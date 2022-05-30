Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Düsseldorf/Germany

SEC. CODE No. 604840 / ISIN: DE0006048408

SEC. CODE No. 604843 / ISIN: DE0006048432

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares / 15th Interim Announcement



In the period from May 23, 2022 through May 27, 2022 a total of 237,510 preferred shares (ISIN DE0006048432) and 60,329 ordinary shares (ISIN DE0006048408) were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, for which the start date of February 15, 2022 was announced on February 14, 2022 in compliance with Art. 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were acquired in each case as follows, with the weighted average price indicated excluding incidental acquisition costs and with 4 decimal places:

Preferred Shares

Buyback date

(DD.MM.YYYY) Aggregated volume

of shares purchased Volume-weighted

average share price (EUR) Amount (EUR) 23.05.2022 43,668 62.4666 2,727,791.10 24.05.2022 50,937 61.8655 3,151,243.18 25.05.2022 47,802 62.1502 2,970,903.58 26.05.2022 42,045 62.5022 2,627,903.92 27.05.2022 53,058 61.8592 3,282,126.80 Total 237,510 62.1446 14,759,968.58

Ordinary Shares

Buyback date

(DD.MM.YYYY) Aggregated volume

of shares purchased Volume-weighted

average share price (EUR) Amount (EUR) 23.05.2022 10,405 61.6021 640,969.90 24.05.2022 12,419 61.0595 758,297.80 25.05.2022 12,357 61.1995 756,241.80 26.05.2022 10,674 61.4846 656,286.45 27.05.2022 14,474 60.8038 880,074.25 Total 60,329 61.1956 3,691,870.20

Details of the transactions have been published on the website of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA at www.henkel.de/ir and www.henkel.com/ir.

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this buyback program in the period from February 15, 2022 until and including May 27, 2022 amounts to 4,131,704 preferred shares and 1,004,427 ordinary shares.

The acquisition of the shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was carried out by a bank commissioned by Henkel AG & Co. KGaA exclusively by means of electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Düsseldorf, May 30, 2022

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Management Board