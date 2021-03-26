Log in
Hengan International : ISSUE OF THE FIRST TRANCHE SUPER SHORT-TERM COMMERCIAL PAPERS

03/26/2021 | 10:01am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1044)

Websites:http://www.hengan.comhttp://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/hengan

ISSUE OF THE FIRST TRANCHE SUPER SHORT-TERM COMMERCIAL PAPERS

This announcement is made by Hengan International Group Company Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement dated 26 December 2019 in relation to the approval by the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors of the Company's registration of the proposed issue of super short-term commercial papers (the "SCP").

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that on 26 March 2021, the Company completed the issuance of the first tranche of the SCP in the principal amount of RMB1 billion (the "First Tranche SCP") with a coupon rate fixed at 3.08% per annum and a term of 181 days. The results of the issue of the First Tranche SCP are published on the website of the Shanghai Clearing House (www.shclearing.com). The remaining SCP approved but unissued amount to RMB2 billion immediately after completion.

*

For identification purposes only

The proceeds from the issue of the First Tranche SCP are intended to be used for supplementing the working capital of the Company and its subsidiaries and repayment of the bank loans of some of the domestic subsidiaries.

By order of the Board

Hengan International Group Company Limited

Sze Man Bok

Chairman

Hong Kong, 26 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Sze Man Bok, Mr. Hui Lin Chit, Mr. Hung Ching Shan, Mr. Hui Ching Lau, Mr. Xu Shui Shen, Mr. Xu Da Zuo, Mr. Xu Chun Man, Mr. Sze Wong Kim, Mr. Hui Ching Chi and Mr. Li Wai Leung as executive directors, and Mr. Chan Henry, Mr. Theil Paul Marin, Ms. Ada Ying Kay Wong, Mr. Ho Kwai Ching, Mark and Mr. Zhou Fang Sheng as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

Hengan International Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 14:00:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
