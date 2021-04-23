Homepage Equities Hong Kong Hong Kong Stock Exchange Henderson Land Development Company Limited News Summary 12 HK0012000102 HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED (12) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 04/22 34.75 HKD -0.71% 06:04a HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT : Sustainability Report 2020 PU 04/20 EQS-NEWS : 'Tycoon-designated Placing Agent' RaffAello Securities makes another move DJ 04/15 HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT : Buys Stake in Miramar Hotel and Investment MT Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Henderson Land Development : Sustainability Report 2020 04/23/2021 | 06:04am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields S U S TA I N A B I L I T Y R E P O R T 2 0 2 0 CONTENTS 02 Message from Management Our Sustainability Strategy and Highlights About our Group About this Report Our Care to All during the COVID-19 Pandemic Our Enhanced Corporate Governance Our Materiality Approach Our Sustainability Strategy 28 Green for Planet 42 Innovation for Future 54 Value for People 66 Endeavour for Community 80 Sustainability Performance Sustainability Awards and Professional Memberships Contents Index Annex: Stakeholder Engagement and Materiality Assessment Henderson Land Development Company Limited 72-76/F, Two International Finance Centre, 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT Green. Innovation. Value. Endeavour. These four important terms underpin Henderson Land's sustainability strategy and are fundamental to our day-to-day business operations. Welcome to our latest Sustainability Report. 2020 will long be remembered for the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our daily routines have changed, caused by serious health and hygiene concerns, and we have had to adapt to restrictions on our business operations due to preventative measures to stop the spread of the virus. This year's Report illustrates how we have addressed these many new challenges, while remaining committed to our long-established sustainability principles and goals. Innovation is at the heart of the Henderson Land's approach, from our original building designs and new methods of working, to our leading role in urban redevelopment. Innovation has also played a vital role in our response to the pandemic, enabling the Group to remain resilient while making meaningful contributions to society and the economy to alleviate the hardship experienced by everyone. At an operational level, we have prioritised the care and protection of our employees, implementing measures such as regularly distributing masks and herbal tea and providing work-from-home arrangements since the early stage of the pandemic. For our customers, touchless features at our properties, as well as the adoption of cleaning technologies and comprehensive sanitisation measures, have provided visitors with increased comfort and reassurance. The Group has also provided rental relief and other forms of support to our shopping mall tenants whose businesses have been badly affected. During the year, my brother and joint Chairman of the Group, Dr Lee Ka Kit, Peter, and I established the Henderson Development Anti-Epidemic Fund. Its objective is to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and alleviate its devastating impact on the community through a series of relief measures and schemes in Hong Kong and mainland China. Supported by the admirable efforts of Henderson Land colleagues, the Fund has given much needed assistance to the community throughout the pandemic. Similarly, our listed associates have established a series of supportive measures, including Miramar Group's provision of Mira Moon as a quarantine hotel and Towngas' assistance to food and beverage companies. 2020 marked the launch of Henderson Land's revised sustainability strategy, which is a new focus on how we view our contributions to the economy, society and environment. It comprises four key drivers: Green for Planet Building a Green Portfolio: reducing our impact on the environment Innovation for Future Shaping a Smarter Future: creating a smart built environment enabled by innovation and technology Value for People Creating a Caring Culture: being a caring employer who looks after our people and our partners Endeavour for Community Establishing a Living Community: providing a more liveable environment that enhances well-being and quality of life Green. Innovation. Value. Endeavour. These four important terms underpin Henderson Land's sustainability strategy and are fundamental to our day-to-day business operations. Further information about how we align our sustainability performance to the revised strategy are provided in this report. Our Board of Directors continues to oversee Henderson Land's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) issues, monitoring the overall direction and progress of our sustainability performance and alignment of our business with the sustainability strategy. Our Corporate Social Responsibility Committee has been renamed the Sustainability Committee to reflect its reframed Terms of Reference, which now include expanded responsibilities such as overseeing environmental and social target-setting by various sub-committees and departments within the Group. The Committee has also strengthened its involvement and interactions with the Board to integrate environmental, social and governance factors into business decision making. As we continue to fight the pandemic together, we remain steadfast in our commitment to innovate for a green and liveable future. LEE KA SHING, MARTIN Chairman of Henderson Land Group and Sustainability Committee Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020 3 OUR SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY AND HIGHLIGHTS Henderson Land is committed to embedding sustainability as an integral part of our business. The Group strongly believes that the consideration of ESG factors in our decision-making process helps to enhance the sustainability of our business and drives business growth. GREEN INNOVATION FOR PLANET FOR FUTURE Building a Green Portfolio: Reducing our impact on the environment Focus areas: Climate Resilience Adopt smart and climate resilient building designs Environmental Impact Reduce the environmental footprint of our operations Highlights: Cumulatively achieved 41 BEAM Plus, 19 BEAM, 14 LEED, 7 China Green Building Design Label

BEAM Plus, BEAM, LEED, China Green Building Design Label Murray Road Project achieved altogether 4 Green and Health Building labels at highest rating at local, national and international levels

at highest rating at local, national and international levels 8.6% in energy consumption already achieved between 2020 and baseline year 2015, compared to the 10% target by 2025

in energy consumption already achieved between 2020 and baseline year 2015, compared to the by 2025 Used at least 70% less timber formwork due to 'Timberless Construction' Shaping a Smarter Future: Creating a smart built environment enabled by innovation and technology Focus areas: Impactful Innovations Innovate to better serve our customers Smart Solutions Create new ways of living and working Highlights: Pioneer in incorporating art living in urban redevelopment

in First property developer to support

social housing and adopt Modular Integrated Construction technology

property developer to support social housing Modular Integrated Construction technology 5G applications introduced to 6 shopping malls and newly completed commercial, office and residential developments

applications introduced to shopping malls and newly completed commercial, office and residential developments Patented "Solar Responsive Ventilator" 4 Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited This vision is reflected in our sustainability strategy, categorised by four primary drivers, linked to the relevant United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Please refer to "Our Sustainability Strategy" sections for more information on each driver. VALUE ENDEAVOUR FOR FOR PEOPLE COMMUNITY Creating a Caring Culture: Being a caring employer who looks after our people and our partners Focus areas: Our People Strengthen training and development and health and safety of our people Our Partners Promote engagement with our business partners Highlights: Outperformed the industry with <8 per 1,000 workers accident frequency rate

the industry with per 1,000 workers Employees undertook nearly 140,000 hours of training

Supported local economy by engaging local suppliers

Developed a Works Management Framework Establishing a Liveable Community: Providing a more liveable environment that enhances well-being and quality of life Focus areas: Sustainable Community Enhance the liveability of the community Community Investment Increase beneficiary outreach Highlights: Above 98% overall customer satisfaction

overall customer satisfaction Cumulatively achieved 4 WELL project accreditations, 1 China Healthy Building Design Label

WELL project accreditations, China Healthy Building Design Label Contributed over 100,000 service hours from our volunteer teams

service hours from our volunteer teams Sponsored the inaugural Food Made Good Hong Kong Awards , to champion sustainability development across food businesses Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020 5 OUR SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY AND HIGHLIGHTS Our Awards Our dedication to sustainability is well recognised by the market through our achievements of sustainability awards and ratings. Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition and Deloitte ESG Leading Enterprise Awards 2020 International ARC Awards 2020 Outstanding design of Corporate Social Responsibility Report Sustainability Rating Seal 2020-2021 Rating BCI Asia Top 10 Awards 2020 Listed for 10 consecutive years Rating in 2020 Ranked as Top 20 Companies (Achiever) GRESB MSCI Public Disclosure Rating of B in 2020 ESG Rating of BB in 2020 Please refer to "Sustainability Awards and Professional Memberships" for more information. 6 Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited Our Enhancements OUR ENHANCED CORPORATE GOVERNANCE • Reframed the Terms of Reference for the Sustainability Committee Expanded the Sustainability Committee's responsibilities for ESG issues • Introduced new policies Please refer to "Our Enhanced Corporate Governance" for more information. OUR MATERIALITY APPROACH • Reviewed material ESG topics to focus efforts in the future • Enhanced stakeholder engagement for materiality assessment • Introduced a materiality matrix Please refer to "Our Materiality Approach" for more information. OUR CARE TO ALL DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC Launched flexible work from home arrangements before the Government's announcements

arrangements before the Government's announcements Provided rental relief at the Group's shopping malls

at the Group's shopping malls Mira Moon participated in the "designated quarantine hotel scheme"

Towngas sponsored application of nano photocatalytic long-acting disinfectant spray for Hong Kong eateries Please refer to "Our Care to All during the COVID-19 Pandemic" for more information. Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020 7 ABOUT OUR GROUP Our Vision Henderson Land aspires to remain a market leader by maximising long-term economic value while creating positive social and environmental impacts. Our Corporate Profile Founded in 1976 and listed in Hong Kong since 1981, Henderson Land Development Company Limited (Stock Code: 12) is a leading property developer with a focus on Hong Kong and mainland China. We create sustainable value for our shareholders, customers, employees, partners and the community by excelling at our professional activities. We are dedicated to developing commercial and residential projects using innovative designs that transform urban landscapes into green and healthy living environments. 8 Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited Business Overview Our diversified business model comprises "three pillars" of property investment, strategic investments and property development in both Hong Kong and mainland China. The Group has also adopted a deliberate strategy in order to maximise the value for shareholders over the long term. Business model Property Property Strategic Development Investment Investments Strategic direction Building for a Locating prime Expanding the Holding of strategic Conservative sustainable future sites for property mainland China investment for financial strategy with low land investment with a market constant return costs stable income stream For details of our business model and strategic direction, please refer to our Annual Report 2020. Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020 9 ABOUT OUR GROUP Business Profile Core businesses: property development and investment, construction, project and property management, department store and supermarket operations, hotel and serviced apartment management, gas production and distribution Total land bank (Hong Kong): 24.4 million sq. ft. Number of full-time employees (Hong Kong): 8,005 Financial Highlights Market Cap Revenue (as of 31 Dec 2020) (for the financial year ended 31 Dec 2020) HK$146.5 HK$25.0 billion billion Profits attributable to Dividends per share equity shareholders in 2020 (for the financial year ended 31 Dec 2020) HK$10.2 HK$1.8 billion For details of our organisation structure and financial performance, please refer to our Annual Report 2020. 10 Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited Henderson Land Group Structure Henderson Land Development Company Limited Investment holding, property development and investment in Hong Kong and mainland China, project and property management, construction and provision of finance 33.41% 69.27% 41.53% 49.91% Hong Kong Henderson The Hong Kong Miramar Hotel Investment and China Gas and Investment Ferry (Holdings) Limited Company Limited Company, Limited Company Limited Department store and Production and Hotel and serviced Property development supermarket operations distribution of gas in apartment, property and investment in Hong Kong Hong Kong and rental, food and mainland China beverage, and travel 68.21% Towngas China Company Limited Sale and distribution of liquefied petroleum gas and natural gas in mainland China Note: All attributable interests shown above were figures as of 31 December 2020. Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020 11 ABOUT OUR GROUP Our Sphere of Influence Our core business activities have economic, social and environmental impacts throughout the lifecycle of a building. We interact with different stakeholders, both upstream and downstream in our value chain to influence these impacts. We illustrate our sphere of influence within the lifecycle of a building below. Building Design: The Group is committed to green and healthy buildings as evidenced in our policies and our array of sustainable building certifications (e.g. BEAM Plus, LEED, WELL, China Green Building and Healthy Building label, etc.). Our green and healthy building designs contribute to providing a comfortable and pleasant environment for our customers, including our residents and tenants, as well as the surrounding community. Construction: T h e G r o u p 's c o n s t r u c t i o n department uses innovative construction methods and materials to support green and smart construction. Our vision for green and smart construction impacts our working relationships with our suppliers and business partners. Property Management: The Group works to constantly enhance the operational efficiency of our properties, to reduce the environmental impacts of our existing buildings and improve the health and well-being of our occupants. We apply our sustainability strategy, introduced and detailed in the following sections, throughout our sphere of influence. 12 Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited ABOUT THIS REPORT Murray Road Project, Hong Kong by Zaha Hadid Architects for Henderson Land Render by Arqui9 Reporting Period The Sustainability Report 2020 ("the Report") of Henderson Land Development Company Limited ("Henderson Land" or together with its subsidiaries, "the Group") covers the period from 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020. Our Sustainability Reports are distributed to shareholders and published online on an annual basis. Reporting boundary The Report1 provides descriptions and key statistics of the Group's sustainability performance and progress during the reporting period focusing on our headquarters at Two International Finance Centre and AIA Tower, and our wholly- owned subsidiaries, namely E Man Construction Company Limited2 ("E Man"), Goodwill Management Limited3 ("Goodwill"), and Well Born Real Estate Management Limited ("Well Born") and Hang Yick Properties Management Limited ("Hang Yick")4. The selected in-scope entities are those whose activities the Group has the most impact and operational control over. We have commenced data collection work to encompass additional parties, with the aim of extending the data coverage of the Report in the near future. We conducted a stakeholder engagement exercise to identify the material topics included in the Report. For details of our stakeholder engagement exercise, see "Our Materiality Approach". Reporting Standards The Report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") Standards: Core option and complies with the provisions of the Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide issued by The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX"). Contact Information If you would like a copy of the Report, or wish to provide any comments or suggestions, please contact us at corpcomm@hld.com. The e-copy of the Report is available at www.hld.com/en/csr/sustainability.shtml. The listed subsidiary and associates do not fall into the scope of this Report E Man Construction Company Limited ("E Man") is responsible for operating and managing the Group's construction sites Goodwill Management Limited ("Goodwill") is responsible for managing the Group's commercial properties 4 Well Born Real Estate Management Limited ("Well Born") and Hang Yick Properties Management Limited ("Hang Yick") are responsible for managing residential and industrial/commercial properties Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020 13 OUR CARE TO ALL DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC The COVID-19 pandemic has been a very challenging period for everyone and Henderson Land has taken a proactive stance to support our employees, customers, partners and the community from the early stages of the crisis. HLD Companion: A mobile office workplace app that allows employees to apply or approve a number of work processes. Employees receive mobile notifications on company memos, notices, messages or tasks from their respective teams Support to Employees We have ensured that our employees have the provisions to keep themselves and their families as safe and healthy as possible during this time. We launched flexible work arrangements, allowing employees to work from home, before the Government's announcements about the significant increase in local COVID-19 cases. Our IT department developed digital platforms to enable our employees to efficiently work remotely. For example: RemoteConnect: A remote access platform that allows employees to access their work computers remotely and perform the same tasks, as if they were in their office. To enhance information security and data privacy, two-factor authentication was integrated using the HLD Companion mobile app to ensure only authorised users have access 14 Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited Our offices have remained open as usual in order to maintain the company's normal operations and customer- facing colleagues adopted a shift system, where appropriate. Our management regularly distributed face masks and provided Chinese herbal tea on a daily basis, as acts of care and support for employees' health and well-being. Our property management subsidiaries applied for the HKSAR "Employment Support Scheme" for the housing estates they managed. All funds received through the scheme (around HK$131 million) were fully transferred to their managed properties as a token of sponsorship for the staff salary expense. At our construction sites, we have enhanced site safety measures and have implemented specific COVID-19 precautionary measures to ensure a cleaner, safer and more hygienic working environment for construction workers. For example: Self-protection: Construction workers provided with eye protection goggles; and

Sheltered lunch areas with individual partitions Site precautionary measures: Infra-red temperature sensors, alcoholic rinse-free hand wash and health declaration forms at construction site entrances;

temperature sensors, alcoholic rinse-free hand wash and health declaration forms at construction site entrances; Fans at resting areas for maximum ventilation; and

Hand wash facilities as well as cleaning and sterilising agents on site Regular sterilisation and checks: Daily inspections of COVID-19 preventative measures;

COVID-19 preventative measures; Regular sterilisation at construction sites both internally and by externally outsourced cleaning services;

Free COVID-19 tests for all construction workers in the Construction Department;

COVID-19 tests for all construction workers in the Construction Department; Special management inspections on COVID-19 preventative measures; and

COVID-19 preventative measures; and Emergency protocols if Henderson Land employees, construction workers or their close family members contract COVID-19 Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020 15 OUR CARE TO ALL DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC Support to Customers To provide reassurance for our customers, we have ensured that our properties comply with the Government's standard COVID-19 restrictions and, in many cases, our preventative measures exceed the requirements of regulations such as the Prevention and Control of Disease Regulation (Cap 599A of the Laws of Hong Kong). Our properties and show flats: We provide customers with a touchless experience during their visits, for example touchless toilets at properties such as H Zentre and Harbour East We provide hand sanitiser dispensers and routinely check body temperatures of visitors and employees at main entrances 16 Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited Tenant engagement: The Group has provided relief of between 20% to 60% of the basic rent for severely affected tenants in our shopping malls

We supported our restaurant tenants at shopping malls by commissioning the ZEEK online logistics platform which provides them with the ability to offer free delivery services and therefore helps them expand their customer reach and sales We have adopted new types of cleaning measures such as nano photocatalytic long-acting disinfectant sprays and 360-degreenon-contact disinfection facilities in public areas and facilities at our properties and show flats

long-acting disinfectant sprays and 360-degreenon-contact disinfection facilities in public areas and facilities at our properties and show flats The nano photocatalytic long-acting disinfectant spray is a state-of-the-art innovation developed by Raze Technology. It is internationally recognised for its ability to eliminate up to 99.9% of viruses and bacteria and is effective for up to three months

long-acting disinfectant spray is a state-of-the-art innovation developed by Raze Technology. It is internationally recognised for its ability to eliminate up to 99.9% of viruses and bacteria and is effective for up to three months Examples of measures added to our new residential developments include automatic main entrance doors, disinfecting installations, air purifiers, touchless operation for residential unit entrance doors, mailbox locks and lift calling using a mobile app or Octopus card Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020 17 OUR CARE TO ALL DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC Support to the Community The Group's Chairmen, Dr Lee Ka Kit, Peter and Mr Lee Ka Shing, Martin, established a privately-financed Henderson Development Anti-Epidemic Fund ("the Fund") in January 2020 which has contributed over HK$100 million worth of anti-epidemic supplies and monetary support to the community. A special taskforce was set up within the Group, with volunteers from Henderson Land helping with the planning and organisation of the Fund. We consider the Fund to be an extension of one of our strategic priorities, Endeavour for Community, and a channel to realise our commitments to support Hong Kong, especially during such unprecedented times. The Fund has supported various initiatives, benefitting different parts of our community. The key initiatives include: Sponsoring the sterilisation of Hong Kong public transportation fleets and retail shops and beauty salons Approximately 9 million passengers use public transport every day. Given the higher risk of COVID-19 transmission in confined spaces, it has been crucial for public transport to be properly and regularly sterilised to stem the spread of the virus. We worked with a local innovation and technology start-up company to obtain nano photocatalytic sanitising spray for use in sterilising public modes of transport. The sterilisation scheme covered most public transportation in Hong Kong, except for railways and franchised buses, including approximately: 4,570 minibuses and rehabuses

18,000 taxis

10,000 private buses, e.g. school buses, resident estate coaches, cross-border and driving school vehicles

cross-border and driving school vehicles 600 ferries, including cross harbour ferries, outlying island ferries and kaito ferries The Fund also sponsored the sterilisation of retail shops and beauty salons, especially the small and medium enterprises ("SMEs"), which have faced significant financial pressure during the pandemic. 18 Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited Care for the underprivileged Everyone has faced difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic, but no more so than the underprivileged, many of whom lack the means of adapting to the new norm of wearing face masks and learning digitally. Through donations to UNICEF Hong Kong, the Fund purchased over one million face masks for distribution to underprivileged children in Hong Kong. We also distributed over 600,000 adult face masks free of charge to the elderly, ethnic minority and disadvantaged groups. The Fund donated 2,000 laptops with one-yearfull-access data packages to financially disadvantaged students in Hong Kong to facilitate their online learning. This avoids them having to borrow devices or seek free Wi-Fi internet services in public places where there is a higher risk of exposure to COVID-19. Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020 19 OUR CARE TO ALL DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC Protecting public health: now and in future Miramar Group: The Fund has also actively supported the health developments outside Hong Kong and has contributed to international efforts to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic. At our hotels: In order to provide a safe, hygienic and comfortable environment for our guests, our hotels launched the "Mira-Clean Promise" programme which ensures that all rooms are cleaned in accordance with high standards of hygiene and infection prevention protocols. One of our hotels, Mira Moon, participated in the "designated quarantine hotel scheme" to support the Hong Kong Government in providing quarantine accommodation for overseas travellers to minimise the chance of them infecting the local community It has donated more than 1.5 million packs of nutritional supplies and Chinese herbal medicines to over 100,000 healthcare workers and patients in Hubei province at the time of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Fund also sponsored University College London's COVID-19 research in the hope of accelerating the discovery and production of an effective vaccine. During the COVID-19 pandemic, our listed associates Miramar Group and Towngas also actively contributed to the community's efforts to fight the virus. At Mira Dining: With social distancing dining restrictions, we introduced a tailor-made series of discounted takeaway menus to encourage our guests to stay at home and still enjoy delicious gourmet food with their families. In order to reduce

the additional waste generated from takeaways, guests receive extra discounts if they bring their own containers and use takeaway containers and

utensils that are made of biodegradable materials such as bamboo

pulp or sugar cane 20 Towngas: Nano photocatalytic long-acting disinfectant for eateries: To show its support for the catering industry which is facing a great challenge posed by the pandemic, Towngas fully sponsored the application of nano photocatalytic long-acting disinfectant spray in the premises of many eateries in Hong Kong. This measure was aimed at boosting public confidence in the hygiene of local eateries. The Group also provided stickers for the eateries to post for the public's easy identification showing that they have been sterilised with the spray. About 8,000 eateries have benefitted from this programme "Food Packs for Families in Need" programme: Towngas and Christian Family Service Centre united to launch the "Food Packs for Families in Need" programme to address the needs of underprivileged families with decreased income as a result of redundancy or unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic. About 30,000 fresh food packs were distributed to 1,000 families during the second half of 2020, providing them with daily necessities and relieving them of some cost of living expenses "Supporting F&B and the Economy" campaign: Towngas launched a campaign in early May 2020 comprising a series of relief initiatives targeted at the food and beverage industry. These included an interest- free rental and purchase scheme for kitchen equipment for small eateries, as well as e-coupons for consumers Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020 21 OUR ENHANCED CORPORATE GOVERNANCE Robust governance is fundamental to our business. Our Board of Directors ("the Board") takes the overarching responsibility of managing the business strategies and activities of the Group. Under its leadership, we endeavour to ensure that our business is conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations, codes and standards and that we live up to our high standards of accountability and transparency. Governance Structure Our corporate governance structure is purposeful and robust, and enables an effective flow of information throughout the Group, between management, functions and business units. The Board is actively engaged in formulating and implementing our sustainability strategy, as well as overseeing our risk management and ensuring our resilience in respect of Environmental, Social and Governance related risks (ESG risks). The Board delegates the responsibility for detailed consideration and implementation of these matters to the Sustainability Committee. The Sustainability Committee (formerly known as the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee) and its sub-committees have been established for many years. The Sustainability Committee is chaired by our Chairman, Mr Lee Ka Shing, Martin and comprises several directors and department heads. The Committee's primary role is to manage Henderson Land's overall approach to sustainability, including overseeing the identification of material ESG issues, developing the Group's sustainability strategy and policies, and regularly evaluating the Group's sustainability performance. The Sustainability Committee reports relevant issues to the Board on a regular basis. Four sub-committees support the Sustainability Committee, with their respective roles and responsibilities collectively being to drive sustainable performance within their remits. The subcommittees work with various business units within the Group to disseminate environmental and healthy building training and learning opportunities to employees. Board of Directors Sustainability Committee Green Building Sub-committee Planting Site Safety Sub-committee Sub-committee Safety and Environmental Sub-committee Roles and Responsibilities Develop green building goals

Facilitate knowledge sharing within the Group

Encourage innovative technologies in development projects

Set corporate green building standards Establish and manage a comprehensive Landscape Handbook which set out the Group's Standard

Review and advise the landscape design as well as planting effect of each on-going development project Carry out weekly site safety inspections to all ongoing construction sites

Oversee the rectification of safety issues raised during inspections Minimise safety risks and improve environmental performance at construction sites

Monitor and improve safety and environmental measures Supported by Henderson Land's departments: Company Secretarial, Human Resources, Corporate Communications, Project Management, Construction, Property Management and other departments 22 Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited Sustainability is embedded in our day-to-day workplace activities and many departments including the Company Secretarial, Human Resources, Corporate Communications, Project Management, Construction and Property Management Departments are involved in the execution and delivery of initiatives prescribed by the Sustainability Committee and sub-committees. Further information about our governance structure can be found in the Corporate Governance Report of our Annual Report 2020 and on our website: https://www.hld.com/en/ investor/annual_20.shtml. For the Terms of reference of the Sustainability Committee, please refer to our website: https://www.hld.com/en/csr/ csrsubscommittee.shtml. Environmental Policies Our Corporate Social Responsibility Policy formalises our commitment to operating responsibly, taking us beyond minimum regulatory requirements for workplace quality, environmental protection, operating practices and community investment. The Group regularly reviews the Corporate Social Responsibility Policy and has updated it recently so that it reflects our approach to ever-changing operating factors and community needs. The Board has approved the following key policies that articulate and define important principles and values of the Group: • Corporate Social Responsibility Policy • Environmental Policy (including Waste and Water topics) NEW • Climate Change Policy NEW Social • Anti-corruption and Bribery Policy NEW • Anti-discrimination Policy NEW • Business Ethics and Code of Business Conduct Policy NEW • Customer Services Code of Conduct Policy NEW Employee and Remuneration Policy NEW

Equal Employment Opportunity Policy NEW • Health and Safety Policy NEW Governance • Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Policy NEW • Board Diversity Policy • Dividend Policy • Inside Information Policy • Nomination Policy • Risk Management Policy • Shareholders Communication Policy To view these policies, please refer to our website: https://www.hld.com/en/corporate/corppolicies.shtml. Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020 23 OUR ENHANCED CORPORATE GOVERNANCE Risk Management Our integrated and holistic risk management approach combines top-down strategy with bottom-up processes of our operations departments. We proactively ensure that all significant risks are identified and assessed by considering their potential impacts and likelihood of occurrence, and that they are managed by identifying suitable control systems and countermeasures. Corporate Values Our corporate values are embedded in our governance practice and underpin all our activities. Our aim is to add value for our shareholders, customers and the community through a commitment to excellence in product quality and service delivery as well as a continuous focus on sustainability and the environment. The Board regularly reviews and discusses material operational risks, while each department is responsible for identifying its own risks and designing, implementing and monitoring relevant risk management and internal control systems. ESG risks are also monitored regularly to ensure they are considered in the Group's business decision making. New policies have been established to strengthen our governance of ESG risks including, but not limited to, bribery and corruption, business ethics and climate change. The Audit Department is responsible and accountable for enterprise risk management in terms of assessing risk appetite and tolerance as well as risk monitoring and reporting for the Group. The Audit Department appraises the Group's major activities to ensure risk management and internal control systems are in place and makes recommendations for improvements. The Audit Department maintains its independence and reports their findings directly to the Audit Committee which reviews the effectiveness of our overall risk management and submits its findings to the Board. For more details of the Group's risk management and internal controls, please refer to the Corporate Governance Report. To view the Group's Risk Management Policy, please refer to our website: https://www.hld.com/en/pdf/corporate/ RISK_MANAGEMENT_POLICY.pdf. Ethics The Group observes a strict code of ethics in all spheres and we have no tolerance for any form of corruption or other misconduct. We expect our employees at all levels to uphold our values and behave in an ethical manner. In order to generate awareness among our employees in all functions of the Group, we regularly provide anti-corruption training for new joiners within the first 60 days of their employment. We actively encourage any employee with concerns about our standards of conduct to notify the Human Resources Department directly or the Vice Chairman through a direct email link. During the reporting period, no legal actions or fines related to breaches of anti-corruption or anti-competitive practices were brought against the Group or its employees. There were also no significant fines and non-monetary sanctions for non-compliance with laws and regulations in the social and economic area. 24 Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited OUR MATERIALITY APPROACH We believe it is important to understand our stakeholders' priorities and expectations regarding the Group's sustainability performance. Our materiality is driven by internal and external viewpoints on how each sustainability topic impacts our business and our stakeholders. In this section, we highlight the approach we take to engage stakeholders and define materiality. Stakeholder group Channel Employees • Survey • Training • Yearly review • Formal and informal team meetings • Social gatherings • Interviews • Intranet • Volunteering Stakeholder Engagement Throughout the year, we regularly engage and communicate with our stakeholders to ensure we understand and meet their needs. This is integral to our process of prioritising sustainability issues and identifying market trends that are material to us. We summarise the various channels we use to engage our diverse groups of stakeholders, as follows: Government & regulators • Meetings • Interviews • Letter/ email correspondence Customers • Customer service/ Henderson Club hotline Industry and • Henderson Club email/ fax professional & tenants • Facebook bodies • Website • Mobile app • Newsletter • Member activities • Annual customer satisfaction survey • Meetings Media Suppliers & • Screening and assessments contractors • Audits • Performance review • Interviews • Extranet Business NGOs & • Meetings communities partners • Tendering and procurement processes • Seminars • Site visits Investors & • Investor & analyst briefings Academia shareholders • Investor conferences • Circulars • Announcements • Reports • Websites Seminars

Site visits

Social gatherings

Meetings

Press releases

Press briefings and updates

Interviews

Feedback and responses to media enquiries

Seminars

Site visits

Meetings

Volunteering services

Social media

Seminars

Meetings Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020 25 OUR MATERIALITY APPROACH Materiality Assessment In 2020, as part of our materiality assessment, we conducted multiple in-depth focus group workshops and interviews with our internal stakeholders. We also distributed an online survey to our internal and external stakeholders to obtain feedback on our sustainability performance. We reviewed various sustainability reporting and assessment frameworks as well as international and local industry peers to assess topics and trends relevant to our areas of operation and industry. Compliance is part of our internal controls processes and therefore we removed Compliance (Environment) and Compliance (Product Responsibility) from the materiality assessment exercise as sustainability topics. This year, we also added four additional sustainability topics on which to focus our efforts in the future: Climate Change, Green Building, Innovation and Anti-competitive Behaviour. As such, we have set out a materiality matrix based on a total of 22 sustainability topics. The materiality matrix shows the importance of each topic to our internal and external stakeholders. Importance to external stakeholders Customer Engagement Training and Development and Satisfaction Materials Community Investment Information Privacy and Security Innovation Anti-corruption Occupational Health, Safety and Well-being Emissions Customer Health and Safety Climate Change Market and Labelling Water Management Supply Chain Management Energy Efficiency Diversity and Inclusion Waste Management Talent Attraction and Retention Employee Engagement Anti-competitive Behaviour Green Building Economic Performance Importance to internal stakeholders Green for Planet Innovation for Future Value for People Endeavour for Community Corporate Governance/ Company information 26 Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited Based on the materiality matrix, Customer Engagement and Satisfaction, Information Privacy and Security, as well as Training and Development were ranked the top three material topics, in line with our Group's development. More details on the impact boundaries of each material topic are provided in the Annex. We summarise some of the feedback received from the stakeholder engagement exercise, and how we have addressed them: Feedback from stakeholders Our response Employees are concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges and stress that it may have on work. Employees want to have more training and development opportunities suited to their career needs. Customers and tenants hope to have more transparent and updated information regarding the properties. We regard employees' health and safety as our utmost priority. We have implemented the following measures to support our staff during the COVID-19 pandemic: Distributed face masks to employees and provided sterilisation supplies in public areas

Engaged staff through online recreational events and training to support their work and mental health

Provided consultation support for staff in need by introducing counselling hotlines

Well Born and Hang Yick established an E-learning platform Please refer to "Value for People" for more information on our responses. Our Human Resources Department collects employee comments on what types and forms of training they would like to have on an ongoing basis. These comments are used as a key reference in the year's training plan. Please refer to "Value for People" for more information on our responses. We enhanced our marketing and labelling practices by engaging an external consultant to review our sales brochure, property visit process and promotional materials to ensure accuracy. The eHOME mobile app was launched this year for easy access to information on properties for sale, providing a better user experience and more convenient and efficient way of marketing. Please refer to "Innovation for Future" and "Endeavour for Community" for more information on our responses. Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020 27 GREEN FOR PLANET The Group aspires to build a green portfolio by reducing our impact on the environment. "Green for Planet" compels our business to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals throughout our sphere of influence: to combat climate change whilst ensuring sustainable consumption and production patterns. CASE STUDY: Transforming brownfield truck yard into an ecological paradise The Wo Shang Wai wetland is a first-of-its-kind wetland restoration project in Hong Kong, funded and managed by Henderson Land. This project, spanning a wetland area of about 4.7 hectares, has taken about 4 years to come to fruition, in terms of planning, soliciting public opinions and obtaining the approval of the Government. What was it like before? This area was an abandoned open-air storage yard and a container truck parking lot. It was a brownfield site that had been flattened, destroying the original ecology. What is it like now? A wetland and bird paradise. The Wo Shang Wai wetland is now home to aquatic and terrestrial animals and plants, attracting over 100 different species of birds, including some endangered bird species such as the Little Egret, Chinese Pond Heron, Yellow Bittern, Black-faced Spoonbill and Collared Crow. Sometimes, Leopard Cats also make an appearance! 30 We are proud of this pioneering integrated conservation and development project, which has resulted in successfully restored wetland that is now home to a diverse family of birds, animals and plants, promoting local biodiversity. Note: The transfer of the Group's interests in certain land lots in Wo Shang Wai to an independent third party was completed in 2020. We will continue to work closely with the new owner for the ongoing conservation of the wetland restoration area. Please refer to the Group's Annual Report 2020 for details. 31 GREEN FOR PLANET Climate Resilience We are committed to designing green, healthy and smart impact the health and well-being of occupants therefore buildings. With reference to the SDGs 7 (Affordable and additionally contributing to SDG 3 (Good Health and Clean Energy), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), Well-being). and 13 (Climate Action), we strive to incorporate renewable energy features as well as other green building features to During the year, we continued to adopt innovative reduce emissions and waste in our properties. Green building designs and incorporated smart building features in our features, such as improved lighting environment, better air development projects to be climate resilient, achieve energy quality and greenery, have also been proven to positively efficiency, as well as provide and enable our customers with low-carbon and healthy lifestyles. Examples of these design measures include: Enhanced facade resilience to prevent damage from flying objects during extreme weather events Fast speed and medium speed Storm-resistant measures such as electric vehicle charging facilities floodgates to protect buildings from flooding, especially those with extensive basement floors Installation of monitoring sensors to control lighting and Patented "Solar Responsive power usage Ventilators" developed for high-end office towers to improve thermal comfort of tenants Innovative desiccant dehumidification for a healthier and energy efficient environment Solar thermal and photovoltaic panels to harvest renewable energy Hybrid ventilation for energy saving and enjoying natural breeze Tinted, double glazing, Low-E at moderate climate periods Glazing Unit to reduce heat gain to the interior 32 Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited Our dedication to sustainability through our building designs is evident in our green building certifications and the awards we have achieved. Some key examples include: Murray Road Project Last year, our project at the prime Murray Road Project site in Central achieved WELL Platinum Level Pre-certification from International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) and LEED Platinum Pre-certification (Core & Shell). This year, we also achieved BEAM Plus Provisional Platinum Rating, China Green Building Design Label 3-Star Rating as well as the following awards: Murray Road Project, Hong Kong by Zaha Hadid Architects for Henderson Land Render by Arqui9 MIPIM Asia Awards 2020 Build4Asia Awards 2020 Best Futura Project - Silver Winner Outstanding Future Project A&D Awards 2020 Future Development - Commercial - Gold Award Asia Property Awards 2020 Best Office Architectural Design (Asia) - 5-Star Winner

5-Star Winner Best Office Architectural Design (Hong Kong) - Winner

Best Office Interior Design (Hong Kong) - Winner Outstanding Property Award London 2020 Architectural Design - Platinum Winner

Interior Design - Platinum Winner

Architectural Design/ Commercial, High-Rise - Winner 73 Caine Road Our residential-cum-commercial composite development at the Mid-levels achieved BEAM Plus Provisional Gold Rating, China Green Building Design Label 3-Star Rating as well as the following awards: 2020-2021 Asia Pacific Property Awards - Best Residential High Rise Development Asia Pacific - Regional Nominee - Best Residential High Rise Development Hong Kong - 5-Star Winner 73 Caine Road (artist's impression) Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020 33 GREEN FOR PLANET World Financial Centre in Beijing Did you know? World Financial Centre in Beijing and Henderson 688 in Shanghai were awarded LEED Platinum, globally ranked 2nd and 5th in the Building Operations and Maintenance: Existing Buildings category. At our managed properties, we also have protocols in place in case of a natural disaster, such as a typhoon, to ensure the safety of our employees, tenants and customers. Well Born and Hang Yick have developed emergency protocols within the Integrated Management System indicating clear instructions and procedures on how to prevent, as well as what to do before, during and after a typhoon. Environmental Impact Henderson Land's Environmental Policy states our commitment to environmental protection at the Group level and guides various departments to develop their own systems relevant to their specific operations for ensuring environmental performance throughout the life cycle of every project. We have established an environmental management system (EMS) which is audited regularly to assess effectiveness and compliance with relevant regulations and ISO 14001:2015. An external audit was conducted in October 2020 and results were satisfactory. We are in the process of reviewing and setting quantitative targets to track our environmental performance with regards to greenhouse gas emissions, waste consumption and water consumption. During the year, we incurred no significant fines for non- compliance with environmental laws and regulations. Please refer to "Sustainability Awards and Professional Memberships" for more information on project accreditations and other sustainability awards. Material Use and Waste Management We work to lessen our environmental footprint by actively managing our material use and improving the operational efficiency of our construction processes. At our managed properties we also work to minimise the environmental impact associated with waste disposal by reusing and recycling. With reference to the SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), we make continuous improvements in material use and waste management at our projects and the properties we manage. 34 Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited CASE STUDY: Timberless Construction Timber, logged from trees, is used as temporary formwork in our construction works. Temporary timber formwork has limited usage and cannot be reused many times, therefore generating a lot of waste. It also requires a lot of manpower for its assembly. The Group has set an overarching objective of "Timberless Construction" for all construction works carried out by our Construction Department. We have now widely adopted our self-developed Design for Manufacturing and Assembling (DfMA) approach and use aluminium formwork to replace timber in our projects. This not only improves the quality of the concrete finishing, but also significantly reduces construction wastage. In 2020, we used at least 70% less timber formwork in our construction works compared to previous years. We are conducting on-going research into the use of precast for staircases and balconies which may facilitate our achievement of an even higher reduction in timber formwork in the future. 35 GREEN FOR PLANET Construction Materials An Environmental Management System Manual and an Environmental Instruction (EI-02) were developed for the management of materials in our projects, detailing our goals and targets, responsibilities and committed actions to control the use of construction materials. We are committed to conducting research and development to introduce new construction materials that are environmentally friendly and can enhance the structure and quality of our end products. As we develop innovative construction products, they will be progressively applied to our future projects. Eco-Block is applied to the partition walls of a building. The application of Eco-Block is expected to reduce the need for follow-up plastering works and hence decrease consumption of materials by around 30%

is applied to the partition walls of a building. The application of Eco-Block is expected to reduce the need for follow-up plastering works and hence decrease consumption of materials by around 30% A self-foaming protective coating material was introduced and applied to building elements, such as sanitary hardware, ironmongery and glass panels, for extra protection. As a result, building elements are damaged less frequently and less waste is generated. The development of this material was supported by the Innovation and Technology Fund under the Innovation and Technology Commission

self-foaming protective coating material was introduced and applied to building elements, such as sanitary hardware, ironmongery and glass panels, for extra protection. As a result, building elements are damaged less frequently and less waste is generated. The development of this material was supported by the Innovation and Technology Fund under the Innovation and Technology Commission A bio-inspired structural silicone sealant was also developed that is suited for application on wet surfaces Off-site Prefabrication We adopt Design for Manufacturing and Assembling (DfMA) in the construction approach of our development projects. Through DfMA, we significantly increase the use of prefabricated materials, which are produced off-site in factories, resulting in more effective material use and reduced onsite formwork installation

off-site in factories, resulting in more effective material use and reduced onsite formwork installation Adopting DfMA reduces the demand for skilled labour, enhances the quality of the end product and improves the safety of the working environment

Semi-precast slab flooring as well as full precast sunken floor slabs for bathrooms and kitchens are widely adopted to replace the conventional cast in-situ method in our projects This year we obtained a patent registration for the DfMA process from the China National Intellectual Property Administration and the Intellectual Property Department in Hong Kong. We hope to leverage our patented DfMA process to extend its application to all our development projects. Off-site prefabrication reduces extra construction materials used (e.g. concrete and steel) leading to reduced waste. It also increases construction efficiency and quality control. This year our consumption of prefabricated units increased by almost 50% compared to last year. 36 Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited Food Waste Eliminator at Mira Place Waste Management At our managed properties, AIA Financial Centre and Trend Plaza, we worked with NGOs to trial a Municipal Solid Waste Charging Scheme this year. We actively engaged our tenants to participate in this trial scheme by distributing free garbage bags for waste disposal

Paper, plastic and metal were the major types of municipal waste collected from the trial scheme

A total of 323,209kg of waste was collected from Trend Plaza from June to September 2020 and 21,284kg was collected from AIA Financial Centre from May to September 2020 We also encouraged our catering tenants to reduce food waste. At Mira Place, dedicated recycling boxes are provided to tenants to collect food that can be fed into a food waste eliminator to decompose it within 24 hours. Since 2011, we have also been running a cooking oil collection scheme in conjunction with a local bio-diesel producer. During the year, Mira Place collected a total of 3,026kg of cooking oil

The collected cooking oil was sold and donated to World Wide Fund for Nature Hong Kong (WWF) The Group continues to receive awards for our sustained excellence in waste reduction and accelerating positive change in office environments through tenant engagement and property management. Well Born and Hang Yick received certificates from the Environmental Protection Department as recognition for our continuous support for the recycling programmes of Christmas trees and Peach Blossom Trees

Well Born and Hang Yick received the "Green Office" Label from World Green Organisation once again

Other recognitions are listed in "Sustainability Awards and Professional Memberships" Apart from our managed properties, we are also driving towards paperless workflows at our offices. This year we saw a 94% reduction in paper use compared to 2019 due to greater digitalisation of the property handover process. All key internal documents have been digitalised and other remaining documents will gradually transition to becoming electronic in the next few years. We also practise recycling in our sales activities at our show flats. We reduced the thickness of the stone flooring at show flats to save on costs and materials consumed. We also reuse all loose furniture or props at the clubhouses of those properties. Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020 37 GREEN FOR PLANET Did you know? We had a MetroNaps Energy Pod at the sales office which we later placed at the clubhouse of one of our properties. Energy Efficiency and Emissions Reduction Our construction sites currently rely mainly on diesel generators for energy to power construction equipment. We have started to replace them with electric powered generators for trial use and plan to replace all diesel generators gradually in the future. Our property management subsidiaries have implemented the Integrated Management System (IMS) in line with international standards such as ISO 9001, ISO 10002, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001. Policies, commitments, responsibilities and grievance mechanisms are all clearly described in the IMS. Goodwill also follows Environmental Instructions (EI) for ISO 14001:2015 which guides environmental aspects. In 2017, the Group set a target of reducing energy consumption by 10% by 2025 in the common areas of 14 of our commercial properties managed by Goodwill, with 2015 as the baseline. We are in the process of conducting carbon audits for these 14 properties and may consider expanding the scope and ambition of our target. 38 Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited In 2020, we achieved 8.62% reduction in energy consumption for the said 14 properties, demonstrating satisfactory progress towards the target. Some of the energy saving and efficiency measures we implemented include: Monthly monitoring of energy consumption at all managed properties Adjusting lighting schedules and shortening operating times of lifts and escalators Enhancing the monitoring and control of chiller systems to maintain optimal indoor temperatures of 24-26°C Installing timers for air conditioning units and lighting facilities Applying thermal insulated and light reflective film on skylights to reduce heat Participation in "Earth Hour" organised by World Wide Fund For Nature Hong Kong, "Energy Saving Charter 2020", "Charter on External Lighting" and "4Ts Charter" organised by the Environmental Bureau (ENB) and the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD) Replacing existing lighting with LED lights For example, approximately 5,200 existing lightings from 13 of our commercial properties managed by Goodwill were replaced with LED lights. The replacement work is targeted to be completed in mid-2021. The estimated energy saving after completion of replacement work is approximately 391,000 kWh per year Employee travel has significantly reduced this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and greater use of video conferencing at both the Group's Hong Kong and mainland China offices, with a more than twofold increase compared to last year. Scope 1 GHG emissions from our Headquarters rose due to increased distance travelled by our vehicles because more health and safety inspections at our construction sites took place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. With reference to the SDGs 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) and 13 (Climate Action), we strive to make continuous improvements in energy efficiency and in managing our carbon footprint. Our building energy consumption intensity and GHG intensity reduced by 1% in 2020 compared to 2019. Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020 39 GREEN FOR PLANET GHG Emissions at our Headquarters and Properties Managed by Goodwill Energy Consumption at our Headquarters and Properties Managed by Goodwill5 GHG Building GHG intensity emission (tCO e/m2 total GFA) 2 120,000 - 0.1216 - 0.13 0.1174 - 0.12 100,000 - - 0.11 - 0.10 80,000 - - 0.09 - 0.08 60,000 - - 0.07 - 0.06 40,000 - 94,583 93,660 - 0.05 - 0.04 - 0.03 20,000 - - 0.02 811 882 - 0.01 0 - - 0.00 2019 2020 Category: Scope 1 Scope 2 Building GHG intensity (tCO e/m2 total GFA) 2 Energy Building energy consumption consumption (kWh/m2 total GFA) 150,000,000 - 176 170 - 180 - 160 120,000,000 - - 140 - 120 90,000,000 - - 100 131,951,653 130,588,902 - 80 60,000,000 - - 60 30,000,000 - - 40 - 20 0 5,929,578 6,398,213 - 0 2019 2020 Business unit: Headquarters Properties managed by Goodwill Building energy consumption (kWh/m2 total GFA) 5 In order to provide a like-to-like comparison, energy consumption data visualised in this chart for both 2019 and 2020 is confined to 32 properties managed by Goodwill Harbour East 40 Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited Water Conservation and Management Water is used throughout our operations and recognising that it is a shared resource, we are diligent in our efforts to reduce its usage wherever possible. We assess our exposure to water-related risks and while Hong Kong's current water supply remains stable, we endeavour to do our part to protect one of earth's most precious resources. We issue an Environmental Risk Assessment Report, reviewed once a year, that assesses the impacts on water quality and wastewater discharge from our construction sites. At the design stage, project managers set targets using green building standards, and closely monitor progress during construction

For our development projects, various measures have been incorporated to increase water efficiency, including rainwater harvesting, flow regulators and dual flushing toilets At our managed properties, water consumption is also closely monitored. Monthly water consumption reports are compiled so that usage can be tracked. Freshwater and flushing tanks are cleansed regularly in accordance with applicable regulations and guidelines. Where appropriate, water devices are replaced with more efficient models. Wastewater that is discharged from our offices and property premises is flushed through municipal drainage systems, while wastewater discharged from our sites is treated according to respective regulatory requirements. With reference to the SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), we strive to make continuous improvements in our management and efficient use of water. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic and to keep our employees and customers safe, more water has been used for cleaning purposes this year. Our building water consumption intensity increased by 7% in 2020 compared to 2019. Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020 41 INNO FOR We strive to shape a smarter future by creating a smart built environment enabled by innovation and technology. "Innovation for Future" means that our business supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals throughout our sphere of influence: to foster innovation and contribute to the development of sustainable cities. VATION FUTURE INNOVATION FOR FUTURE Impactful Innovations "Innovation for Future" is a key driving force and enabler of our sustainability strategy together with our other drivers "Green for Planet", "Value for People" and "Endeavour for Community". Innovation is embedded in many of our initiatives to better serve our customers and enhance healthy living, through innovating the way we design, construct and redevelop urban areas. We highlight how we innovate in different aspects of our business below. Innovation Highlights Innovation in our approach to urban redevelopment We undertake urban redevelopment for the betterment of local communities, and we do so in an innovative manner. We add vibrancy to the urban area not only by giving it a new face, but also through enhanced living quality. For more information please refer to the case study on ARTLANE on p.46-47. Before After Innovation in our approach to supporting local communities We are the first property developer to support modular social housing projects. Nam Cheong 220 - Hong Kong's first modular social housing project - was completed this year and tenants have moved in. We also initiated Hong Kong's largest modular social housing project at Kong Ha Wai, which has a goal of accommodating approximately 40,000 people from 10,000 underprivileged families applying for public housing. 44 Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited Innovation in our approach to designing buildings We work with top architects and engineers to introduce innovative, modern and distinctive building designs to our customers. For example: H Zentre: The multi-award winning H Zentre is one of the Group's most advanced green, healthy and smart buildings. H Zentre is purpose-built as a health and well-being hub - a first for a commercial building in Hong Kong - and is housed with green and sustainable features to enhance customers' user experience. Murray Road Project: Our new iconic flagship commercial development project is designed by world renowned architect Zaha Hadid Architects. It will resemble a bauhinia bud, making it a sculpture of its own right. It will be an innovative new urban oasis in Hong Kong's central business district and will feature people-centric and state- of-the-art technologies such as Artificial Intelligence-based building services and contactless security access to offices. Innovation in our approach to working with business partners We pioneer and instigate change in the way we collaborate with our business partners. We want to make changes that promote greater fairness and collaboration with our business partners through our Works Management Contract. Innovation in smart solutions and new financing approaches We aim to be one of the first groups in the in real estate sector to develop and roll out smart solutions. We have developed mobile apps to enhance customer service for both visitors and tenants at our commercial buildings, as well as to streamline property purchase processes. We are also exploring new ways to finance our green and sustainable development projects. Innovation in our approach to construction We are committed to using research and development to originate construction materials and Design for Manufacturing and Assembling (DfMA) elements to enhance the structure and quality of our developments. We have obtained patent registrations for our products and will be progressively applying these to our future projects. We have also identified opportunities in the green and sustainable finance area and are exploring these as a financing option for our upcoming projects. We are in discussion with the relevant commercial and corporate banks and green finance accreditation parties to agree on arrangements to finance the upcoming projects. Highlights of the relevant green building elements of our upcoming projects can be found in "Green for Planet". Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020 45 CASE STUDY: Innovating urban redevelopment through art living Henderson Land is an innovator when it comes to urban redevelopment. We take a wholesome approach, focusing on what matters to the community from a "lifestyle" perspective. We have revitalised the area by dedicating a portion of the site for public use, refurbishing public pavements and stairs, and allocating resources to introduce elements of art and culture to the neighbourhood. Henderson Land's ARTLANE is the embodiment of innovative urban redevelopment. It is an urban renewal project in Sai Ying Pun, to the west of Central, Hong Kong's main business district. What was it like before? As is typical of older parts of urban Hong Kong dating back to the 1950's, this neighbourhood is somewhat hidden from the more visible part of Sai Ying Pun, surrounded by narrow dark lanes, old shops, storage units and buildings that are quite dilapidated. What is it like now? We redeveloped certain plots into an exciting urban art SoHo residential area aimed at the younger generation of homebuyers. To meet their aspirations, the surrounding area was transformed to create a more aesthetically pleasing, spacious and much cleaner environment. To add a touch of creativity to our redevelopment works, we also added street art works. Seventeen well-known local and international muralists were invited to inject vitality and art into the urban landscape of Sai Ying Pun using creativity, brushstrokes and style. Different spaces in the community, such as walls, streets and even the stairs have been transformed into canvases, presenting 26 beautiful large- scale murals. ARTLANE is Hong Kong's first URBAN ART SOHO community that is revitalised with murals by Henderson Land. The murals, together with the street beautification and enhancement works, have created a more pleasant living space for the local residents. The street art has been very popular with the public and continues to attract visitors, as a setting for memorable photos. The area has also become popular for location shooting by, among others, Hong Kong and Korean televisions stations. The art works were featured by the Hong Kong Tourism Board during its Hong Kong Art Basel promotion in March 2019 amongst other famous tourist spots, including Tai Kwun, Xiqu Centre and Avenue of Stars. INNOVATION FOR FUTURE Smart Solutions Innovation is embedded in our product and service delivery across the Group's business units including sales, leasing, project management and property management. These all serve the same objective, namely to enhance customer experience through digitalisation and technology. We strive to be a pioneer and to be first in the market to develop and roll out smart real estate solutions. Some key highlights are described in this section. Henderson eHOME: A one-stop shop for home purchases Home purchasing is often a complicated and paperwork- intensive process. The Henderson eHOME mobile app provides home buyers and real estate agents with a digital option, making home purchases more efficient, more secure and more environmentally friendly. The app supports the whole process of purchasing a property, from selecting one, to registering and purchasing it, and then moving into it. The app has already been deployed and used for purchases in two residential properties and will be expanded to include other properties in the future. What can the Henderson eHOME mobile app do? • Display a variety of digital content and information about residential and non-residential properties • Enable users to register for new properties and pay deposits online • Provide users with status updates and reminders on sales arrangements • Inform users of mortgage offers from selected banks and Henderson Land's finance companies • Provide customer services such as arranging property handover meetings and appointments with Towngas for gas connection • Encrypt all information digitally without the need for manual input and verification 48 Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited Smart Office: Indoor environmental control solution for offices Tenants at typical office buildings often have limited control of their offices' interior environments, leaving them too cold during summers or too warm during winters. The Smart Office mobile app allows tenants to directly control indoor visual and thermal comfort and provides them with real-time weather updates. The app has been offered to tenants at two commercial properties and will be rolled out to more properties in the future. What can the Smart Office mobile app do? Adjust office interior temperature, operation of solar blinds and motorised windows on curtain wall for natural ventilation, simply on individual users' personal mobile phones

Embedded with Thermal Sensation Index theory and an intelligent voting algorithm that truly reflect tenants' personal thermal comfort and allow tenants to change the indoor temperature even in an open-plan office

open-plan office Provide real-time weather and outdoor air quality information from both on-the-spot weather stations at street level and roof level, as well as from the Hong Kong Observatory

real-time weather and outdoor air quality information from both on-the-spot weather stations at street level and roof level, as well as from the Hong Kong Observatory Notify tenants of news and notices from the property management team Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020 49 INNOVATION FOR FUTURE H·COINS: A digital companion for shopping The H·COINS mobile app provides an integrated platform for membership loyalty rewards at seven participating Henderson Land shopping malls, including MCP Central & Discovery, MOSTown, KOLOUR Tsuen Wan, KOLOUR Yuen Long, Shatin Centre & Shatin Plaza, Trend Plaza and Square Mile. Shoppers can earn points, redeem e-coupons and rewards, and stay up-to-date about promotional events and activities at all the malls. What can the H·COINS mobile app do? • Upload purchase receipts to earn points after spending at Henderson Land shopping malls • Redeem e-coupons and rewards, including e-cash coupons, for use at Henderson Land's shopping malls • Notify users of dining privileges and promotions of Henderson Land's shopping malls • Special privileges for members during their birthday month Did you know? There will be smart restrooms at MOSTown where the occupancy of individual restroom cubicles is automatically detected by sensors and displayed in the MOSTown app and LED screens within the shopping mall. These sensors are paired with a smart queuing system so that waiting times can be shortened and visitors can maximise the time they spend shopping! Henderson Land: 5G-enabled smart shopping malls The Group has worked closely with HKT and Towngas Telecommunications Company Limited (TGT), a wholly owned subsidiary of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (Towngas), to introduce 5G applications to six of our shopping malls (Fanling Centre, Trend Plaza, Shatin Centre & Shatin Plaza, KOLOUR Tsuen Wan I and KOLOUR Yuen Long). This marks our transformation to embrace next generation technology, leveraging the Internet of Things (IoT) to create an innovative customer experience at our shopping malls. Henceforth, 5G-powered applications such as Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and robotics will be rolled out to more of Henderson Land's shopping malls. 5G 50 Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited Have you seen me at Mira Place? I am an Artificial Intelligence (AI) cleaning robot. I work hard to make sure Mira Place is clean and hygienic to prevent the spread of COVID-19

COVID-19 I was made by Japan's SoftBank and am equipped with a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter which means I can remove viruses and bacteria as small as 0.3 microns!

high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter which means I can remove viruses and bacteria as small as 0.3 microns! I have an intelligent memory system and I clean following a pre-set route. I never miss a spot! Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020 51 CASE STUDY: Smart living at Cetus．Square Mile Our residential property Cetus• Square Mile incorporates smart building solutions that provide our customers with an easy, convenient and safe living experience enabled by technology. Smart Mailbox Access to mailboxes of residential units using digital keys from the H-Privilege app instead of physical keys

H-Privilege app instead of physical keys Notification on the H-Privilege app when mail arrives Digital Keys • Access the building with authorised Octopus or digital keys from the H-Privilege app • Order lifts to corresponding residential units using the H-Privilege app Smart Visitor Entry Control Pre-register visitors via the H-Privilege app and share the visitor's QR code via text or email ahead of the visit

visitors via the H-Privilege app and share the visitor's QR code via text or email ahead of the visit Visitors self-register at the Visitor Registration Kiosk to input relevant information for the purposes of identity verification

self-register at the Visitor Registration Kiosk to input relevant information for the purposes of identity verification Conduct video call with the building management system via the H-Privilege app to review visitor identity

H-Privilege app to review visitor identity Confirm visitor's identity by selecting "confirm" via the app

Visitors receive a printed QR code for accessing the lift to the corresponding floor only

Visitors records will be deleted in a timely manner to protect privacy Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020 53 VALUE FOR PEOPLE We create a caring culture, which is achieved by being a caring employer who looks after our people and our partners. "Value for People" demonstrates our support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals throughout our sphere of influence: to promote health and well-being, productive employment and decent work for those who work for and with us. VALUE FOR PEOPLE Our People We appreciate the intangible long-term value that is created by careful management of our human resources and investing in our people is one of the Group's highest priorities, helping us to sustain a competitive advantage. We care about how our employees are recruited and retained, how their careers are developed with us and how their health and safety are safeguarded in day-to-day work. To guide our actions in the above matters, we advocate Value for People in employment, training and development as well as health and safety for our people and our partners. Employment Talent attraction and retention The Group uses multiple channels in our recruitment process in order to employ the best and most suited individuals in our business. In addition to traditional hiring methods, digital recruitment channels such as JobsDB, CTgoodjobs, Recruit, Job Market and CPjobs are used to attract talent. We also use the LinkedIn platform for recruitment purposes, as well as for sharing the Group's news and updates to our audiences. This year, our number of new hires increased by 40% compared to 2019, of which 47% were female. New hires in Hong Kong in 2020, by gender 2,000 - 1,707 1,590 1,500 - 1,000 - 779 500 - 476 69 77 99 14 0 - Other subsidiaries Property management Headquarters Construction Female Male 56 Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited To retain our talented employees, we aim to be an employer of choice by providing our employees with competitive remuneration and a variety of benefits and welfare. Discretionary year-end bonuses are payable to employees based on individual performance. Below we illustrate a summary of benefits provided to full-time staff. Details are specified in our Employee Handbook which is provided to all employees. With reference to the SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), we strive to continuously support the healthy and well-being of our employees through the benefits we provide. Personal and Family Annual Leave, Paid Sick Leave, Marriage Leave, Maternity Leave, Paternity Leave, Compassionate Leave Education Education Allowance, Exam Leave Medical care Out-patient Medical Allowance, Group Hospitalisation Insurance, Group Personal Accident Insurance, Group Business Travel Insurance Retirement planning Optional Top-up MPF Contribution (Employer matching contribution), Long Service Award (10 & 20 Years) Full time employee turnover in Hong Kong in 2020, by gender 800 - 688 638 600 -560 418 - - 54 63 82 24 0 - Other subsidiaries Property management Headquarters Construction Female Male Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020 57 VALUE FOR PEOPLE Employees of the future are a crucial component of the Group's sustainable development. Engaging with our next generation workforce is therefore another key focus of our human resources strategy. The Group offers summer internship placements for local university students and temporary promotion helper opportunities each year for Vocational Training Council (VTC) students studying the Higher Diploma. In 2020, a total of 18 interns were employed to support the Construction, Engineering and Portfolio Leasing Departments. At the subsidiary level, E Man Construction Company Limited has participated in the VTC's apprenticeship training initiatives, including the Earn & Learn scheme, for many years. We currently have a total of 24 apprentices joining the scheme. In addition to developing the younger workforce, we also value older employees who bring wisdom and experience to the Company. This year, 46% of our employees are aged over 50. Equal opportunity and diversity The Group fully complies with the Equal Opportunities Commission's Code of Practice and relevant laws and regulations. We have extended our commitment to workplace diversity beyond regulatory compliance by establishing our own Equal Employment Opportunity Policy to guide our workplace practices. The Group's Vice Chairman is responsible for managing matters of workplace diversity. All employees can report any concerns regarding discrimination or other grievances confidentially through our intranet or by email to the Vice Chairman. Henderson Land's Anti-discrimination Policy is explained to new joiners at their orientation training. We organise training for our employees to cover anti-discrimination laws as well to promote the concepts of diversity and inclusion. We aspire to employ a diverse workforce that works together collaboratively and makes collective decisions in an inclusive manner. Workforce in 2020, by gender Managerial roles in 2020, by gender 5,050 480 (67.89%) (55.31%) 4,080 227 (44.69%) (32.11%) Female Male Female Male 58 Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited Training and development We believe that continuous support for our employees through training and development can promote their successful long-term career paths and enable the Group to sustain a competitive workforce. With reference to the SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), we continuously contribute to upgrading the local economy through our employment and employee capacity building. New employees receive orientation training within 60 days of joining, which provides an introduction to our values, strategy, purpose and corporate culture. Existing employees receive training to facilitate continuous improvement in their technical capabilities and personal development by way of in-house seminars, training workshops and talks. The average training hours per employee decreased by 23% in 2020 compared to 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, we introduced virtual training activities to cater for our employees' work-from-home arrangements. The Construction Department operates the "Scheme A" Graduate Training in Building Engineering and Building Services Engineering disciplines in cooperation with Hong Kong Institution of Engineers to enhance the professional skills of our staff. This scheme has been accredited by Hong Kong Institute of Engineers and takes two years to complete

Scheme A training guides and assists young engineering graduates to obtain their professional engineer qualification and also moulds them to become future leaders of the industry

During the training period, trainees have the opportunity to rotate among different departments / projects and learn through on-the-job training

on-the-job training Trainees gain practical experience in construction management, sub-contractor management, environmental and safety issues, planning and programming, tendering and quality control

sub-contractor management, environmental and safety issues, planning and programming, tendering and quality control Trainees are supervised by dedicated members of staff who will advise them which continuous professional development (CPD) training activities to pursue depending on their development needs. Training is then documented in their log books accordingly Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020 59 VALUE FOR PEOPLE The Engineering Department has also participated in the "Scheme A" Graduate Training program of the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers (HKIE) in Structural Engineering and Geotechnical Engineering disciplines with the following provisions: The scheme takes three years to complete

With the training, the Trainees meet the Common Outcomes, Core Outcomes as well as Specific Outcomes required by the HKIE

The trainees gain comprehensive experience in structural and/or geotechnical design, coordination with other stakeholders (such as the Buildings Department, other departments of Henderson Land, the architects, the contractors and consultants of various trades), supervision of building works, contract management (in terms of costs and construction program), and providing input for structural and geotechnical tenders In order to continuously monitor the training and development support we provide to our employees, we are in the process of reviewing and setting quantitative targets with regards to the hours they spend pursuing training activities. Occupational Health and Safety Stringent measures are employed throughout the Group's operations to ensure employee safety. With the "Safety First" principle in mind, we enact a Group-wide approach to occupational health and safety (OHS) that is implemented divisionally so that each business can initiate programmes and activities best suited to their needs. Construction The Safety and Environmental sub-committee and the Site Safety sub-committee effectively manage health and safety matters at construction sites and at the Group level. For further details, please see "Our Enhanced Corporate Governance > Governance structure" section of the Report. The Site Safety sub-committee carries out weekly inspections a practice that is above and beyond minimum regulatory requirements - to ensure any identified safety issues are addressed in a timely manner. During the year, 222 safety inspections were conducted with 1,485 observations raised. Safety officers at each site closely monitor safety related issues and implement effective remedial measures swiftly whenever necessary. We also evaluate our safety effectiveness by performing semi-annual independent safety audits. Site staff and workers are encouraged to report risks via different channels including, but not limited to, informing the safety officer directly, attending meetings of the abovementioned two sub-committees and using suggestion boxes. If risks are identified on any site, our safety officer will apply control measures, based on an internally agreed hierarchy of controls, to mitigate the hazard. These measures include ensuring that workers use proper personal protective equipment and that all equipment used is inspected by qualified persons prior to use. If a work-related incident occurs, the safety officer will conduct a formal inspection with relevant parties to document the incident, including causes of the incident as well as recommendations and follow-up actions to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future. Inspection findings from work related incidents will be communicated to the Site Safety sub-committee during regular meetings. We contribute to the SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) through the safe and secure working environments we promote and provide for our people. For over a decade, the Group has outperformed the industry in respect of the low accident frequency rates at our construction sites. We set targets on a yearly basis, raising our ambitions for lower accident frequency rates year-on-year. In 2020, we set an accident frequency rate target of below 8 per 1000 workers, which is lower than the industry's target of 22 per 1000 workers set by the Development Bureau. In 2020, we met our target and achieved an accident record rate target of 7.6 per 1000 workers. 60 Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited The historic accident frequency rate of Henderson Land compared to the industry 50 - 49.70 44.30 40.80 41.90 40 - 39.10 34.50 - - 32.90 31.70 29.00 12.80 10 - 10.40 10.30 9.60 9.80 8.40 6.40 6.10 0 - 6.60 7.60 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Henderson Land Hong Kong Industry Note: 2020 accident frequency rate of the Hong Kong industry is not published by the Development Bureau yet. 2019 2020 Did you know? 22 Henderson Land projects participated in "Life First", the industry-wide construction safety campaign of the Construction Industry Council in August 2020 to promote safety awareness and raise site safety standards. Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020 61 VALUE FOR PEOPLE Properties managed OHS training and other certificated courses are regularly arranged for employees at the Group's head office and at our managed properties. These include site safety induction and job specific training, toolbox talks and other forms of instruction which are provided for construction staff and workers. All new employees at Well Born and Hang Yick are required to attend safety training as part of their onboarding orientation. Percentage of Expenditure on Different Types of Suppliers for Project Management, Construction and Property Management in 2020 7.1% 1.0% 91.9% This year, Well Born and Hang Yick continued their staff mental health training programme in association with The Mental Health Association of Hong Kong. A series of anti- smoking activities were also launched to increase employees' awareness of the negative impacts of smoking. Goodwill has provided a "Psychological Support Service", backed by the Hong Kong Red Cross, to all employees at properties managed by Goodwill since April 2020. Its goal is to reduce the emotional distress of vulnerable people and carers during critical incidents, disasters and emergencies. Project Management 79.5% 20.5% Our Partners As one of the largest businesses in Hong Kong, the Group's impacts on the economy extend far beyond our operations and into our supply chain. Each year, we create employment opportunities for our suppliers and business partners, such as contractors and subcontractors, to answer the extensive human capital requirements of our business. Through our indirect economic impacts, we join together with our suppliers and business partners in promoting SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) and promoting economic growth. In 2020, our supply chain comprised over 3,400 suppliers, representing over HK$5.5 billion of expenditure. Construction 4.9% 0.5% 7.7% 86.9% Property Management Employee category: Subcontractors Suppliers Contractors Consultants Others 62 Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited Supply Chain Management The Group has developed a comprehensive management system to ensure that each of our suppliers aligns with our expectations in respect of compliance, integrity and sustainability. For construction projects, the Group's requirements and standards are clearly stipulated during the tendering and procurement process. Our tendering and supplier selection process is standardised, fair and transparent, and is monitored by our Audit Department. All our suppliers and business partners are required to comply with relevant environmental and social laws and regulations, as well as act according to the Group's environmental and social policies including but not limited to the Environmental Policy, the Health and Safety Policy and the Business Ethics and Code of Business Conduct Policy. We regularly evaluate the performance of our suppliers and business partners to ensure they are operating according to our required social and environmental terms and conditions. Our Internal Subcontractor Registrar maintains a record of preferred partners who possess the required qualifications and accreditations. In cases where suppliers or business partners do not comply with relevant laws and regulations, fail to meet our social and environmental terms and conditions, or fail to achieve commitments made during the contract period, we will consider removing them from our record of preferred partners. All subcontractors are required to be registered through the Construction Industry Council's Subcontractor Registration Scheme. When selecting local suppliers and business partners we take into consideration possible contributions to the local economy and limiting transportation induced carbon emissions. During the year, more than 99% of supply chain expenditure was spent locally. Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020 63 CASE STUDY: Collaborating with our business partners "Value for People" includes caring for the people we work with, namely our business partners. We strive to put "Value for People" into action by advancing changes to the way we collaborate with our business partners. We want to implement innovation that promotes fairness and collaboration with our business partners throughout the industry's ecosystem, whether they are suppliers, contractors, service providers or consultants. For decades, the Hong Kong construction industry has observed a multi-layer contracting system incorporating "pay when paid" clauses in its standard form of building contract. As a leader in the industry with a genuine Value for People and our business partners, we became concerned about the fairness of this system which places a significant burden of risk on trade contractors and sub-contractors at the lower end of the supply chain. Consequently, to ensure that all our business partners are remunerated fairly for what they deliver, we developed the Works Management Contract to reduce excessive levels of sub-contracting and to give the Group more stewardship and control over the coordination of our building projects. Under the Works Management Contract framework, the traditional role of the Main Contractor is taken up by a Carcase Contractor and that of Sub-contractors are taken up by Trade Contractors. As such, Henderson Land now directly employs and pays Trade Contractors, whose work and work quality is coordinated and monitored by a Works Manager. In this way, the Carcase Contractor has less responsibility and liability for the Trade Contractors' works and payment. 64 Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited As a result of this new contractual framework, the Group can ensure that our contractors understand our corporate culture and are fully aware of their rights and responsibilities. This new framework also establishes communication channels between Henderson Land, our Works Managers and contractors that enable us to proactively resolve any site or payment issues. Through this innovative collaboration with our business partners, we have enhanced the efficiency and risk management of our projects, thereby creating better and more trusting working relationships. Conventional multi-layered contracting system: Property Main Sub- Developer Contractor contractors Henderson Land's Works Management Contract framework 's p u o r G e h T Works Manage r C a r c a s e C o n t r a c t or e d a r T C o r o t c a r nt Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020 65 We aspire to establish a living community by providing a more liveable environment that enhances well-being and quality of life. "Endeavour for Community" means our business supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals throughout our sphere of influence: to promote sustainable and inclusive economic growth for the communities we work in and work with. ENDEAVOUR FOR COMMUNITY ENDEAVOUR FOR COMMUNITY Sustainable Community The Group's commercial activities are not solely profit- oriented. When planning any development project, we take into consideration the history and culture of the local community and we engage with local residents to understand their needs. We even go the extra mile to invest in infrastructure and amenities that will benefit the neighbourhood. In this way, Henderson Land adds value to the local community, revitalises old districts, improves the overall living environment, and promotes economic activities, while also preserving the original characteristics of the neighbourhood. We bring together world leading professionals, including planners, architects, designers, engineers, IT experts, creative artists, and construction experts, to create exceptional living and working spaces for the community in Hong Kong. Urban Redevelopment Our redevelopment projects in urban areas offer quality living for the community. New developments spur new jobs, improve social and environmental conditions as well as enhance sustainable lifestyles for the local community. Examples of our efforts include: Releasing portions of our site area to set back new buildings in order to widen the pedestrian walkways Refurbishing the pavements and stairs of buildings' surrounding areas Removing dangerous and unauthorised structures in back alleys Installing new lighting in the surrounding areas Collaborating with street artists to beautify and revitalise the community Providing public car parking facilities, tree planting, transportation links and other green and healthy lifestyle features 68 Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited THE H COLLECTION is a unique portfolio of residences that puts its philosophy into practice by offering the epitome of inspirational living. The portfolio is a showcase for landmark achievements in design. THE H COLLECTION delivers inspired spaces and an urban renaissance that is set to establish a new benchmark for Hong Kong living. Aquila · Square Mile received Asia Property Awards 2020 Square Mile is a large-scalemulti-phased urban redevelopment that incorporates a street beautification scheme. Before commencing the project, views and opinions of residents and the community were sought through a comprehensive district-wide public consultation exercise. After collecting their comments and listening to views from the District Council, the collective feedback has been reflected in the design of the project as well as the street beautification works. At Aquila · Square Mile which is the 3rd phase of the development scheme, an Arty Green Metropolis is being created. Japanese landscape designer Seijun Nishihata and interior designer Yasumichi Morita used art and green themes to create a "Purple Oasis" in the outdoor area and "Flower and Art" inside the clubhouse. Aquila · Square Mile (artist's impression) Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020 69 ENDEAVOUR FOR COMMUNITY Our Customers We strive to build trusted, long-term relationships with our customers through the provision of high-quality products and services. We actively engage with different types of customers, including homeowners, office tenants, shoppers and retailers. The Group ensures the delivery of consistently high-quality products at each stage of our customer service activities, from product development, building inspection, product delivery, to post-sale. Below is a summary of how we integrate our customer service ethos and practices into the entire product and service delivery lifecycles. Construction department: site inspections and quality checks Inter-department (Project Management, Sales, Customer Service, Property Management and Audit departments handover team): second round check Recognising that property ownership is a life-time investment for many people, we are committed to providing top- tier property sales and property management services. A Customer Services Code of Conduct Policy is in place that sets stringent standards for our staff and ensures service quality. Customer privacy We are committed to ensuring information security and data privacy to protect the privacy of our customers. We have corporate policies in place to ensure compliance with the requirements of relevant rules and regulations, for example, the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Cap. 486). Information collected from our sales activities is used for business development and customer relationship management purposes only, with customers able to opt out of any direct marketing activity. When customer data is collected for operational purposes, we ensure customers know what personal data is being collected and how it will be treated, as outlined in the Group's corresponding Personal Information Collection Statement. 70 Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited Strict data privacy and protection policies also govern the activities of our subsidiaries, such as Henderson Club ("the Club"), which is the Group's customer loyalty scheme. We have appointed a Personal Data Privacy Officer at the Club to ensure that personal data from members is properly handled. Staff from the Club also attend training seminars and programmes to stay up-to-date on relevant regulation and data handling processes. During the reporting year, there were no legal actions or fines related to cybersecurity breaches, customer data misuse or customers impacted due to data privacy issues brought against the Group or its employees. At least 97% of the properties managed by Goodwill, Well Born and Hang Yick conducted health and safety impact assessments this year. Customer engagement and satisfaction We have actively engaged with our customers through customer satisfaction surveys, questionnaires and interviews. In 2020, our property management subsidiaries, Goodwill, Well Born and Hang Yick, conducted customer satisfaction surveys regarding aspects such as service quality, safety and communications. Below is a summary of the results. Product and service labelling We provide transparent and relevant information for our customers to facilitate their purchasing decisions. All property sales activities are conducted in line with regulatory requirements, such as the Residential Properties (First-hand Sales) Ordinance. Henderson Land's senior executives monitor the preparation of sales and marketing materials and all content must be approved by them. We also engage external professionals to review our sales brochures, show flats and other promotional materials to ensure accuracy and compliance. During the year, there were no significant cases of non- compliance in relation to our products and services. Customer health and safety Over 15,000 responses received 76 buildings covered Over 98% satisfaction rate for Goodwill, Well Born and Hang Yick Customer health and safety is a principle consideration in our property design, construction and management. All our projects comply with Hong Kong's relevant legislation, namely the Buildings Ordinance, Places of Public Entertainment Ordinance and other Regulations and Codes of Practice. To remain compliant, professionals including Authorised Persons, Registered Structural Engineers and registered contractors, are appointed to conduct compliance assessments. Our subsidiaries, Well Born and Hang Yick, adhere to an OHSAS 18001 certified Occupational Health and Safety Management System to safeguard the health and safety of occupants and visitors at managed properties. We continuously enhance our service quality through relevant training, especially for frontline staff. In 2020, we arranged service training for frontline staff at properties managed by Goodwill to update their knowledge and awareness of customer service. We also appointed the Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency (HKQAA) to conduct three rounds of Mystery Shopping assessments to gauge the performance of frontline staff (e.g. concierge, cleaners and security staff) and our facility maintenance. Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020 71 ENDEAVOUR FOR COMMUNITY Community Investment We continue to evaluate current social needs and contribute to society's development and well-being through our community investment programmes. We work with trusted NGO partners to support programmes in the four priority areas of poverty relief, environmental stewardship, arts and culture, and youth development. In order to continuously monitor our commitments to our community investment, we are in the process of reviewing and setting quantitative targets with regards to our social impact. Although some community investment programmes, such as Green Power Hike and Summerbridge Hong Kong, were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Group has maintained our commitments and support to these organisations. 72 Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited Below are highlights of programmes implemented this year within these four priority areas. Poverty Relief Community Housing Schemes The Government initiated a Community Housing Movement in 2017 that pooled readily available community resources to provide transitional housing for low income families who were living in poor conditions while waiting for public housing. Henderson Land has supported a total of nine projects to date, contributing a total of over 230 temporary vacant units in urban areas. More than 1,000 people from some 270 low income families benefitted from this low- cost transitional housing over a two-year term. Additionally, we initiated Hong Kong's largest modular social housing scheme in Kong Ha Wai and provided a site for Hong Kong's first modular social housing project "Nam Cheong 220". Please refer to the case studies for more information. Commission on Poverty "Future Stars - Upward Mobility Scholarship" Programme Since 2014, we have offered scholarships to financially disadvantaged students who achieve academic excellence, with the aim of supporting them to continue their studies and pursue their aspirations. This year, 190 students were awarded scholarships and, cumulatively, over 1,330 'Future Stars' have benefitted from the programme, setting them on the right track to become high achievers. Hong Kong Community Network - Kwai Tsing Ethnic Minority Programme Recognising the importance of fostering a caring and equal society, we have been donating to this programme since 2014 to help ethnic minorities and low-income groups receive effective assistance and support. The programme's diverse features include promoting education and employment, and assisting with integration into the community. Cumulatively, more than 750,000 people have received support from this initiative since the Group became its sponsor. Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020 73 ENDEAVOUR FOR COMMUNITY Environmental Stewardship Plantation Enrichment Programme Since 2007, we have supported the plantation of tree seedlings in Hong Kong by planting nearly 40,000 tree seedlings. In support of the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department's "Plantation Enrichment Programme", we have sponsored the five-year tree planting programmes of Friends of the Earth (HK) and The Green Earth from 2017 to 2020, where together with our NGO partners we have planted over 10,000 seedlings. The Green Earth - Walk for the Green Earth Since 2018, Henderson Land has been supporting this annual fundraising event, which aims to provide an opportunity for participants to get away from daily hustle and bustle to enjoy nature and spread the message of cherishing the Earth. This year, the Group repeated its role as Satellite Sponsor and recruited staff to participate. During the year, around 700 people participated in the event and, cumulatively, around 2,500 people have participated in the past three years. 74 Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited Arts & Culture Le French May Henderson Land began sponsoring Le French May- one of the largest cultural events in Asia-in 2008, and served as the Grand Patron again this year. Although this year's event could not feature artwork and artists from France due to logistical disruptions, it continued to support local art initiatives through various associated projects, education and outreach programmes, as well as digital initiatives including virtual guided tours and talks, reaching nearly 30,000 people. Youth Development HKSAR Government Space Sharing Scheme for Youth As a collaboration between the business sector, non- government organisations and the Government, the Scheme aims to provide premises that can be used for co-working spaces or studios to support youth development in Hong Kong. In 2019, Henderson Land offered six units at The Globe in Cheung Sha Wan for use by the Hong Kong Arts Development Council (HKADC) and Arts with the Disabled Association Hong Kong (ADAHK) at a HK$1 monthly rent over a six-year term. The units are leased to local art groups/artists, and they have also become a training centre for artists with disabilities. In 2020, HKADC identified two performing arts groups and five artists as tenants who will move into the four units named "ADC Artspace (The Globe)" in 2021. ADAHK established "ADA Arts Hub" at The Globe with the space provided. During 2020, 411 training hours were provided to around 210 people, some of them are Artists with Disabilities (AWDs), as well as connecting around 140 practitioners for inclusive art at The Globe. Performances with rehearsals taking place at ADA Arts Hub were well received by the public with nearly 5,000 audiences cumulatively. This year, the Group sponsored the inaugural Food Made Good Hong Kong Awards to champion sustainability development across food businesses. Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020 75 CASE STUDY: Nam Cheong 220 - First-of-its-kind modular social housing in Hong Kong Contributing to community housing is a top priority of Henderson Land's community investment commitments. We work with the Government and NGOs to provide transitional housing to grassroots families with urgent housing needs who have been queuing for public rental housing. The Group has fully embraced community housing as one of our main community investment commitments and we were the first major enterprise to participate in the scheme in 2017. Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited In 2020, Hong Kong's first modular social housing project "Nam Cheong 220" was completed and, commencing from August, 87 families moved in as tenants. Each unit has a separate toilet and bathroom with electric water heater, as well as an open kitchen. The Group committed to provide the 8,000-square-foot redevelopment site on Nam Cheong Street in Sham Shui Po in 2018 by deliberately adjusting the redevelopment schedule of the project. The homes were built using a modular integrated construction method, which shortened the construction time to around one year. Construction began in December 2019 and was completed around July 2020. The modular housing units can also be dismantled and reassembled at other sites. Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020 77 CASE STUDY: Kong Ha Wai - Largest modular social housing in Hong Kong Artist's impression In 2019, the Group lent a 428,000-square-foot site in Kong Ha Wai, Kam Tin to develop transitional housing over a seven-year period. This is the largest modular social housing project in Hong Kong. The site can accommodate 1,998 modular housing units, which will provide transitional housing for approximately 40,000 people from 10,000 underprivileged families who are applying for public housing. To expedite the project, Henderson Land's professional project management team carried out the planning and site works on a voluntary basis before Government funding was available. Henderson Land also sponsored the costs of site preparation works such as soil treatment to restore the degraded land. To support the future Kong Ha Wai community and other underprivileged people in society, the Group has also invested in and commissioned an expert team to revitalise the nearby Kong Ha Wai Mansion. This Grade Three Historic Building dates back to the 1936 and will provide social space and a network of community services integrating conservation, education and art. The project was approved by the Town Planning Board towards the end of 2020 and the Group will work with its NGO partner, Pok Oi Hospital, to expedite the necessary works, aiming for completion and move-in in 2022. Artist's impression Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020 79 SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE Waste from Construction Sites and at Properties Managed by Goodwill Environmental KPIs Unit Group Construction Sites6 Properties Managed by Goodwill7 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Waste generated Non-hazardous waste generated General waste tonne 47,804 51,562 6,684 8,364 41,120 43,198 Total recycled and tonne 2,253 5,188 1,353 4,056 900 1,132 re-used waste Paper8 tonne 865 1,083 0 0 865 1,083 Plastics9 tonne 14 17 0 0 14 17 Metal tonne 87 24 69 0 18 24 Concrete tonne 791 4,056 791 4,056 0 0 Others (e.g. timber tonne 496 8 493 0 3 8 and glass) Total waste tonne 50,057 56,750 8,037 12,420 42,020 44,330 generated Non-hazardous tonne/m2 0.0397 0.0348 0.0169 0.0144 0.0535 0.0579 waste generated total GFA intensity Data includes only the construction sites of our own construction subsidiaries Data includes 33 properties managed by Goodwill in 2020 (2019: 32 properties) Paper waste generated from construction is disclosed as part of 'total recycled and re-used waste'. Separate data collection on the amount of paper waste recycled and re-used from construction sites will commence in 2021 Plastic waste generated from construction is disclosed as part of general waste. Separate data collection on the amount of plastic waste generated from construction sites will commence in 2021 80 Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited Materials Used from Construction Sites Environmental KPIs Unit 2020 2019 Construction materials used Non-renewable materials used Concrete tonne 36,307 35,863 Steel tonne 5,387 6,222 Aluminium formwork and other metal tonne 120 98 Glass tonne 76,896 31 Prefabricated unit tonne 2,943 2,000 Subtotal tonne 121,653 44,213 Intensity of non-renewable materials used tonne/m2 total GFA 0.2560 0.0512 Renewable materials used Timber tonne 523 370 Bamboo tonne 297 93 Paper tonne 23 402 Subtotal tonne 843 865 Intensity of renewable materials used tonne/m2 total GFA 0.0018 0.0010 Total construction material used tonne 122,496 45,079 Intensity of total construction material used tonne/m2 total GFA 0.2578 0.0522 We observed an increase in total materials used this year compared to last year. This is because the majority of our active construction sites this year were at the construction stage whereas those assessed in 2019 were near the completion stage. For example, the amount of glass used was increased due to the installation of glass balustrades and curtain walls at one of our sites. Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020 81 SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE GHG Emissions, Energy Consumption and Water Consumption of our Headquarters and Properties Managed by Goodwill10 Environmental Unit Group Headquarters Properties Managed KPIs by Goodwill 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 GHG emissions Scope 1 tCO2e 882 811 879 807 3 4 Scope 2 tCO2e 93,660 94,583 2,256 2,229 91,404 92,355 Scope 1 & 2 tCO2e 94,542 95,395 3,135 3,036 91,407 92,359 Building Scope 1 tCO2e/m2 0.1174 0.1216 0.1626 0.1575 0.1163 0.1207 & 2 GHG emission total GFA intensity Energy consumption Diesel oil kWh 368,856 314,337 356,595 298,003 12,261 16,334 Petrol oil kWh 2,817,303 2,445,852 2,817,303 2,445,852 0 0 Towngas kWh 1,120 2,027 1,120 2,027 0 0 Electricity kWh 133,799,836 135,119,015 3,223,195 3,183,696 130,576,641 131,935,319 consumption Total energy kWh 136,987,115 137,881,231 6,398,213 5,929,578 130,588,902 131,951,653 consumption Building energy kWh/m2 170 176 332 308 166 172 consumption total GFA intensity Water consumption Water m3 321,726 300,672 2,711 1,811 319,015 298,861 consumption GHG emissions tonnes 130 120 1.15 0.7 129 120 Building water m3/m2 0.3996 0.3833 0.1406 0.0939 0.4060 0.3906 consumption total GFA intensity 10 The data is confined to our offices at Two IFC, AIA Tower and 33 properties managed by Goodwill in 2020 (2019: 32 properties) 82 Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited Key Social Data Social Group Headquarters Construction Property Other KPIs Management Subsidiaries 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Employees in Hong Kong by position level, gender and age Total workforce 9,130 9,032 1,437 1,423 505 492 3,436 3,366 3,752 3,751 By employment contract type Full-time 8,005 7,804 1,434 1,420 505 492 3,222 3,143 2,844 2,749 Part-time 1,125 1,228 3 3 0 0 214 223 908 1,002 By gender Male 5,050 4,990 747 742 409 384 2,275 2,103 1,619 1,761 Female 4,080 4,042 690 681 96 108 1,161 1,263 2,133 1,990 By age group Aged below 30 1,185 1,187 185 200 52 62 456 483 492 442 Aged 30-50 3,719 3,485 830 833 177 159 1,118 1,035 1,594 1,458 Aged over 50 4,226 4,360 422 390 276 271 1,862 1,848 1,666 1,851 By employee category Managerial 707 693 402 390 5 4 146 148 154 151 Supervisory 2,179 2,069 658 643 161 161 906 832 454 433 General 6,244 6,270 377 390 339 327 2,384 2,386 3,144 3,167 New hires in Hong Kong by gender and age Total new hires 4,811 3,446 146 227 113 135 1,255 1,367 3,297 1,717 By gender Male 2,545 1,918 77 126 99 74 779 800 1,590 918 Female 2,266 1,528 69 101 14 61 476 567 1,707 799 By age group Aged below 30 1,074 788 69 111 9 11 263 412 733 254 Aged 30-50 1,915 1,182 70 97 50 61 426 382 1,369 642 Aged over 50 1,822 1,476 7 19 54 63 566 573 1,195 821 Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020 83 SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE Social Group Headquarters Construction Property Other KPIs Management Subsidiaries 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Full-time employee turnover in Hong Kong by gender and age Total full-time 2,527 2,900 117 208 106 151 1,106 1,031 1,198 1,510 employee turnover By gender Male 1,471 1,574 63 119 82 92 688 602 638 761 Female 1,056 1,326 54 89 24 59 418 429 560 749 By age group Aged below 30 436 474 40 56 11 20 232 215 153 183 Aged 30-50 870 1,148 62 125 31 67 316 377 461 579 Aged over 50 1,221 1,278 15 27 64 64 558 439 584 748 Training and development The percentage of employees trained by gender and employee category By gender Male 56% / 49% / 23% / 63% / 57% / Female 56% / 46% / 11% / 68% / 56% / By employee category Managerial 65% / 58% / 60% / 96% / 65% / Supervisory 63% / 47% / 40% / 71% / 78% / General 53% / 36% / 11% / 60% / 53% / 84 Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited Social Group Headquarters Construction Property Other KPIs Management Subsidiaries 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Average training hours per employee by gender and employee category By gender Male 17 20 48 56 22 23 15 18 5 8 Female 13 20 34 43 9 8 14 16 5 16 By employee category Managerial 10 18 10 15 10 10 14 14 6 20 Supervisory 23 31 38 51 38 33 18 18 10 24 General 13 16 50 59 15 15 18 18 5 10 Diversity of Board of Directors Board composition Percentage 2020 2019 By gender Male 89% 89% Female 11% 11% By age group Aged 30-50 6% 6% Aged over 50 94% 94% Team of Professionals Qualified professionals Number BEAM Professional 22 Certified Arborists 4 Ecologist 1 GBL qualified manager 7 HKQAA Sustainable Building Index Verifiers 1 LEED Accredited Professional 8 LEED Green Associate 2 CIC Certified BIM Manager 1 Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020 85 SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE Occupational Health and Safety Data Occupational 2020 2019 Health and Direct Subcontracted Direct Subcontracted Safety employee11 worker12 employee worker Male Female Male Female Male Female Male Female Work-related 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 fatalities Total hours 3,096,122 1,949,489 3,586,461 398,495 3,006,621 1,928,107 5,037,335 555,626 worked Total number 0 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 of high- consequence work-related injuries13 Rate of high- 0 0 0.06 0.5 0.07 0 0.04 0.36 consequence work-related injury (per 200,000 hours worked) Total number of 9 4 9 2 14 7 11 1 recordable work- related injuries (including high- consequence work-related injury) Rate of 0.58 0.41 0.5 1.0 0.93 0.73 0.44 0.36 recordable work- related injury (per 200,000 hours worked) Number of work- 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 related ill health Lost days due 539 11 184 206 1,533 68 973 154 to work-related injuries and ill health Data includes only employees of the Group's Headquarters, Goodwill and our construction subsidiaries Data includes only subcontracted workers of our own construction subsidiaries The main type of the above high-consequencework-related injuries is fracture involving the use of machinery or tools 86 Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited Percentage of Expenditure on Different Types of Suppliers for Project Management, Construction and Property Management 2020 2019 Project Construction Property Project Construction Property Management Management Management Management Supplier profile Type of supplier Consultant 7.1% 0% 0.5% 8.8% 0% 0.8% Contractor 91.9% 0% 86.9% 90.2% 0% 83.9% Supplier 0% 20.5% 7.7% 0% 19.4% 6.7% Subcontractor 0% 79.5% 0% 0% 80.6% 0% Others 1.0% 0% 4.9% 1.0% 0% 8.6% Customer Satisfaction at Our Property Management Subsidiaries Subsidiary Aspect Channel Satisfaction result 2020 2019 Goodwill • Service Quality Questionnaires, interviews 98.75% 98.00% • Cleaning Quality • Security Quality • Maintenance Quality • Customer Service • Facilities & Activities Hang Yick • Customer Service Customer Services Survey 98.00% 99.20% Well Born • Security Service 98.40% 98.00% • Club House Service • Facility Management • Cleaning Service • Landscape Service • Carpark Management • Shuttle Bus Service • Communication Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020 87 SUSTAINABILITY AWARDS AND PROFESSIONAL MEMBERSHIPS Sustainability Awards Project accreditations Green for Planet: The green building certifications achieved by the Group demonstrate our leadership in adopting best p r a c t i c e s i n t h e d e s i g n a n d construction of buildings that reduce environmental impacts whilst improving environmental quality and user satisfaction. Our cumulative achievements of local, Asia and international green building certifications demonstrate our leadership in this space: 41 19 BEAM Plus BEAM (+4 compared to 2019)14 7 LEED Gold or China Green Building above certifications Design Labels (+2 compared to 2019) (+2 compared to 2019) Endeavour for Community: We aim to develop buildings that not only reduce environmental impacts but also enhance the health and well-being of their occupants. The cumulative number of healthy buildings certifications achieved demonstrates our leadership in this space: 4 1 WELL project China Healthy Building accreditations Design Label 88 Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited Below we list out project accreditations and awards achieved by each development this year: Development Accreditation / Award Rating / Award Category AXIS BEAM Plus BEAM Plus (New Buildings) - Final Silver Rating Eden Manor BEAM Plus (New Buildings) - Final Silver Rating Park One BEAM Plus (New Buildings) - Final Silver Rating South Walk · Aura BEAM Plus (New Buildings) - Final Silver Rating Parker 33 BEAM Plus (New Buildings) - Final Bronze Rating 2 Tai Cheong Street BEAM Plus (New Buildings) - Provisional Silver Rating 65-71 Main Street BEAM Plus (New Buildings) - Provisional Silver Rating Ap Lei Chau 206-212 Johnston Road BEAM Plus (New Buildings) - Provisional Bronze Rating 73 Caine Road BEAM Plus BEAM Plus (New Buildings) - Provisional Gold Rating China Green Building Design 3-Star Rating Label Asia Pacific Property Awards Best Residential High Rise Development Asia Pacific 2020 - 2021 - Regional Nominee Best Residential High Rise Development Hong Kong - 5-Star Winner The Richmond Asia Pacific Property Awards Residential High-Rise Development Hong Kong 2020-2021 - Award Winner Murray Road Project BEAM Plus BEAM Plus (New Buildings) - Provisional Platinum Rating MIPIM Asia Awards 2020 Best Futura Project - Silver Winner A&D Awards 2020 Future Development - Commercial - Gold Award Asia Property Awards 2020 Best Office Architectural Design (Asia) - 5-Star Winner Best Office Architectural Design (Hong Kong) - Winner Best Office Interior Design (Hong Kong) - Winner Build4Asia Awards 2020 Outstanding Future Project Outstanding Property Award Architectural Design - Platinum Winner London 2020 Interior Design - Platinum Winner Architectural Design/ Commercial, High-Rise - Winner China Green Building Design 3-Star Rating Label Harbour East Build4Asia Awards 2020 Project of the Year (Commercial) 25-29 Kok Cheung Street Outstanding Future Project Aquila · Square Mile Asia Property Awards 2020 Best Mixed Use Development (China - Hong Kong) - 5-Star Winner Best Mixed Use Development (Hong Kong) - Winner Henderson 688, Shanghai Leadership in Energy and Platinum Certification (Building Operations and Environmental Design (LEED) Maintenance: Existing Buildings) World Financial Centre, Platinum Certification (Building Operations and Beijing Maintenance: Existing Buildings) Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020 89 SUSTAINABILITY AWARDS AND PROFESSIONAL MEMBERSHIPS Henderson Land Sustainability Awards The Group continues to be recognised by the market as a leading developer in the industry. The sustainability awards we have received are testimony to our strength and commitment to delivering long-term economic value while maintaining a sustainable brand. Organiser Award BCI Asia BCI Asia Top 10 Awards 2020 • Top 10 Developers Award Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series • Constituent Company Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency HKQAA Sustainability Rating Seal 2020-2021 • AA Rating Mercomm, Inc. International ARC Awards 2020 • Bronze Award (Interior Design: CSR - Corporate Social Responsibility Report) • Honors Award (Specialized A.R.: CSR - Corporate Social Responsibility Report) • Honors Award (Infographics: CSR - Corporate Social Responsibility Report) Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition ESG Leading Enterprise Awards 2020 and Deloitte • ESG Leading Enterprise Award (Category I: Market capitalization over HK$20 billion) Eastweek Greater China Super Brands Awards 2020 The Chinese University of Hong Kong Business The 5th Hong Kong Business Sustainability Index and the 1st Greater School's Centre for Business Sustainability Bay Area Business Sustainability Index • Top 20 Companies • Achiever We also continue to be recognised by the market as a responsible employer, putting "Value for People" and "Endeavour for Community" into action. Organiser Award Hong Kong Council of Social Service Caring Company 2020/21 • 15 Years Plus Caring Company 2020/21 Social Welfare Department Gold Award for Volunteer Service (Organization) Communications Association of Hong Kong CAHK STAR Award 2020 • Best 5G Connected Arena - Gold Award 90 Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited Similarly, at our wholly-owned subsidiaries Goodwill, Hang Yick, Well Born and E Man Construction, we continue to be recognised for our continued commitment and achievements in sustainability, a testimony to the Group putting the key drivers of our sustainability strategy into action. Goodwill Sustainability Awards Organiser Award Employees Retraining Board ERB Manpower Developer Award Scheme • Manpower Developer The Hong Kong General Chamber of Small and Partner Employer Award 2020 Medium Business Green for Planet Environmental Campaign Committee Outstanding HKAEE Promotional Partner (MCP Central) Federation of Hong Kong Industries BOCHK Corporate Environmental Leadership Awards 2019 • 5 Years + EcoPioneer (18 awarded properties in total) • EcoPartner (20 awarded properties in total) CLP Group Smart Energy Award 2019 • Merit Certification (23 awarded properties in total) The Hong Kong Institute of Facility Management Excellence in Facility Management Award 2020 • Excellence Award (Office Building) (AIA Financial Centre) Value for People Hong Kong Council of Social Service Caring Company 2020/21 • 10 Years Plus Caring Company 2020/21 The Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups Heart to Heart Company 2020-2021 Endeavour for Community Social Welfare Department Gold Award for Volunteer Service (Organization) Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020 91 SUSTAINABILITY AWARDS AND PROFESSIONAL MEMBERSHIPS Hang Yick and Well Born Sustainability Awards Organiser Award Asia Pacific Customer Service Consortium International Customer Relationship Excellence Awards 2020 • 18 Consecutive Years of Participation (Well Born) • Corporate Service of the Year 2020 • Customer Service Quality Standard 2020 The Hong Kong Q-Mark Council Hong Kong Q-Mark Service Scheme Certificate Hong Kong Brand Development Council Hong Kong Top Brand Mark (Top Mark) • Ordinary & Premier Mark The Hong Kong General Chamber of Small and Partner Employer Award 2020 Medium Business Green for Planet Asia Pacific Customer Service Consortium International Customer Relationship Excellence Awards 2020 • Corporate Environmental Leadership of the Year 2020 The Hong Kong Institute of Excellence in Facility Management Award 2020 Facility Management • Merit Award (Office Building): • Excellence Award - Mega Cube (Small-scale Residential) - The Globe - Hill Paramount • Merit Award • Excellence Award (Small-scale Residential) (Medium-scale Residential) - Eltanin Square • Mile - Cetus • Square Mile - Harbour Park • Excellence Award - High West (Large-scale Residential): - Novum East - La Cite Noble - Park One - Metro City Phase II Value for People Equal Opportunities Commission The Racial Diversity & Inclusion Charter for Employers Chinese YMCA of Hong Kong Sport-Friendly Action • Certificate of Appreciation (Hang Yick) Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority 2019-20 Good MPF Employer Award • Good MPF Employer • e-Contribution Award • MPF Support Award The Labour Department Signatory of the Good Employer Charter 2020 Family - friendly Good Employer logo 2020 Hong Kong Council on Smoking and Health Hong Kong Smoke-Free Leading Company Awards 2019 • Gold Award (Well Born) 92 Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited Organiser Award Vocational Training Council and Hong Kong 2019 Security Services Best Training Award Police Force Crime Prevention Bureau • Award of Gold (Licensed Security Company Type 1) Hong Kong Council of Social Service Caring Company 2020/21 • 15 years Plus Caring Company 2020/21 Employees Retraining Board (ERB) ERB Manpower Developer Award Scheme Manpower Developer Grand Prize Award 2018-2020 ERB Outstanding Award for Employers 2019-2020 ERB Excellence Award for Employers 2019-2020 Post 50 Internship Programme 2020 ERB Manpower Developer Award Scheme - Super MD Promoting Happiness Index Foundation Happiness at Work Promotional Scheme 2020 • Logo of "Happy Company 5 years+" Endeavour for Community Social Welfare Department Highest Service Hour Award 2019 • Honour (Private Organizations - Category 1) • Honour (Private Organizations - Best Customers Participation) E Man Construction Sustainability Awards Organiser Award Hong Kong Construction Association HKCA Safety Award 2019 HKCA Proactive Safety Contractor Award (E Man, Heng Lai, Heng Shung and Heng Tat) HKCA Safe Person-in-charge Award (E Man, Heng Lai, Heng Shung and Heng Tat) HKCA Safe Supervisor Award (E Man, Heng Lai, Heng Shung and Heng Tat) HKCA Environmental Merit Award (E Man) Development Bureau, Hong Kong Construction Innovative Safety Initiative Award Association, Construction Industry Council • Merit (Safety Operational Device Category - Safety Apps - Lifting Safety Management) (E Man) Development Bureau and Construction Industry Innovative Enhancement for Lifting Safety Council • Merit (Lifting Management Smartphone Apps) (Heng Tat) Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020 93 SUSTAINABILITY AWARDS AND PROFESSIONAL MEMBERSHIPS Professional Memberships Henderson Land's employees hold positions at various public sectors and industry associations, including but not limited to the below list. Organisation Position HKSAR Buildings Department Member of the Geotechnical Engineers Registration Panel, the Registered Inspectors' Disciplinary Panel, and the Selection Panel (Mandatory Building Inspection Scheme and Mandatory Window Inspection Scheme) Appeal Board panel under the Construction Member Workers Registration Ordinance Engineers Registration Board Member HKSAR Advisory Committee on Recycling Fund Member HKSAR Appeal Tribunal Panel (Buildings) Member HKSAR Land and Development Member of Land Sub-Committee and Planning Sub-Committee Advisory Committee Vocational Training Council Chairman of The Real Estate Services Training Board The Appeal Board on Public Meetings & Member Processions The Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK), Member Board of Advisors BEAM Society Member of Development Sub-committee, BEAM Plus Review Steering Committee and various positions Business Environment Council Member of Circular Economy Advisory Group Steering Committee China Green Building (Hong Kong) Council Executive Member and Corporate Member Chinese Society for Urban Studies (CSUS) Senior Individual Member China Green Building Council 94 Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited Organisation Position Hong Kong Green Building Council Patron Gold Member and various positions Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) Member Hong Kong CIC Certified BIM Manager Member Hong Kong Housing Society Member of Hong Kong Quality Building Assessment Panel Egret Research Group, the Hong Kong Bird Convenor Watching Society Institution of Plant Engineers Fellow Member IUCN Heron Specialist Group Member Hong Kong Construction Association Council Member and Building Committee Member Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers Fellow Member Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Member Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors Member The Chartered Institution of Building Services Member Engineers (CIBSE) The Hong Kong Institute of Architects Fellow member The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers Fellow member The Real Estate Developers Association of Convenor of the Legal Sub-committee, and Representative on planning Hong Kong Sub-committee of the HKSAR Land and Building Advisory committee Education and Training Committee of Co-Convenor Hong Kong Institute of Planners Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020 95 CONTENTS INDEX GRI Descriptions HKEx ESG Remarks Page No. Standard Reporting Guide GRI 100: Universal Disclosures 2016 GRI 102: General Disclosures 2016 102-1 Name of the organisation About Our Group 8 102-2 Activities, brands, products and About Our Group 8-11 services 102-3 Location of headquarters About Our Group 8 102-4 Location of operations About Our Group 8 102-5 Ownership and legal form About Our Group 8-11 102-6 Markets served About Our Group 8 102-7 Scale of the organisation About Our Group 10 102-8 Information on employees and KPI B1.1 Value for People, 56-58, other workers Sustainability Performance 83-85 102-9 Supply chain KPI B5.1 Value for People, 62-65, 87 Sustainability Performance 102-10 Significant changes to the There were no significant changes / organization and its supply chain to size, structure or ownership during the reporting period 102-11 Precautionary Principle or approach Our Enhanced Corporate 22-24 Governance 102-12 External initiatives Sustainability Awards and 88-93 Professional Memberships 102-13 Membership of associations Sustainability Awards and 94, 95 Professional Memberships 102-14 Statement from senior decision- Message from Management 2 maker 102-16 Values, principles, standards, and Our Enhanced Corporate 24 norms of behaviour Governance 102-18 Governance structure Our Enhanced Corporate 22-24 Governance 102-40 List of stakeholder groups Our Materiality Approach 25 96 Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited GRI Descriptions HKEx ESG Remarks Page No. Standard Reporting Guide 102-41 Collective bargaining agreements The majority of Henderson / Land's employees are in Hong Kong where there is no statutory recognition of collective bargaining agreements 102-42 Identifying and selecting Our Materiality Approach 25-27 stakeholders 102-43 Approach to stakeholder Our Materiality Approach 25-27 engagement 102-44 Key topics and concerns raised Our Materiality Approach 25-27 102-45 Entities included in the About Our Group 11 consolidated financial statements 102-46 Defining report content and Stakeholder Engagement and 104 topic Boundaries Materiality Assessment 102-47 List of material topics Our Materiality Approach, 26, 104 Stakeholder Engagement and Materiality Assessment 102-48 Restatements of information We have not restated information / from previous years 102-49 Changes in reporting There are no significant changes / from previous reporting periods in the list of material topics and topic boundaries 102-50 Reporting period About this Report 13 102-51 Date of most recent report Our Sustainability Report 2019 / was published in April 2020 102-52 Reporting cycle About this Report 13 102-53 Contact point for questions About this Report 13 regarding the report 102-54 Claims of reporting in accordance About this Report 13 with the GRI Standards Henderson Land Development Company Limited | Sustainability Report 2020 97 CONTENTS INDEX GRI Descriptions HKEx ESG Remarks Page No. Standard Reporting Guide 102-55 GRI content index Content Index 96-103 102-56 External assurance We did not seek external / assurance for this Report GRI 200: Economic GRI 201: Economic Performance 2016 103 Management approach 2016 About our Group 8-11 201-1 Direct economic value generated About our Group 10 and distributed GRI 203: Indirect Economic Impacts 2016 103 Management approach 2016 GD-B8 Value for People, 54-65, Endeavour for Community 66-79 203-1 Infrastructure investments and KPI B8.1 Value for People, 54-65, services supported KPI B8.2 Endeavour for Community 66-79 GRI 205: Anti-corruption 2016 103 Management approach 2016 GD-B7 Our Enhanced Corporate 22-24 Governance 205-2 Communication and training KPI B7.2 Our Enhanced Corporate 22-24 about anti-corruption policies and Governance procedures 205-3 Confirmed incidents of corruption KPI B7.1 Our Enhanced Corporate 22-24 and actions taken Governance GRI 206: Anti-competitive Behaviour 2016 103 Management approach 2016 GD-B7 Our Enhanced Corporate 22-24 Governance 206-1 Legal actions for anti-competitive Our Enhanced Corporate 22-24 behaviour, anti-trust, and Governance monopoly practices GRI 300: Environmental GRI 301: Materials 2016 103 Management approach 2016 GD-A2,GD-A3 Green for Planet 34-37 301-1 Materials used by weight or KPI A2.5 Sustainability Performance 81 volume 98 Sustainability Report 2020 | Henderson Land Development Company Limited This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

