MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Heng Hup Holdings Limited    1891   KYG4505A1022

HENG HUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1891)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 03/16
0.18 HKD   +1.12%
09:26aHENG HUP  : Notice of date of board meeting
PU
2020HENG HUP  : Unit Buys Industrial Land in Malaysia for Over $3 Million
MT
2020HENG HUP  : Profit warning announcement
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Heng Hup : NOTICE OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING

03/17/2021 | 09:26am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Heng Hup Holdings Limited ጳΥછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1891)

NOTICE OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Heng Hup Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Saturday, 27 March 2021 for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2020 and its publication and considering the payment of a final dividend (if any).

By order of the Board Heng Hup Holdings Limited

Sia Kok Chin

Chairman

Hong Kong, 17 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Sia Kok Chin, Datuk Sia Keng Leong, Mr. Sia Kok Chong, Mr. Sia Kok Seng and Mr. Sia Kok Heong; and the independent non-executive Directors are Ms. Sai Shiow Yin, Mr. Puar Chin Jong and Mr. Chu Kheh Wee.

Disclaimer

Heng Hup Holdings Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 10:33:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 991 M 240 M 240 M
Net income 2019 6,67 M 1,62 M 1,62 M
Net cash 2019 30,8 M 7,47 M 7,47 M
P/E ratio 2019 13,8x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 93,7 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 129
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart HENG HUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Heng Hup Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kok Chin Sia Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Heng Wai Lee Finance Manager & Accountant
Shiow Yin Sai Independent Non-Executive Director
Chin Jong Puar Independent Non-Executive Director
Kheh Wee Chu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENG HUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.86%23
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.3.98%51 887
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.0.31%30 796
TETRA TECH, INC.14.70%7 323
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-13.18%6 270
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS, S.A.14.32%4 941
