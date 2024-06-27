Performance review and market backdrop

In the six months to the end of April the Company's net asset value (NAV) on a total return basis rose 18.6%, outperforming its FTSE All-Share Index benchmark which rose 14.2%. The Company's share price delivered a 25.5% return. This was a welcome recovery in both absolute and relative terms, although we recognise that on a long-term basis performance remains disappointing and therefore we need this trajectory to continue.

The Board and the Fund Managers have been continuing their programme of constructive engagement on performance and strategy and the Board is confident that the Fund Managers will continue to take advantage of the current investment opportunities across the UK market. The Board is also very focused on the interests of shareholders, and the recent five for one share split should help monthly savers and those who reinvest their dividends.

Over the last six months the drivers of the Company's NAV growth were a recovery in smaller company share prices from oversold levels in the autumn as well as 'recovery' shares such as Rolls-Royce that continued to perform well. In the case of smaller companies, some of the best performers within this six-month period had been weak in the preceding six months (for example Springfield Properties and Next 15 Group). The Fund Managers had found the previous share price weakness difficult to justify on company fundamentals, and in many cases shares have returned to still below long run average valuation levels.

From the table below it can be seen that, with the exception of the FTSE Small-Cap Index (where some detractors such as Vanquis fell), the Company's portfolio outperformed the indices it invests in during