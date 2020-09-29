Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Henderson Land Development Company Limited    12   HK0012000102

HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(12)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Some of Hong Kong's poor finally feel at home in 290 sq ft modules

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 11:46pm EDT
Government's newly-built four-story

(This Sept. 29 story corrects spelling of the module home project name to Nam Cheong in 15th and 21st paragraphs)

By Clare Jim and Joyce Zhou

When Lau Kai Fai, his wife and teenage son moved into a new Hong Kong flat last month, he thought the 290 square feet (27 square metres) of space in his "module home" felt like "winning the lottery."

Among the first Hong Kongers to move into such prefabricated dwellings, built as a transition for people awaiting public housing, Lau's family more than tripled the space they had squeezed into. Now they sit together for meals, rather than eating in turns.

While tiny by the standards of many cities in rich countries, the new home represents a big step up - even if temporary - for Lau, 70, in one of the most crowded urban areas in the world.

"It feels like a home," Lau said. "The previous flat was only a place to sleep."

Lau is the beneficiary of Hong Kong's latest initiative to ease a housing shortage, where more than 200,000 people living in subdivided flats are waiting an average 5.5 years to get public housing.

Transitional homes are built on idle land leased by the government or private developers for only a few years, although the prefab modules can be moved and reused.

The 2018 plan only scratches the surface of the needs of one of the world's most unequal cities: more than 1 million of the 7.5 million people in this opulent financial hub live in poverty. As of June, 800 transitional homes had been built of 15,000 planned over the next three years.

But for the Lau family, the flat in a four-storey building in one of the oldest and poorest districts in central Kowloon is luxury.

HOMEWORK AT DESK, NOT BED

Their previous flat, one of many in Hong Kong dubbed "coffin homes," had cost around HK$5,000 ($650) a month in rent. Now the family pays HK$3,000 - 25% of the income of the retired Lau's wife, Tian Jiayu, the family breadwinner who works in a supermarket.

They finally have a place where their son does his homework at a desk rather than in bed.

The door to the white, container-shaped dwelling opens onto a bunk bed. A wardrobe separates the bed from the living room, where a rotating chair doubles for computer work and dining. Twelve steps from the entrance, at the end of the flat, stands the mini-kitchen with a refrigerator, stoves and washer.

The move expanded the family's floor space from 80 sq ft to 290 sq ft. They now live in two-thirds the median area of a home in crowded Hong Kong, at 430 sq ft - itself half the size of the average London home.

In Tokyo, another packed Asian capital, the average home is 710 sq ft, although some 1.4 million people live in spaces of 210 sq ft or less, according to government figures.

Tian is happiest about the upgrade to mini-kitchen from gas stove.

The land for Nam Cheong 2020, the city's first module home project, was leased by developer Henderson Land for HK$1 a month. The project was built by the Hong Kong Council of Social Service.

It was built from container-like blocks for only 40% of the cost of building a public rental home, said Anthony Wong, business director of the nonprofit.

Lack of land and money are challenges to building more transitional homes. NGOs say the government is not doing enough. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam is under pressure for housing solutions, including shoring up the transitional housing scheme.

"The problem is the government is acting like a middle man rather than taking the responsibility to develop it. They are relying on NGOs and developers to do that," said Sze Lai Shan, community organizer at the Society for Community Organisation.

A spokesman for the Transport and Housing Bureau told Reuters the government launched a HK$5 billion funding scheme in June to support transitional housing projects by NGOs, which can come in many different arrangements and different ideas.

"We hope to ... allow different community groups to use their creativity as much as possible to provide diversified transitional housing projects," he said by email, adding the government is facilitating short- and long-term "policies to increase housing supply, in order to address housing problem faced by low-income families."

Lau's Nam Cheong 2020 lifeline is two years.

"We hope we'll get a public flat by then, if not there's nothing we can do," he said. "We'll have to find a subdivided flat again."

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by William Mallard)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC. 1.94% 7790 End-of-day quote.17.48%
BERLI JUCKER 1.37% 37 End-of-day quote.-11.90%
HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED -1.59% 27.85 End-of-day quote.-27.19%
HUB GROUP, INC. -0.06% 50.52 Delayed Quote.-1.50%
MAN GROUP PLC -2.32% 115.8 Delayed Quote.-26.71%
MAN SE 4.07% 40.9 Delayed Quote.-5.32%
NIGHTHAWK GOLD CORP. -2.92% 1.33 Delayed Quote.-47.31%
RENTIAN TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.01 End-of-day quote.-23.08%
ROYAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -1.05% 1879 End-of-day quote.-23.99%
SQUARE, INC. 2.52% 164.81 Delayed Quote.163.44%
WORLD HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 2.16% 2082 End-of-day quote.7.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED
09/29Some of Hong Kong's poor finally feel at home in 290 sq ft modules
RE
09/10HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT : Interim report 2020
PU
09/02HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY L : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/20HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT : First-Half Net Profit Fell Despite Higher Revenue
DJ
08/17HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY L : half-yearly earnings release
06/10HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY L : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/03HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS : Towngas and Henderson Land Jointly Introduce 5G Techno..
AQ
03/23HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY L : Annual results
CO
03/05HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT : NOTICE OF LISTING ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KON..
PU
02/28Hong Kong retailers in rent battle to survive virus, protests blow
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 23 709 M 3 059 M 3 059 M
Net income 2020 14 605 M 1 885 M 1 885 M
Net Debt 2020 74 617 M 9 628 M 9 628 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,13x
Yield 2020 6,47%
Capitalization 135 B 17 398 M 17 398 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,83x
EV / Sales 2021 7,54x
Nbr of Employees 9 114
Free-Float 27,1%
Chart HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Henderson Land Development Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 35,36 HKD
Last Close Price 27,85 HKD
Spread / Highest target 72,4%
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ka Kit Lee Co-Chairman & Co-Managing Director
Ka Shing Lee Co-Chairman & Co-Managing Director
Andrew Fung Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Tak Cheung Kum GM-Information Technology Department
Ying Chee Yip Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED-27.19%17 679
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-18.48%36 605
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED18.22%33 684
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-15.08%31 100
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-0.68%28 375
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-36.94%27 395
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group