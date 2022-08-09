Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Henderson Land Development Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    12   HK0012000102

HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(12)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  11:59 2022-08-08 pm EDT
28.75 HKD   +3.60%
Hong Kong may cut home stamp duty for mainland buyers - Bloomberg News
RE
07/25Henderson Land targets bigger role in tackling Hong Kong's housing problem
RE
06/06HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Hong Kong may cut home stamp duty for mainland buyers - Bloomberg News

08/09/2022 | 12:18am EDT
Private residential blocks are seen behind a cemetery in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong may consider waiving extra stamp duty on homes for mainland Chinese buyers as a way to shore up the economy and reverse a brain drain, Regina Ip, convenor of the government's advisory Executive Council told Bloomberg on Tuesday.

Shares of Hong Kong property developers rose after the comment, with New World Development Co jumping 5.5% and Sun Hung Kai Properties up 4.1%. CK Asset Holdings and Henderson Land Development both gained over 3%.

"It is all a raft of measures under consideration and this is certainly something that the government could consider," Ip said on Bloomberg TV.

Chinese investments were one of drivers of higher property prices in Hong Kong before 2019. Hong Kong earlier this year was ranked by survey company Demographia as the world's most unaffordable housing market for the 12th consecutive year.

Hong Kong private home prices fell at a faster pace in June and dropped to the lowest since December 2020, as homebuyers stayed on the sidelines due to an uncertain outlook and rising interest rates.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Sam Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.23% 55.85 Delayed Quote.10.89%
HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED 3.60% 28.75 Delayed Quote.-15.51%
NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED 6.13% 27.7 Delayed Quote.-15.72%
SUN HUNG KAI & CO. LIMITED 0.00% 3.67 Delayed Quote.-11.78%
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED 3.90% 97.35 Delayed Quote.-1.32%
Financials
Sales 2022 33 641 M 4 285 M 4 285 M
Net income 2022 13 784 M 1 756 M 1 756 M
Net Debt 2022 104 B 13 245 M 13 245 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,48x
Yield 2022 6,53%
Capitalization 134 B 17 115 M 17 115 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,08x
EV / Sales 2023 6,36x
Nbr of Employees 10 059
Free-Float 27,1%
