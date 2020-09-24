Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Shanghai Stock Exchange  >  Hengtong Optic-Electric Co., Ltd.    600487   CNE000001FQ9

HENGTONG OPTIC-ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

(600487)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EU launches investigation into Chinese optical fibre cable imports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 09:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels

The European Commission launched an investigation on Thursday into imports of optical fibre cable from China, which EU manufacturers believe are being sold in Europe at artificially low prices.

The case comes as the 27-member European Union wants the digital economy to be a key part of its economic recovery and demands a greater opening of Chinese markets.

Europacable, which brought the complaint on behalf of the EU producers, said some 1.2 million kilometres (745,000 miles) were sold in Europe last year, with 15-20% coming from China, in a total EU market worth about 1 billion euros ($1.16 billion).

Chinese imports rose by 150% from 2016 to 2019, the industry group said.

EU anti-dumping investigations take up to 15 months, but provisional duties can be put in place within eight. Final tariffs, if imposed, would normally apply for five years.

The largest producers in the EU are Italy's Prysmian Group, U.S. company Corning and France-based Nexans and Acome.

Major Chinese optical fibre cable makers include Yangtze Optical FC, Hengtong Group, Fiberhome and Futong.

The Commission has already carried out a series of investigations into glass fibre products from China and imposed tariffs. It also has 29 ongoing trade defence investigations, 18 of them including products from China.

($1 = 0.8587 euros)

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Mark Potter and David Evans)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIBERHOME TELECOMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. -0.33% 24.43 End-of-day quote.-11.00%
HENGTONG OPTIC-ELECTRIC CO., LTD. -0.27% 15.02 End-of-day quote.-7.63%
NEXANS -2.45% 45.42 Real-time Quote.7.06%
PRYSMIAN S.P.A. -1.01% 24.4 Delayed Quote.14.70%
YANGTZE OPTICAL FIBRE AND CABLELIMITED COMPANY -1.43% 12.4 End-of-day quote.-19.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HENGTONG OPTIC-ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
09:19aEU launches investigation into Chinese optical fibre cable imports
RE
08/26HENGTONG OPTIC-ELECTRIC CO., LTD. : half-yearly earnings release
05/25FUGRO N : receives first share of proceeds from divestment of Global Marine Grou..
AQ
2017Prysmian sets sights on other M&A targets after General Cable deal
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 34 080 M 4 993 M 4 993 M
Net income 2020 1 264 M 185 M 185 M
Net Debt 2020 5 501 M 806 M 806 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,9x
Yield 2020 0,46%
Capitalization 28 757 M 4 223 M 4 213 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,01x
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 17 963
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart HENGTONG OPTIC-ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hengtong Optic-Electric Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENGTONG OPTIC-ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 22,19 CNY
Last Close Price 15,02 CNY
Spread / Highest target 129%
Spread / Average Target 47,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ji Cheng Yin General Manager & Director
Jian Lin Qian Chairman
Wei Xing Xu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ming Jiang Secretary, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gen Liang Cui Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HENGTONG OPTIC-ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-7.63%4 266
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.14.70%7 581
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.28.67%4 731
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.33.87%3 837
BEIJING SHOUGANG CO., LTD.22.66%3 363
NEXANS7.06%2 347
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group