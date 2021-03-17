Heng Hup : NOTICE OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Heng Hup Holdings Limited ጳΥછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1891)

NOTICE OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Heng Hup Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Saturday, 27 March 2021 for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2020 and its publication and considering the payment of a final dividend (if any).

By order of the Board Heng Hup Holdings Limited

Sia Kok Chin

Chairman

Hong Kong, 17 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Sia Kok Chin, Datuk Sia Keng Leong, Mr. Sia Kok Chong, Mr. Sia Kok Seng and Mr. Sia Kok Heong; and the independent non-executive Directors are Ms. Sai Shiow Yin, Mr. Puar Chin Jong and Mr. Chu Kheh Wee.