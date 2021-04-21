Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Hengdeli Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3389   KYG450481083

HENGDELI HOLDINGS LIMITED

(3389)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hengdeli : CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

04/21/2021 | 06:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HENGDELI HOLDINGS LIMITED

亨 得 利 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3389)

CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The Board is pleased to announce that in order to further enhance the corporate governance standard of the Group and comply with code provision A.2.1 of the Corporate Governance Code, Mr. Zhang Yuping has stepped down from his role as the Chief Executive Officer of the Group with effect from 21 April 2021 and remained as an Executive Director and the Chairman of the Company.

Meanwhile, Mr. Cheung Wing Lun Tony has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Group with effect from 21 April 2021.

CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The board (the "Board") of directors of Hengdeli Holdings Limited (the "Company"), together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that in order to further enhance the corporate governance standard of the Group and comply with code provision A.2.1 of the Corporate Governance Code (the "Corporate Governance Code") as set out in Appendix 14 to The Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Mr. Zhang Yuping ("Mr. Zhang") has stepped down from his role as the Chief Executive Officer of the Group with effect from 21 April 2021.

Mr. Zhang has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and the Company and that there are no matters relating to his cessation to act as the Chief Executive Officer of the Group that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and the Stock Exchange. Mr. Zhang will remain as an Executive Director and the Chairman of the Company.

Meanwhile, Mr. Cheung Wing Lun Tony ("Mr. Cheung") has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Group with effect from 21 April 2021.

1

The biographical details of Mr. Cheung are as follows:

Mr. Cheung, aged 32, is the president of the industrial group (the "Industrial Group") of the Group. Mr. Cheung obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Applied Finance and Management Accounting from Western Sydney University in Australia in 2011, and joined the Group in 2012. He successively served as assistant to president of the Industrial Group, assistant to executive director and executive vice president of the Industrial Group. Since 2019, Mr. Cheung had also been appointed as a director of various subsidiaries of the Company.

Mr. Cheung has entered into a service contract with the Company for a term of three years commencing on 21 April 2021, pursuant to which he is entitled to an annual salary of HK$2,976,000. The relevant remuneration is recommended by the remuneration committee of the Company and determined by the Board with reference to his duties and responsibilities with the Company and prevailing market conditions.

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Cheung did not hold any directorship in any public companies, the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years.

Mr. Cheung is the son of Mr. Zhang. Save as disclosed herein, Mr. Cheung does not have any relationship with any other Directors, senior management or substantial Shareholders or controlling Shareholders of the Company.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Cheung does not have any interest in shares or underlying shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Save as disclosed in this announcement, there is no other information relating to Mr. Cheung which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules and there is no other information relating to Mr. Cheung that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.

Following Mr. Cheung's appointment, the Company has complied with the requirement of the Corporate Governance Code that the roles of chairman and chief executive officer should be separate and should not be performed by the same individual.

By Order of the Board

HENGDELI HOLDINGS LIMITED

Lee Shu Chung, Stan

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 21 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Yuping (Chairman), Mr. Huang Yonghua and Mr. Lee Shu Chung, Stan; the non-executive Director is Mr. Shi Zhongyang; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Cai Jianmin, Mr. Wong Kam Fai, William and Mr. Liu Xueling.

2

Disclaimer

Hengdeli Holdings Limited published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 10:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HENGDELI HOLDINGS LIMITED
06:04aHENGDELI  : Change of chief executive officer
PU
04/08HENGDELI  : Proxy form for use by shareholders at the annual general meeting to ..
PU
04/08HENGDELI  : General mandates to issue shares and repurchase shares, re-election ..
PU
03/24HENGDELI  : 2020 Loss Widens as COVID-19 Hurts Demand for Watches
MT
03/08HENGDELI  : Warns of Higher Loss in 2020
MT
2020HENGDELI  : Closes Disposal of 80% Stake in Taiwan-Based Watch Retailer Unit
MT
2020HENGDELI  : Change of name of principal share registrar and transfer office in t..
PU
2020HENGDELI  : 2020 interim results
PU
2019HENGDELI HOLDINGS LTD : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
2019HENGDELI HOLDINGS LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 220 M 188 M 188 M
Net income 2020 -383 M -59,0 M -59,0 M
Net cash 2020 1 207 M 186 M 186 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,28x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 063 M 164 M 164 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,04x
EV / Sales 2020 0,04x
Nbr of Employees 1 459
Free-Float 53,8%
Chart HENGDELI HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hengdeli Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENGDELI HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yu Ping Zhang Chairman
Gang Xiao Director-Investment & Legal
Kam Fai Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Xue Ling Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Jian Min Cai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENGDELI HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.25%164
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.7.03%107 878
KERING5.33%96 073
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-5.48%84 436
ROSS STORES, INC.1.75%45 464
HENNES & MAURITZ AB20.49%40 832
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ