Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Hengtai Securities Co., Ltd    1476   CNE100002334

HENGTAI SECURITIES CO., LTD

(1476)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hengtai Securities : REPLY SLIP - THE 2021 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 7 MAY 2021

03/19/2021 | 11:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

㛬ҳᗇՎ

HENGTOU SECURITIES

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability under the Chinese corporate name "㛬इՎٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡" and carrying on business in Hong Kong as "㛬ҳᗇՎ" (in Chinese) and "HENGTOU SECURITIES" (in English))

(the "Company")

(Stock Code: 01476)

REPLY SLIP

THE 2021 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON 7 MAY 2021

To: the Company

Name(s) and registered address(es) of shareholder(s)(Note 1):

Number of shares held(Note 2):

domestic shares/H shares of RMB1.00 each in

the share capital of the Company.

I/We intend to attend (in person or by proxy(ies)) the 2021 first extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at the meeting room of 11/F, China Life Centre, No. 17 Finance Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 7 May 2021.

Date:

2021

Signature of shareholder(s):

Name of shareholder(s):

Notes:

  • 1. Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese or English) and registered address(es) as shown on the register of members of the Company in BLOCK letters.

  • 2. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) and delete as inappropriate. If no number is inserted, this reply slip will be deemed to relate to all shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s).

  • 3. Reference is made to the notice of the 2021 first extraordinary general meeting of the Company dated 22, March 2021.

  • 4. This completed and signed reply slip should be returned to the Company on or before Friday, 16 April 2021. For holders of domestic shares of the Company, the reply slip should be lodged with the head office of the Company in the PRC at 11/F, China Life Centre, No. 17 Finance Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, the PRC, by hand or by post. For holders of H shares of the Company, the reply slip should be lodged with the H share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, by hand or by post.

Disclaimer

Hengtai Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 15:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HENGTAI SECURITIES CO., LTD
11:25aHENGTAI SECURITIES  : (1) proposed issue of short-term corporate bonds in the pr..
PU
11:25aHENGTAI SECURITIES  : Form of proxy for the 2021 first extraordinary general mee..
PU
11:11aHENGTAI SECURITIES  : Reply slip - the 2021 first extraordinary general meeting ..
PU
11:09aHENGTAI SECURITIES  : Notice of the 2021 first extraordinary general meeting
PU
11:07aHENGTAI SECURITIES  : Proposed issue of short-term corporate bonds in the prc, p..
PU
02/02HENGTAI SECURITIES  : Hengtou Securities Warns of Lower 2020 Profit
MT
2020HENGTAI SECURITIES  : Hengtou Securities Chairman Resigns
MT
2020Chinese brokerages set for consolidation as holding firms meet tighter rules
RE
2020Chinese brokerages set for consolidation as holding firms meet tighter rules
RE
2020HENGTAI SECURITIES  : Estimated results for the half year ended 30 june 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 3 356 M 516 M 516 M
Net income 2019 741 M 114 M 114 M
Net cash 2019 14 467 M 2 223 M 2 223 M
P/E ratio 2019 14,6x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 7 319 M 943 M 1 125 M
EV / Sales 2018 -5,40x
EV / Sales 2019 -1,54x
Nbr of Employees 2 087
Free-Float 17,3%
Chart HENGTAI SECURITIES CO., LTD
Duration : Period :
Hengtai Securities Co., Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENGTAI SECURITIES CO., LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Zhuang Niu Co-President & Chief Executive Officer
Chenxi Zhai Co-President
Hang Sun Chief Financial Officer
Li Wen Guo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yi Gang Wu Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENGTAI SECURITIES CO., LTD5.24%718
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED9.36%40 127
NATIXIS45.86%15 280
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.27.08%14 186
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.39.35%8 250
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.36.29%7 167
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ