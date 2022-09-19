CMS: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Düsseldorf/Germany



SEC. CODE No. 604840 / ISIN: DE0006048408

SEC. CODE No. 604843 / ISIN: DE0006048432

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares / 31st Interim Announcement

In the period from September 12, 2022 through September 16, 2022 a total of 133,738 preferred shares (ISIN DE0006048432) and 65,672 ordinary shares (ISIN DE0006048408) were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, for which the start date of February 15, 2022 was announced on February 14, 2022 in compliance with Art. 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were acquired in each case as follows, with the weighted average price indicated excluding incidental acquisition costs and with 4 decimal places:

Preferred Shares

Buyback date

(DD.MM.YYYY) Aggregated volume

of shares purchased Volume-weighted

average share price (EUR) Amount (EUR) 12.09.2022 14,733 62.9785 927,861.62 13.09.2022 8,209 63.5214 521,446.96 14.09.2022 18,286 62.8523 1,149,317.18 15.09.2022 41,289 62.2695 2,571,045.32 16.09.2022 51,221 62.1097 3,181,321.10 Total 133,738 62.4429 8,350,992.18

Ordinary Shares

Buyback date

(DD.MM.YYYY) Aggregated volume

of shares purchased Volume-weighted

average share price (EUR) Amount (EUR) 12.09.2022 10,618 61.0938 648,694.15 13.09.2022 7,353 61.3652 451,218.40 14.09.2022 12,414 60.7965 754,728.25 15.09.2022 16,594 60.3263 1,001,054.95 16.09.2022 18,693 60.1251 1,123,919.00 Total 65,672 60.5983 3,979,614.75

Details of the transactions have been published on the website of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA at www.henkel.de/ir and www.henkel.com/ir.

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this buyback program in the period from February 15, 2022 until and including September 16, 2022 amounts to 7,300,367 preferred shares and 1,970,246 ordinary shares.

The acquisition of the shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was carried out by a bank commissioned by Henkel AG & Co. KGaA exclusively by means of electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Düsseldorf, September 19, 2022

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Management Board