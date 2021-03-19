Hengtai Securities : REPLY SLIP - THE 2021 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 7 MAY 2021

㛬ҳᗇՎ
HENGTOU SECURITIES
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability under the Chinese corporate name "㛬इ൛Վٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡" and carrying on business in Hong Kong as "㛬ҳᗇՎ" (in Chinese) and "HENGTOU SECURITIES" (in English))
(the "Company")
(Stock Code: 01476)
REPLY SLIP
THE 2021 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
TO BE HELD ON 7 MAY 2021
To: the Company
Name(s) and registered address(es) of shareholder(s)(Note 1):
Number of shares held(Note 2):
domestic shares/H shares of RMB1.00 each in
the share capital of the Company.
I/We intend to attend (in person or by proxy(ies)) the 2021 first extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at the meeting room of 11/F, China Life Centre, No. 17 Finance Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 7 May 2021.
Date:
2021
Signature of shareholder(s):
Name of shareholder(s):
Notes:
-
1. Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese or English) and registered address(es) as shown on the register of members of the Company in BLOCK letters.
-
2. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) and delete as inappropriate. If no number is inserted, this reply slip will be deemed to relate to all shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s).
-
3. Reference is made to the notice of the 2021 first extraordinary general meeting of the Company dated 22, March 2021.
-
4. This completed and signed reply slip should be returned to the Company on or before Friday, 16 April 2021. For holders of domestic shares of the Company, the reply slip should be lodged with the head office of the Company in the PRC at 11/F, China Life Centre, No. 17 Finance Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, the PRC, by hand or by post. For holders of H shares of the Company, the reply slip should be lodged with the H share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, by hand or by post.
