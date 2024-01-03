EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 08, 2024

Address: http://henkel.de/ir



Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 08, 2024

Address: http://henkel.com/ir



