Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEN3   DE0006048432

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

(HEN3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Berlin, we're back: Schwarzkopf's first experience store is open from October onward!

09/30/2021 | 06:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sep 30, 2021Düsseldorf / Germany

The House of Schwarzkopf opening

Berlin, we're back: Schwarzkopf's first experience store is open from October onward!

Made in Berlin. Crafted for you. A place to meet, learn, experience, engage and get inspired: Schwarzkopf is opening its first House of Schwarzkopf in Berlin, thus combining heritage, craftsmanship and innovation in one beautifully designed store and salon. The House of Schwarzkopf will be opening its doors in a prime location on Rosenthaler Straße in the middle of Berlin's Mitte borough (where the Hackesche Höfe can be found) in October - inviting everyone to craft their beauty.

"The House of Schwarzkopf is not only the new home of the most iconic hair care brand of our time but also creates a bridge from the past to the future - located in the heart of Berlin where Hans Schwarzkopf laid the foundation stone, its new home now combines more than 120 years of expertise in hair with state-of-the-art technology, creating a place where the brand and its values, promises, products and history are not only represented but can be truly experienced." says Rik Strubel, Chief Marketing Officer Henkel Beauty Care.

Personalization is key: At various interaction points, the House of Schwarzkopf invites everyone to explore and actively craft their beauty. From trying out new hair colours at the magic mirror via state-of-the-art AR, the sensual experience at the fragrance table, personalized Schwarzkopf products or the unique selfie space to capture one's own beauty - visitors of the House of Schwarzkopf leave with a customized experience.

The new House of Schwarzkopf flagship brand

Besides the professional product range and seasonal limited editions, a new House of Schwarzkopf flagship brand exclusively available at the House of Schwarzkopf brings the concept to life, thus enabling consumers to take a piece of this captivating experience home. Made in Berlin. Crafted for you.

The Schwarzkopf flagship brand - consisting of four hair care ranges and one styling range - reflects the pioneering spirit of Hans Schwarzkopf, combining state-of-the-art formulations with sustainable packaging.

Repair, colour, hydration and volume: the Schwarzkopf flagship brand offers tailor-made hair solutions at a high level. The hair care range include a shampoo, conditioner, treatment and highly concentrated booster which works as an addition to either the conditioner or the treatment and satisfies different hair needs at once. The styling products offer hold, volume and structure paired with highly effective technologies - with all formulations based on carefully selected ingredients.

Premium hairdressing services

Clients will have the opportunity to receive premium hairdressing services at The Salon above, salon operated independently by Hauke Schmidt, renowned globetrotting hairdresser, who has already worked in numerous metropolises - London, Los Angeles, Berlin, Hamburg.

"We trust Hauke Schmidt and his team to provide best-in-class hairdressing services to the clients of the House of Schwarzkopf. His salon concept fully reflects Schwarzkopf aim to support hairdressers all around the globe in offering a professional, unique and immersive hairdressing experience that brings the craftmanship to life with individualised service and product solutions. It will empower customers to craft their beauty based on a personalised consultation concept, performed by highly skilled hair stylists and complemented by the latest beauty technologies and professional product portfolio." says Stuart Hamid, General Manager Henkel Beauty Care Professional Germany, Austria & Switzerland.

The virtual House of Schwarzkopf

Berlin and beyond: the opening of the House of Schwarzkopf is being accompanied by the launch of the virtual House of Schwarzkopf http://www.schwarzkopf.de/houseofschwarzkopf - making the House of Schwarzkopf an online experience. The visitors can virtually explore the House of Schwarzkopf interaction points or register for exclusive House of Schwarzkopf events. Furthermore, customers can access the booking system of The Salon above via the virtual House of Schwarzkopf.

The digital House of Schwarzkopf will also work as an access point for the exclusive House of Schwarzkopf online shop where customers can find the Schwarzkopf flagship brand, limited editions and special heritage products. Both the virtual House of Schwarzkopf and the e-shop will be live from September 30th onward.

The House of Schwarzkopf campaign

The opening of the House of Schwarzkopf will be accompanied by an extensive media and OOH campaign including Berlin-based OOH advertising and backlit poster displays to generate awareness and push the store.

In social media, the House of Schwarzkopf will be featured with a global Instagram channel and Facebook page, as well as a German Facebook fan page - the opening will be supported by extensive influencer marketing activation.

The House of Schwarzkopf - both in its physical and virtual form - will be home to multiple customer events throughout the year, with the aim to inspire, inform, educate and entertain while communicating Schwarzkopf's values, products and history.

The grand opening of the House of Schwarzkopf will take place as a red-carpet event on September 30th. From October 2nd onward, the House of Schwarzkopf will be open to the public at Rosenthaler Straße 36, 10178 Berlin.

The opening hours for the House of Schwarzkopf are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Saturday.

The Salon above by Hauke Schmidt

The Salon above not only best describes the location of the new Schwarzkopf Berlin presence - being located on the first floor of the House of Schwarzkopf. It is also a homage to the essence of putting the individual needs of people, customers, and the team above all else, to welcome Berlin and the world to the experience.

"We are defined by our location in the heart of Berlin, the gathering place of cultures that are driven by the desire to shun the mainstream and embrace the extraordinary and individual. We want to make our contribution to this." explains Hauke Schmidt, Creative Director of The Salon above by Hauke Schmidt.

The Salon above is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday.

Disclaimer

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 10:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
06:32aBERLIN, WE'RE BACK : Schwarzkopf's first experience store is open from October onward!
PU
09/28HENKEL : World Economic Forum recognizes Henkel as frontrunner in the 4th Industrial Revol..
PU
09/27HENKEL VORZUEGE : Bernstein sticks Neutral
MD
09/27HENKEL : and GPI packaging solutions enhance sustainability of packaging can multi-packs
PU
09/24HENKEL VORZUEGE : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating
MD
09/23HENKEL VORZUEGE : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
09/23HENKEL VORZUEGE : UBS sticks Neutral
MD
09/23WORLD PREMIERE : Henkel presents new generation of dosing machines at Fakuma 2021
PU
09/23PRESS RELEASE : Arne Treinies new CFO and Managing Director of AMSilk GmbH
DJ
09/23HENKEL VORZUEGE : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 19 943 M 23 134 M 23 134 M
Net income 2021 1 791 M 2 078 M 2 078 M
Net Debt 2021 617 M 715 M 715 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
Yield 2021 2,30%
Capitalization 33 790 M 39 255 M 39 197 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,73x
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 52 750
Free-Float 62,7%
Chart HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 81,36 €
Average target price 94,85 €
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Knobel Chief Executive Officer
Marco Swoboda Chief Financial Officer
Simone Bagel-Trah Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Gerd Kühn Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Michael Kaschke Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-11.85%39 255
TRANSFAR ZHILIAN CO., LTD.78.34%3 961
H.B. FULLER COMPANY27.64%3 480
LINTEC CORPORATION12.91%1 663
HUBEI HUITIAN NEW MATERIALS CO., LTD.4.41%961
SWANCOR HOLDING CO., LTD.-39.93%304