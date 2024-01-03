EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2024
Address: http://henkel.de/ir
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2024
Address: http://henkel.com/ir
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
|Henkel Str. 67
|40191 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.henkel.de
