the GRI Standards

Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020

97

CONTENTS INDEX

GRI

Descriptions

HKEx ESG

Remarks

Page No.

Standard

Reporting

Guide

102-55

GRI content index

Content Index

96-103

102-56

External assurance

We did not seek external

/

assurance for this Report

GRI 200: Economic

GRI 201: Economic Performance 2016

103

Management approach 2016

About our Group

8-11

201-1

Direct economic value generated

About our Group

10

and distributed

GRI 203: Indirect Economic Impacts 2016

103

Management approach 2016

GD-B8

Value for People,

54-65,

Endeavour for Community

66-79

203-1

Infrastructure investments and

KPI B8.1

Value for People,

54-65,

services supported

KPI B8.2

Endeavour for Community

66-79

GRI 205: Anti-corruption 2016

103

Management approach 2016

GD-B7

Our Enhanced Corporate

22-24

Governance

205-2

Communication and training

KPI B7.2

Our Enhanced Corporate

22-24

about anti-corruption policies and

Governance

procedures

205-3

Confirmed incidents of corruption

KPI B7.1

Our Enhanced Corporate

22-24

and actions taken

Governance

GRI 206: Anti-competitive Behaviour 2016

103

Management approach 2016

GD-B7

Our Enhanced Corporate

22-24

Governance

206-1

Legal actions for anti-competitive

Our Enhanced Corporate

22-24

behaviour, anti-trust, and

Governance

monopoly practices

GRI 300: Environmental

GRI 301: Materials 2016

103

Management approach 2016

GD-A2,GD-A3

Green for Planet

34-37

301-1

Materials used by weight or

KPI A2.5

Sustainability Performance

81

volume

98

Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

