Hengtai Securities : REPLY SLIP - THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 28 MAY 2021

恒投證券

HENGTOU SECURITIES

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability under the Chinese corporate name "恒泰証券股份有限公司" and carrying on business

in Hong Kong as "恒投證券" (in Chinese) and "HENGTOU SECURITIES" (in English))

(the "Company")

(Stock Code: 01476)

REPLY SLIP

THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 28 MAY 2021

To: the Company

Name(s) and registered address(es) of shareholder(s) (Note 1):

Number of shares held (Note 2): domestic shares/H shares with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of the Company.

I/We intend to attend (in person or by proxy(ies)) the annual general meeting of the Company for the year 2020 to be held at the meeting room of Grand Mercure Beijing Central, 6 Xuan Wu Men Nei Avenue, Xicheng District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 28 May 2021.

Date: 2021 Signature of shareholder(s):

Name of shareholder(s):

Notes: