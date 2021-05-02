HengTen : TERMINATION OF ONE-OFF CONNECTED TRANSACTION - PROPERTY LEASE AGREEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HENGTEN NETWORKS GROUP LIMITED

恒 騰 網 絡 集 團 有 限 公 司

(a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 136)

TERMINATION OF ONE-OFF CONNECTED TRANSACTION -

PROPERTY LEASE AGREEMENT

Reference is made to the Company's announcement dated 31 December 2020 (the ''Announcement'') in relation to the Property Lease Agreement. Due to business needs, Shenzhen Hengten has relocated to a new business location; on 2 May 2021, a termination agreement (the ''Termination Agreement'') was entered into.

The directors of the Company believe that the terms of the Termination Agreement are of normal commercial terms, fair and reasonable and in the ordinary and usual course business, and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole. The Termination Agreement does not have any adverse impact on the Group's operation and financial position.

HengTen Networks Group Limited

Xu Wen

Hong Kong, 2 May 2021