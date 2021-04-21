Hengdeli : CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The biographical details of Mr. Cheung are as follows:
Mr. Cheung, aged 32, is the president of the industrial group (the "Industrial Group") of the Group. Mr. Cheung obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Applied Finance and Management Accounting from Western Sydney University in Australia in 2011, and joined the Group in 2012. He successively served as assistant to president of the Industrial Group, assistant to executive director and executive vice president of the Industrial Group. Since 2019, Mr. Cheung had also been appointed as a director of various subsidiaries of the Company.
Mr. Cheung has entered into a service contract with the Company for a term of three years commencing on 21 April 2021, pursuant to which he is entitled to an annual salary of HK$2,976,000. The relevant remuneration is recommended by the remuneration committee of the Company and determined by the Board with reference to his duties and responsibilities with the Company and prevailing market conditions.
Save as disclosed above, Mr. Cheung did not hold any directorship in any public companies, the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years.
Mr. Cheung is the son of Mr. Zhang. Save as disclosed herein, Mr. Cheung does not have any relationship with any other Directors, senior management or substantial Shareholders or controlling Shareholders of the Company.
As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Cheung does not have any interest in shares or underlying shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
Save as disclosed in this announcement, there is no other information relating to Mr. Cheung which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules and there is no other information relating to Mr. Cheung that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.
Following Mr. Cheung's appointment, the Company has complied with the requirement of the Corporate Governance Code that the roles of chairman and chief executive officer should be separate and should not be performed by the same individual.
