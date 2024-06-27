Henderson Opportunities Trust plc
Update for the half year ended 30 April 2024
Henderson Opportunities Trust plc
Objective
The Company aims to
achieve capital growth in excess
of the FTSE All-Share Index from a portfolio of primarily UK investments
This update contains material extracted from the unaudited half year results of the Company for the six months ended 30 April 2024. The unabridged results for the half year are available on the Company's website:
www.hendersonopportunitiestrust.com
Performance summary
Total return performance for the six months to 30 April 2024
NAV1
Benchmark2
Share price3
18.6%
14.2%
25.5%
Net Asset Value per share4
30 Apr 2024
241.1p
31 Oct 2023
207.0p
Net assets
£95.2m
30 Apr 2024
31 Oct 2023
£81.8m
Share price4
212.5p
30 Apr 2024
31 Oct 2023
173.0p
Dividends 4,5
3.0p
30 Apr 2024
30 Apr 2023
3.0p
Total return performance to 30 April 2024
6 months
1 year
3 years
5 years
10 years
%
%
%
%
%
NAV1
18.6
1.2
-20.1
10.2
57.4
Benchmark2
14.2
7.5
23.9
30.1
75.8
Share price3
25.5
5.0
-27.2
21.2
47.9
Peer group average NAV6
19.5
7.8
-0.9
23.4
67.6
- Net Asset Value ('NAV') per ordinary share total return (including dividends reinvested)
- FTSE All-Share Index
- Share price total return (including dividends reinvested)
- Comparative figures for the periods ended 30 April 2023 and 31 October 2023 have been restated due to the sub-division of each ordinary share of 25p into five ordinary shares of 5p each on 11 March 2024
- The dividends per ordinary share for the period 1 November 2023 to 30 April 2024 include a first interim dividend payment of 1.5p per ordinary share of 5p each payable on 20 June 2024 and a second interim dividend payment of 1.5p per ordinary share of 5p each payable on 20 September 2024. See the Chairman's Statement for further details
- AIC UK All Companies Sector simple average
Sources: Morningstar Direct and Janus Henderson
1
Chairman's Statement and Interim Management Report
Performance review and market backdrop
In the six months to the end of April the Company's net asset value (NAV) on a total return basis rose 18.6%, outperforming its FTSE All-Share Index benchmark which rose 14.2%. The Company's share price delivered a 25.5% return. This was a welcome recovery in both absolute and relative terms, although we recognise that on a long-term basis performance remains disappointing and therefore we need this trajectory to continue.
The Board and the Fund Managers have been continuing their programme of constructive engagement on performance and strategy and the Board is confident that the Fund Managers will continue to take advantage of the current investment opportunities across the UK market. The Board is also very focused on the interests of shareholders, and the recent five for one share split should help monthly savers and those who reinvest their dividends.
Over the last six months the drivers of the Company's NAV growth were a recovery in smaller company share prices from oversold levels in the autumn as well as 'recovery' shares such as Rolls-Royce that continued to perform well. In the case of smaller companies, some of the best performers within this six-month period had been weak in the preceding six months (for example Springfield Properties and Next 15 Group). The Fund Managers had found the previous share price weakness difficult to justify on company fundamentals, and in many cases shares have returned to still below long run average valuation levels.
From the table below it can be seen that, with the exception of the FTSE Small-Cap Index (where some detractors such as Vanquis fell), the Company's portfolio outperformed the indices it invests in during
the six months (comparing the 3rd and 5th column in the table below).
Viewed from an alternative perspective, stock selection was positive during the period as was the contribution from gearing. Size allocation of the portfolio (in other words having more than the FTSE All-Share benchmark in smaller companies) was approximately neutral, having been materially negative in the previous financial year:
Attribution Returns
25
20
1.4
3.8
-0.5
18.6
15
14.2
-0.4
10
5
0
Benchmark
Size
Stock
Gearing
Fees
Company
Allocation
Selection
Source: Janus Henderson Investors, Factset
Turning to stock specifics, the larger companies held performed well during the period driven by 'recovery' shares, such as Rolls-Royce and Marks
- Spencer, that continue to make operational progress under new management teams. Banking shares Barclays and NatWest also performed well, as margins are benefitting from a higher interest rate environment while loan losses remain low. The
Index:
FTSE All-Share
Company weighting
Company total return
FTSE All-Share Index
Index total return
(%)
(%)
weighting (%)
(%)
FTSE 100
33.3
28.3
84.5
13.5
FTSE 250
17.9
23.0
13.5
18.8
FTSE SmallCap
7.4
-5.9
2.0
15.9
FTSE AIM All-Share
39.9
13.7
-
12.9
Company and Benchmark weights are as at the half year end, 30 April 2024. The Company weights do not add up to 100 as a small portion of the portfolio sits outside of major UK indices.
2
Chairman's Statement and Interim Management Report (continued)
detractors can broadly be grouped into two areas
- energy companies (particularly those with assets in the North Sea) and early-stage businesses.
Energy company share prices have been impacted by two headwinds - fiscal uncertainty in the North Sea, which is delaying investment decisions, as well as ongoing energy price 'normalisation' since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Early-stage companies have in some cases had operational issues with scaling up manufacturing (Surface Transforms) and in some cases had external market headwinds (Oxford Nanopore). The end market potential of these businesses remains large, and sentiment towards the area has gone from overly optimistic in 2020/2021 to extreme caution currently.
Top five absolute contributors
Share price
Contribution
total return
to NAV
%
%
Rolls-Royce
91.8
2.6
Barclays
59.0
2.2
Springfield Properties
83.7
1.8
Next 15 Group
42.4
1.2
IQGeo
108.7
1.1
Top five absolute detractors
Share price
Contribution
Top five
total return
to NAV
detractors
%
%
Investment activity and gearing
During the period three new positions were purchased
- London property owner Shaftesbury Capital, retailer DFS Furniture and International Distribution Services (previously Royal Mail). We also added to positions in existing holdings such as Scottish housebuilder Springfield Properties, broadcaster STV and earlier stage businesses including fuel cell companies Ceres Power and AFC Energy. These were funded from sales including Hollywood Bowl (following good performance), Legal & General (on better valuation opportunities elsewhere) and ZOO Digital (following disappointing trading).
At the end of April gearing of 9.5% was approximately unchanged from where it was at financial year end (9.6%).
Earnings and dividends
The earnings in the period were 2.8p, which compares to 3.2p (adjusted for the share split) in the same period last year. The fall in earnings was partly a result of the sales during the period such as Legal & General and Hollywood Bowl. More broadly we are seeing an increasing number of smaller companies opt for share buybacks (rather than special dividends in particular). In the Fund Managers' view this reflects a frustration among company boards at the valuation levels many companies are trading at, as well as a growing portion of US shareholders on company registers who tend to favour buybacks over dividends.
Surface Transforms
-88.2
-1.2
Jersey Oil & Gas
-27.0
-0.8
Serica Energy
-20.1
-0.7
Oxford Nanopore
-52.0
-0.4
Vanquis Banking
Group
-57.7
-0.3
Discount
The discount during the period varied from 10.3% to 17.8%, ending the period at 11.9%. This compares to a 11.7% average discount for the AIC UK All Companies Sector at period end and a 16.6% discount for the AIC UK Smaller Companies Sector at period end.
3
Chairman's Statement and Interim Management Report (continued)
Outlook
In the short term, there will be some uncertainty ahead of the UK's General Election in July. Looking further ahead however, it is likely that UK interest rates will be reduced in the coming months. The benefit to the economy could be a return of confidence. Corporate capital spend is more likely to be actioned by companies as they become more confident that the recession is behind them. For the consumer, the period of restraint could ease and retail spend could pick up from depressed levels in some categories. On top of this, there is a natural replacement cycle picking up in the economy as major projects which had been put on hold come through. The overall effect could be for UK economic growth to gain traction over and above what is in economists' forecasts. The increased activity could feed through to a steeper than expected pick-up in corporate earnings, as the cost base of many companies is very controlled as a result of the disciplines learned in a testing period. The increased profits would be well received by investors and the very low valuations can improve. This is an exciting cocktail for improved investor returns. We believe the portfolio is positioned for the better outlook.
Portfolio by market capitalisation at 30 April 2024
as a percentage of the portfolio excluding cash
FTSE
All-Share
Portfolio
Index
Index %
%
Greater than £2b
90.5
39.5
£1b - £2b
5.1
1.5
£500m - £1b
2.3
19.4
£200m - £500m
1.6
18.3
£100m - £200m
0.5
13.0
£50m - £100m
0.0
1.9
Less than £50m
0.0
5.9
Other
0.0
0.5
Total
100.0
100.0
Source: Factset
Wendy Colquhoun
James Henderson and
Chairman
Laura Foll
Fund Managers
19 June 2024
4
Portfolio information
Investment portfolio at 30 April 2024
Valuation
% of
Position
Company
£'000
portfolio
1
Barclays
4,966
4.8
2
Rolls-Royce
4,474
4.3
3
Springfield Properties¹
3,217
3.1
4
Boku¹
3,142
3.0
5
HSBC
2,995
2.9
6
Rio Tinto
2,735
2.6
7
Standard Chartered
2,655
2.6
8
Anglo American
2,568
2.5
9
Next 15¹
2,541
2.5
10
Cohort¹
2,306
2.2
10 largest
31,599
30.5
11
Tracsis¹
2,210
2.1
12
NatWest
2,146
2.1
13
Serica Energy¹
2,139
2.1
14
Marks & Spencer
2,046
2.0
15
Shaftesbury Capital
2,021
1.9
16
Marshalls
2,014
1.9
17
Vertu Motors¹
2,010
1.9
18
Redcentric¹
2,004
1.9
19
Tesco
1,999
1.9
20
Morgan Advanced Materials
1,994
1.9
20 largest
52,182
50.2
21
SigmaRoc¹
1,956
1.9
22
Babcock
1,903
1.8
23
Jersey Oil & Gas¹
1,897
1.8
24
IQGeo¹
1,777
1.7
25
Aviva
1,681
1.6
26
Oxford Instruments
1,573
1.5
27
AFC Energy¹
1,546
1.5
28
GlaxoSmithKline
1,539
1.5
29
Kier
1,501
1.4
30
Flutter Entertainment
1,493
1.4
30 largest
69,048
66.3
31
Renold¹
1,458
1.4
32
STV
1,404
1.4
33
Van Elle¹
1,353
1.3
34
Workspace
1,220
1.2
35
Redde Northgate
1,142
1.1
36
M&G
1,106
1.1
37
IntegraFin Holdings
1,103
1.1
38
CML Microsystems¹
1,101
1.1
39
GB Group¹
1,079
1.0
40
Ricardo
1,042
1.0
40 largest
81,056
78.0
5
Portfolio information (continued)
Investment portfolio at 30 April 2024 (continued)
Valuation
% of
Position
Company
£'000
portfolio
41
Senior
1,039
1.0
42
Direct Line Insurance
1,021
1.0
43
International Personal Finance
936
0.9
44
The Gym Group
919
0.9
45
Halfords Group
905
0.9
46
Creo Medical¹
889
0.9
47
Johnson Matthey
878
0.8
48
Prudential
876
0.8
49
BT
872
0.8
50
Marks Electrical¹
811
0.8
50 largest
90,202
86.8
51
Premier Miton Group¹
802
0.8
52
RWS Holdings¹
801
0.8
53
Hvivo¹
798
0.8
54
ITM Power¹
749
0.7
55
Ceres Power
712
0.7
56
International Distributions Services
677
0.7
57
IP Group
662
0.6
58
Deltic Energy¹
657
0.6
59
International Consolidated Airlines
657
0.6
60
Jubilee Metals¹
618
0.6
60 largest
97,335
93.7
61
DFS Furniture
580
0.6
62
Accsys Technologies¹
564
0.5
63
Ilika¹
551
0.5
64
XP Power
544
0.5
65
Oxford Nanopore Technology
533
0.5
66
Westminister¹
532
0.5
67
Oxford Science Enterprises2
483
0.5
68
Jadestone Energy¹
430
0.4
69
Reach
421
0.4
70
Tribal¹
359
0.3
70 largest
102,332
98.4
13 remaining (excluding cash and investments written down to zero)
1,662
1.6
Total
103,994
100.0
- Quoted on the Alternative Investment Market ('AIM')
- Unlisted
6
Financial summary
Half year ended
Half year ended
30 April 2024
30 April 2023
Extract from the Condensed Income
Revenue return
Capital return
Total return
Total return
Statement (unaudited)
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
Gains/(losses) from investments held
at fair value through profit or loss
-
14,384
14,384
5,083
Investment income held at fair
value through profit or loss
1,374
-
1,374
1,616
Interest receivable and other
income
134
-
134
108
Gross revenue and capital
gains/(losses)
1,508
14,384
15,892
6,807
Expenses, finance costs & taxation
(including management fee)
(401)
(417)
(818)
(902)
Net return/(loss) after taxation
1,107
13,967
15,074
5,905
Return/(loss) per ordinary share
- basic and diluted*
2.80p
35.37p
38.17p
14.95p
Extract from Condensed Statement
of Financial Position (unaudited
30 Apr 2024
30 Apr 2023
31 Oct 2023
except October 2023 figures)
£'000
£'000
£'000
Investments held at fair value
through profit or loss
103,994
111,168
89,486
Net current liabilities
(8,789)
(14,142)
(7,721)
Net assets
95,205
97,026
81,765
Net asset value per ordinary
share - basic and diluted*
241.1p
245.7p
207.0p
*Comparative figures for the periods ended 30 April 2023 and 31 October 2023 have been restated due to the subdivision of each ordinary share of 25p into five ordinary shares of 5p each on 11 March 2024
7
Dividends
On 7 March 2024, the Board declared a first interim dividend of 1.5p* (2023: 1.5p*) per ordinary share of 5p each, to be paid out of revenue on 20 June 2024 to shareholders on the register of the Company at the close of business on 17 May 2024. The cost of this dividend will be £592,000 (2023: £592,000).
The Board has declared a second interim dividend of 1.5p (2023: 1.5p*) per ordinary share of 5p each, to be paid out of revenue on 20 September 2024 to shareholders on the register of the Company at the close of business on 16 August 2024. The ex-dividend date will be 15 August 2024. Based on the number of ordinary shares in issue on 19 June 2024, the cost of this dividend will be £592,000 (2023: £592,000).
No provision has been made for the interim dividends in these condensed financial statements. The third interim dividend of 1.5p* per ordinary share, paid on 15 December 2023 and the final dividend of 2.6p* per ordinary share, paid on 22 March 2024 in respect of the year ended 31 October 2023, have been recognised as a distribution in this period.
*Dividend rates have been restated due to the sub-division of each ordinary share of 25p into five ordinary shares of 5p each on 11 March 2024.
Called-up Share capital
During the half year ended 30 April 2024, no shares were issued or repurchased (half year ended 30 April 2023 and year ended 31 October 2023: no shares issued or repurchased). At 30 April 2024 there were 40,004,290 ordinary shares of 5p each in issue (30 April 2023 and 31 October 2023: 40,004,290*) of which 512,415 were held in treasury (30 April 2023 and 31 October 2023: 512,415* shares held in treasury) resulting in 39,491,875 shares being entitled to a dividend (30 April 2023 and 31 October 2023: 39,491,875*).
*Comparative figures for the periods ended 30 April 2023 and 31 October 2023 have been restated due to the subdivision of each ordinary share of 25p into five ordinary shares of 5p each on 11 March 2024
Management fee
Management fees are charged in accordance with the terms of the management agreement and provided for when due. The base management fee is charged at 0.55% of net assets per annum payable quarterly at a rate of 0.1375% based on net assets at the end of the previous quarter. With effect from 20 October 2023 the board agreed to remove the performance fee. No performance fee was paid in the period to 30 April 2023 and 31 October 2023.
Related party transactions
The Company's transactions with related parties in the period under review were with the Directors and the Manager. There were no material transactions between the Company and its Directors during the half year other than amounts paid to them in respect of expenses and remuneration for which there are no outstanding amounts payable at the half year period end. Directors' shareholdings as at 31 October 2023 are disclosed in the Annual Report.
In relation to the provision of services by the Manager, other than fees payable by the Company in the ordinary course of business and the facilitation of marketing activities with third parties, there were no material transactions with the Manager affecting the financial position of the Company during the half year period.
Principal Risks and Uncertainties
The principal risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business can be divided into the following main areas:
- investment activity and strategy;
- shareholder base and voting on platforms;
- financial instruments and the management of risk;
- operational and cyber;
- accounting, legal and regulatory; and
- failure of Janus Henderson.
8
