Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEN3   DE0006048432

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

(HEN3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/27 01:58:41 am EDT
62.14 EUR   -0.51%
01:21aHENKEL VORZUEGE : Reduced to Neutral by Jefferies
MD
05/25S&P Maintains Henkel's Rating, Stable Outlook On Pricing Strategy Amid Inflationary Pressures
MT
05/24HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HENKEL VORZUEGE : Reduced to Neutral by Jefferies

05/27/2022 | 01:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jefferies gives a Neutral rating. The target price is decreased from EUR 75 to EUR 69.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
01:21aHENKEL VORZUEGE : Reduced to Neutral by Jefferies
MD
05/25S&P Maintains Henkel's Rating, Stable Outlook On Pricing Strategy Amid Inflationary Pre..
MT
05/24HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/24HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/23HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/19Deutsche Bank Links Henkel Supply-Chain Financing To ESG Criteria
DJ
05/19Deutsche Bank Links Henkel's Supply Chain Funding to Supplier ESG Ratings
MT
05/19Deutsche Bank links Henkel supply chain financing to ESG ratings
RE
05/19HENKEL VORZUEGE : Bernstein reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05/18HENKEL : Schneider Electric and Henkel collaborate to accelerate decarbonization across th..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 21 082 M 22 615 M 22 615 M
Net income 2022 1 282 M 1 376 M 1 376 M
Net Debt 2022 791 M 849 M 849 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,7x
Yield 2022 2,91%
Capitalization 26 614 M 28 550 M 28 550 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 52 450
Free-Float 62,6%
Chart HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 62,46 €
Average target price 70,31 €
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Knobel Chairman-Management Board
Marco Swoboda Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Simone Bagel-Trah Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Gerd Kuehn Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Michael Kaschke Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-12.28%28 550
H.B. FULLER COMPANY-13.57%3 714
LINTEC CORPORATION-11.95%1 264
DAEJOO ELECTRONIC MATERIALS CO., LTD.-16.60%1 048
HUBEI HUITIAN NEW MATERIALS CO., LTD.-29.56%807
SHANGHAI YONGGUAN ADHESIVE PRODUCTS CORP., LTD.-40.18%667