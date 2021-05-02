Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. HengTen Networks Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    136   BMG4404N1149

HENGTEN NETWORKS GROUP LIMITED

(136)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HengTen : TERMINATION OF ONE-OFF CONNECTED TRANSACTION - PROPERTY LEASE AGREEMENT

05/02/2021 | 07:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HENGTEN NETWORKS GROUP LIMITED

恒 騰 網 絡 集 團 有 限 公 司

(a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 136)

TERMINATION OF ONE-OFF CONNECTED TRANSACTION -

PROPERTY LEASE AGREEMENT

Reference is made to the Company's announcement dated 31 December 2020 (the ''Announcement'') in relation to the Property Lease Agreement. Due to business needs, Shenzhen Hengten has relocated to a new business location; on 2 May 2021, a termination agreement (the ''Termination Agreement'') was entered into.

The directors of the Company believe that the terms of the Termination Agreement are of normal commercial terms, fair and reasonable and in the ordinary and usual course business, and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole. The Termination Agreement does not have any adverse impact on the Group's operation and financial position.

By order of the Board

HengTen Networks Group Limited

Xu Wen

Chairman

Hong Kong, 2 May 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Xu Wen, Mr. Huang Xiangui, Mr. Wan Chao and Mr. Chen Cong; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chau Shing Yim, David, Mr. Nie Zhixin, Mr. Chen Haiquan and Professor Shi Zhuomin.

Disclaimer

HengTen Networks Group Limited published this content on 02 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2021 11:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HENGTEN NETWORKS GROUP LIMITED
07:57aHENGTEN  : Termination of one-off connected transaction - property lease agreeme..
PU
04/27HENGTEN  : Notification letter to shareholders and request form
PU
04/27HENGTEN  : Letter to shareholders and request form
PU
04/22HENGTEN  : Voluntary announcement - business update - pumpkin films app
PU
04/20HENGTEN  : Continuing connected transactions in relation to the cooperation with..
PU
04/20Hengten Networks Strikes Content Licensing Deal with Tencent Video; Shares Sl..
MT
02/22HENGTEN NETWORK  : ' Unit's Film Crosses $600 Million
MT
02/19HENGTEN  : Strikes Strategic Cooperation Deal with Evergrande Tourism
MT
02/08HENGTEN  : Shares Soar 51% as Pumpkin Film App Gains More Paying Subscribers in ..
MT
01/21HENGTEN NETWORK  : ' Unit Closes Acquisition of Movie Producer
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 926 M 377 M 377 M
Net income 2021 683 M 87,9 M 87,9 M
Net cash 2021 1 213 M 156 M 156 M
P/E ratio 2021 153x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 84 959 M 10 939 M 10 938 M
EV / Sales 2021 28,6x
EV / Sales 2022 12,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart HENGTEN NETWORKS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HengTen Networks Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENGTEN NETWORKS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 24,00 HKD
Last Close Price 9,20 HKD
Spread / Highest target 161%
Spread / Average Target 161%
Spread / Lowest Target 161%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wen Xu Chairman
Shing Yim Chau Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhi Xin Nie Independent Non-Executive Director
Hai Quan Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhuo Min Shi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENGTEN NETWORKS GROUP LIMITED247.17%10 939
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-0.76%626 133
MEITUAN1.15%233 114
PINDUODUO INC.0.00%167 806
SHOPIFY INC.4.47%147 021
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-6.22%78 317
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ