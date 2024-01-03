EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2024
Address: http://henkel.de/ir

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2024
Address: http://henkel.com/ir

Language: English
Company: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Henkel Str. 67
40191 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.henkel.de

 
