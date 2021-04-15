Log in
Hengan International : ISSUE OF THE SECOND TRANCHE SUPER SHORT-TERM COMMERCIAL PAPERS

04/15/2021
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1044)

Websites: http://www.hengan.com

http://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/hengan

ISSUE OF THE SECOND TRANCHE

SUPER SHORT-TERM COMMERCIAL PAPERS

This announcement is made by Hengan International Group Company Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement dated 26 December 2019 in relation to the approval by the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors of the Company's registration of the proposed issue of super short-term commercial papers (the "SCP") and the announcement of the Company dated 26 March 2021 in relation to the issue of the first tranche of the SCP with an issue size of RMB1 billion.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that on 15 April 2021, the Company completed the issuance of the second tranche of the SCP in the principal amount of RMB1 billion (the "Second Tranche SCP") with a coupon rate fixed at 3.0% per annum and a term of 180 days. The results of the issue of the Second Tranche SCP are published on the website of the Shanghai Clearing House (www.shclearing.com). The remaining SCP approved but unissued amount to RMB1 billion immediately after completion.

The proceeds from the issue of the Second Tranche SCP are intended to be used for supplementing the working capital of the Company and its subsidiaries and repayment of the bank loans of some of the domestic subsidiaries.

By order of the Board

Hengan International Group Company Limited

Sze Man Bok

Chairman

Hong Kong, 15 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Sze Man Bok, Mr. Hui Lin Chit, Mr. Hung Ching Shan, Mr. Hui Ching Lau, Mr. Xu Shui Shen, Mr. Xu Da Zuo, Mr. Xu Chun Man, Mr. Sze Wong Kim, Mr. Hui Ching Chi and Mr. Li Wai Leung as executive directors, and Mr. Chan Henry, Mr. Theil Paul Marin, Ms. Ada Ying Kay Wong, Mr. Ho Kwai Ching, Mark and Mr. Zhou Fang Sheng as independent non-executive directors.

  • For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Hengan International Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 09:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 27 231 M 3 506 M 3 506 M
Net income 2020 5 402 M 695 M 695 M
Net cash 2020 767 M 98,7 M 98,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
Yield 2020 6,18%
Capitalization 60 354 M 7 770 M 7 770 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,19x
EV / Sales 2021 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 52,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lin Chit Hui Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wai Leung Li Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Man Bok Sze Chairman
Shui Shen Xu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Da Zuo Xu Executive Director & CEO-Investment Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-6.83%7 770
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION1.07%46 060
UNICHARM CORPORATION-8.99%24 479
ESSITY AB4.99%23 077
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED21.99%3 986
HANGZHOU HAOYUE PERSONAL CARE CO., LTD-19.68%2 497
Categories
