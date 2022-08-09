Hong Kong may cut home stamp duty for mainland buyers - Bloomberg News

Shares of Hong Kong property developers rose after the comment, with New World Development Co jumping 5.5% and Sun Hung Kai Properties up 4.1%. CK Asset Holdings and Henderson Land Development both gained over 3%.

"It is all a raft of measures under consideration and this is certainly something that the government could consider," Ip said on Bloomberg TV.

Chinese investments were one of drivers of higher property prices in Hong Kong before 2019. Hong Kong earlier this year was ranked by survey company Demographia as the world's most unaffordable housing market for the 12th consecutive year.

Hong Kong private home prices fell at a faster pace in June and dropped to the lowest since December 2020, as homebuyers stayed on the sidelines due to an uncertain outlook and rising interest rates.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Sam Holmes)