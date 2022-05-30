Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
Henkel AG & Co.KGaA
Düsseldorf/Germany
SEC. CODE No. 604840 / ISIN: DE0006048408
SEC. CODE No. 604843 / ISIN: DE0006048432
Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares / 15th Interim Announcement
In the period from May 23, 2022 through May 27, 2022 a total of 237,510 preferred shares (ISIN DE0006048432) and 60,329 ordinary shares (ISIN DE0006048408) were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, for which the start date of February 15, 2022 was announced on February 14, 2022 in compliance with Art. 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Shares were acquired in each case as follows, with the weighted average price indicated excluding incidental acquisition costs and with 4 decimal places:
Preferred Shares
Buyback date
(DD.MM.YYYY)
Aggregated volume of shares purchased
Volume-weighted
average share price (EUR)
Amount (EUR)
23.05.2022
43,668
62.4666
2,727,791.10
24.05.2022
50,937
61.8655
3,151,243.18
25.05.2022
47,802
62.1502
2,970,903.58
26.05.2022
42,045
62.5022
2,627,903.92
27.05.2022
53,058
61.8592
3,282,126.80
Total
237,510
62.1446
14,759,968.58
Ordinary Shares
Buyback date
(DD.MM.YYYY)
Aggregated volume of shares purchased
Volume-weighted
average share price (EUR)
Amount (EUR)
23.05.2022
10,405
61.6021
640,969.90
24.05.2022
12,419
61.0595
758,297.80
25.05.2022
12,357
61.1995
756,241.80
26.05.2022
10,674
61.4846
656,286.45
27.05.2022
14,474
60.8038
880,074.25
Total
60,329
61.1956
3,691,870.20
Details of the transactions have been published on the website of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA at www.henkel.de/ir and www.henkel.com/ir.
The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this buyback program in the period from February 15, 2022 until and including May 27, 2022 amounts to 4,131,704 preferred shares and 1,004,427 ordinary shares.
The acquisition of the shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was carried out by a bank commissioned by Henkel AG & Co. KGaA exclusively by means of electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
Düsseldorf, May 30, 2022
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Management Board
