Hengan International : ISSUE OF THE FIRST TRANCHE SUPER SHORT-TERM COMMERCIAL PAPERS

ISSUE OF THE FIRST TRANCHE SUPER SHORT-TERM COMMERCIAL PAPERS

This announcement is made by Hengan International Group Company Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement dated 26 December 2019 in relation to the approval by the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors of the Company's registration of the proposed issue of super short-term commercial papers (the "SCP").

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that on 26 March 2021, the Company completed the issuance of the first tranche of the SCP in the principal amount of RMB1 billion (the "First Tranche SCP") with a coupon rate fixed at 3.08% per annum and a term of 181 days. The results of the issue of the First Tranche SCP are published on the website of the Shanghai Clearing House (www.shclearing.com). The remaining SCP approved but unissued amount to RMB2 billion immediately after completion.

The proceeds from the issue of the First Tranche SCP are intended to be used for supplementing the working capital of the Company and its subsidiaries and repayment of the bank loans of some of the domestic subsidiaries.

Hong Kong, 26 March 2021

