NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - The US analyst firm Bernstein Research has left its rating for Henkel at "Market-Perform" with a target price of 80 euros. China's online retail business impressed in May, analyst Bruno Monteyne wrote in his industry commentary published on Friday. Most European consumer goods manufacturers had gained market share, with the exception of Henkel./ag/mis

Publication of the original study: 06/13/2024 / 18:09 / UTC

First distribution of the original study: 06/13/2024 / 18:09 / UTC