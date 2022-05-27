HENKEL VORZUEGE : Reduced to Neutral by Jefferies

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily Briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Yield stocks
Momentum stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
ESG stocks
Undervalued stocks
Quality stocks
Investment Themes
Smart City
US Basketball
Robotics
Hydrogen
Strategic Metals
Sin stocks
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
The Cannabis Industry
Strategic Metals
Gold and Silver
Robotics
Cybersecurity
In Vino Veritas
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
Germany
Deutsche Boerse AG
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
News
Summary
HEN3
DE0006048432
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
(HEN3)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
05/27 01:58:41 am EDT
62.14
EUR
-0.51%
01:21a
HENKEL VORZUEGE
: Reduced to Neutral by Jefferies
MD
05/25
S&P Maintains Henkel's Rating, Stable Outlook On Pricing Strategy Amid Inflationary Pressures
MT
05/24
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
HENKEL VORZUEGE : Reduced to Neutral by Jefferies
05/27/2022 | 01:21am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Jefferies gives a Neutral rating. The target price is decreased from EUR 75 to EUR 69.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
01:21a
HENKEL VORZUEGE
: Reduced to Neutral by Jefferies
MD
05/25
S&P Maintains Henkel's Rating, Stable Outlook On Pricing Strategy Amid Inflationary Pre..
MT
05/24
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/24
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/23
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
: Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/19
Deutsche Bank Links Henkel Supply-Chain Financing To ESG Criteria
DJ
05/19
Deutsche Bank Links Henkel's Supply Chain Funding to Supplier ESG Ratings
MT
05/19
Deutsche Bank links Henkel supply chain financing to ESG ratings
RE
05/19
HENKEL VORZUEGE
: Bernstein reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05/18
HENKEL
: Schneider Electric and Henkel collaborate to accelerate decarbonization across th..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
01:21a
HENKEL VORZUEGE
: Reduced to Neutral by Jefferies
MD
05/19
HENKEL VORZUEGE
: Bernstein reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05/17
HENKEL VORZUEGE
: Gets a Neutral rating from Barclays
MD
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
21 082 M
22 615 M
22 615 M
Net income 2022
1 282 M
1 376 M
1 376 M
Net Debt 2022
791 M
849 M
849 M
P/E ratio 2022
20,7x
Yield 2022
2,91%
Capitalization
26 614 M
28 550 M
28 550 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,30x
EV / Sales 2023
1,24x
Nbr of Employees
52 450
Free-Float
62,6%
More Financials
Chart HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
23
Last Close Price
62,46 €
Average target price
70,31 €
Spread / Average Target
12,6%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Knobel
Chairman-Management Board
Marco Swoboda
Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Simone Bagel-Trah
Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Gerd Kuehn
Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Michael Kaschke
Member-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
-12.28%
28 550
H.B. FULLER COMPANY
-13.57%
3 714
LINTEC CORPORATION
-11.95%
1 264
DAEJOO ELECTRONIC MATERIALS CO., LTD.
-16.60%
1 048
HUBEI HUITIAN NEW MATERIALS CO., LTD.
-29.56%
807
SHANGHAI YONGGUAN ADHESIVE PRODUCTS CORP., LTD.
-40.18%
667
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave