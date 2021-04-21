Hengdeli : CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HENGDELI HOLDINGS LIMITED

亨 得 利 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3389)

CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The Board is pleased to announce that in order to further enhance the corporate governance standard of the Group and comply with code provision A.2.1 of the Corporate Governance Code, Mr. Zhang Yuping has stepped down from his role as the Chief Executive Officer of the Group with effect from 21 April 2021 and remained as an Executive Director and the Chairman of the Company.

Meanwhile, Mr. Cheung Wing Lun Tony has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Group with effect from 21 April 2021.

The board (the "Board") of directors of Hengdeli Holdings Limited (the "Company"), together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that in order to further enhance the corporate governance standard of the Group and comply with code provision A.2.1 of the Corporate Governance Code (the "Corporate Governance Code") as set out in Appendix 14 to The Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Mr. Zhang Yuping ("Mr. Zhang") has stepped down from his role as the Chief Executive Officer of the Group with effect from 21 April 2021.

Mr. Zhang has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and the Company and that there are no matters relating to his cessation to act as the Chief Executive Officer of the Group that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and the Stock Exchange. Mr. Zhang will remain as an Executive Director and the Chairman of the Company.

Meanwhile, Mr. Cheung Wing Lun Tony ("Mr. Cheung") has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Group with effect from 21 April 2021.