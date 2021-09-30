Berlin, we're back: Schwarzkopf's first experience store is open from October onward!

Sep 30, 2021Düsseldorf / Germany

The House of Schwarzkopf opening

Made in Berlin. Crafted for you. A place to meet, learn, experience, engage and get inspired: Schwarzkopf is opening its first House of Schwarzkopf in Berlin, thus combining heritage, craftsmanship and innovation in one beautifully designed store and salon. The House of Schwarzkopf will be opening its doors in a prime location on Rosenthaler Straße in the middle of Berlin's Mitte borough ‏(where the Hackesche Höfe can be found) in October - inviting everyone to craft their beauty.

"The House of Schwarzkopf is not only the new home of the most iconic hair care brand of our time but also creates a bridge from the past to the future - located in the heart of Berlin where Hans Schwarzkopf laid the foundation stone, its new home now combines more than 120 years of expertise in hair with state-of-the-art technology, creating a place where the brand and its values, promises, products and history are not only represented but can be truly experienced." says Rik Strubel, Chief Marketing Officer Henkel Beauty Care.

Personalization is key: At various interaction points, the House of Schwarzkopf invites everyone to explore and actively craft their beauty. From trying out new hair colours at the magic mirror via state-of-the-art AR, the sensual experience at the fragrance table, personalized Schwarzkopf products or the unique selfie space to capture one's own beauty - visitors of the House of Schwarzkopf leave with a customized experience.

The new House of Schwarzkopf flagship brand

Besides the professional product range and seasonal limited editions, a new House of Schwarzkopf flagship brand exclusively available at the House of Schwarzkopf brings the concept to life, thus enabling consumers to take a piece of this captivating experience home. Made in Berlin. Crafted for you.

The Schwarzkopf flagship brand - consisting of four hair care ranges and one styling range - reflects the pioneering spirit of Hans Schwarzkopf, combining state-of-the-art formulations with sustainable packaging.

Repair, colour, hydration and volume: the Schwarzkopf flagship brand offers tailor-made hair solutions at a high level. The hair care range include a shampoo, conditioner, treatment and highly concentrated booster which works as an addition to either the conditioner or the treatment and satisfies different hair needs at once. The styling products offer hold, volume and structure paired with highly effective technologies - with all formulations based on carefully selected ingredients.

Premium hairdressing services

Clients will have the opportunity to receive premium hairdressing services at The Salon above, salon operated independently by Hauke Schmidt, renowned globetrotting hairdresser, who has already worked in numerous metropolises - London, Los Angeles, Berlin, Hamburg.

"We trust Hauke Schmidt and his team to provide best-in-class hairdressing services to the clients of the House of Schwarzkopf. His salon concept fully reflects Schwarzkopf aim to support hairdressers all around the globe in offering a professional, unique and immersive hairdressing experience that brings the craftmanship to life with individualised service and product solutions. It will empower customers to craft their beauty based on a personalised consultation concept, performed by highly skilled hair stylists and complemented by the latest beauty technologies and professional product portfolio." says Stuart Hamid, General Manager Henkel Beauty Care Professional Germany, Austria & Switzerland.

The virtual House of Schwarzkopf

Berlin and beyond: the opening of the House of Schwarzkopf is being accompanied by the launch of the virtual House of Schwarzkopf http://www.schwarzkopf.de/houseofschwarzkopf - making the House of Schwarzkopf an online experience. The visitors can virtually explore the House of Schwarzkopf interaction points or register for exclusive House of Schwarzkopf events. Furthermore, customers can access the booking system of The Salon above via the virtual House of Schwarzkopf.

The digital House of Schwarzkopf will also work as an access point for the exclusive House of Schwarzkopf online shop where customers can find the Schwarzkopf flagship brand, limited editions and special heritage products. Both the virtual House of Schwarzkopf and the e-shop will be live from September 30th onward.

The House of Schwarzkopf campaign

The opening of the House of Schwarzkopf will be accompanied by an extensive media and OOH campaign including Berlin-based OOH advertising and backlit poster displays to generate awareness and push the store.

In social media, the House of Schwarzkopf will be featured with a global Instagram channel and Facebook page, as well as a German Facebook fan page - the opening will be supported by extensive influencer marketing activation.

The House of Schwarzkopf - both in its physical and virtual form - will be home to multiple customer events throughout the year, with the aim to inspire, inform, educate and entertain while communicating Schwarzkopf's values, products and history.

The grand opening of the House of Schwarzkopf will take place as a red-carpet event on September 30th. From October 2nd onward, the House of Schwarzkopf will be open to the public at Rosenthaler Straße 36, 10178 Berlin.

The opening hours for the House of Schwarzkopf are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Saturday.

The Salon above by Hauke Schmidt

The Salon above not only best describes the location of the new Schwarzkopf Berlin presence - being located on the first floor of the House of Schwarzkopf. It is also a homage to the essence of putting the individual needs of people, customers, and the team above all else, to welcome Berlin and the world to the experience.

"We are defined by our location in the heart of Berlin, the gathering place of cultures that are driven by the desire to shun the mainstream and embrace the extraordinary and individual. We want to make our contribution to this." explains Hauke Schmidt, Creative Director of The Salon above by Hauke Schmidt.