  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. HengTen Networks Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    136   BMG4404N1149

HENGTEN NETWORKS GROUP LIMITED

(136)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 07/28
3.42 HKD   +21.71%
HENGTEN : China's indebted Evergrande to sell stakes in internet unit
RE
07/28HENGTEN : Exchange notice - trading halt
PU
06/23EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Slip as PMI -2-
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HengTen : China's indebted Evergrande to sell stakes in internet unit

08/01/2021 | 10:18am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of China Evergrande Group is displayed at a news conference on the property developer's annual results in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's most indebted property developer Evergrande Group has agreed to sell stakes in its internet unit HengTen Networks Group Ltd worth a total of HK$3.25 million ($418.2 million), an exchange filing showed on Sunday.

Worries over the developer's debt and the potential for systemic financial risk have intensified after Evergrande said in June its project companies had not paid some commercial paper on time, but it said it was arranging payment.

Fitch downgraded its credit rating on Wednesday, signalling its concern of a potential default.

To ease the pressure, Evergrande will sell a 7% stake at HK$3.20 per share to a unit of Tencent Holdings Ltd. for HK$2.07 billion and a 4% stake to an unidentified buyer for HK$1.18 billion. The filing did not give a timing for the sale.

Before the transaction, Evergrande held a 37.55% stake in the company, while Tencent held 16.9%. Evergrande's stake will go down to 26.55% and Tencent's holdings will increase to 23.9% after the sale, the filing showed.Evergrande has agreed to provide a 5-year loan of HK$2.07 billion to HengTen to support its business development, the company added in the filing.

HengTen's shares are expected to resume trading on Aug. 2 after being halted on July 29, the filing showed.

($1 = 7.7720 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -9.15% 5.26 End-of-day quote.-64.70%
HENGTEN NETWORKS GROUP LIMITED 21.71% 3.42 End-of-day quote.29.06%
All news about HENGTEN NETWORKS GROUP LIMITED
Chart HENGTEN NETWORKS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HengTen Networks Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENGTEN NETWORKS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
