Hengtai Securities : REPLY SLIP - THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 28 MAY 2021

04/09/2021 | 06:06am EDT
恒投證券

HENGTOU SECURITIES

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability under the Chinese corporate name "恒泰証券股份有限公司" and carrying on business

in Hong Kong as "恒投證券" (in Chinese) and "HENGTOU SECURITIES" (in English))

(the "Company")

(Stock Code: 01476)

REPLY SLIP

THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 28 MAY 2021

To: the Company

Name(s) and registered address(es) of shareholder(s) (Note 1):

Number of shares held (Note 2):

domestic shares/H shares with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each in

the share capital of the Company.

I/We intend to attend (in person or by proxy(ies)) the annual general meeting of the Company for the year 2020 to be held at the meeting room of Grand Mercure Beijing Central, 6 Xuan Wu Men Nei Avenue, Xicheng District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 28 May 2021.

Date:

2021

Signature of shareholder(s):

Name of shareholder(s):

Notes:

  1. Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese or English) and registered address(es) as shown on the register of members of the Company in BLOCK letters.
  2. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) and delete as inappropriate. If no number is inserted, this reply slip will be deemed to relate to all shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s).
  3. Reference is made to the notice of the annual general meeting of the Company dated 12 April 2021.
  4. This completed and signed reply slip should be returned to the Company on or before Friday, 7 May 2021. For holders of domestic shares of the Company, the reply slip should be lodged with the head office of the Company in the PRC at 11/F, China Life Centre, No. 17 Finance Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, the PRC, by hand or by post. For holders of H shares of the Company, the reply slip should be lodged with the H share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, by hand or by post.

Disclaimer

Hengtai Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 10:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
