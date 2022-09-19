CMS: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
/ Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 // Acquisition of treasury shares / 31st Interim Announcement
Henkel AG & Co.KGaA
Düsseldorf/Germany
SEC. CODE No. 604840 / ISIN: DE0006048408
SEC. CODE No. 604843 / ISIN: DE0006048432
Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares / 31st Interim Announcement
In the period from September 12, 2022 through September 16, 2022 a total of 133,738 preferred shares (ISIN DE0006048432) and 65,672 ordinary shares (ISIN DE0006048408) were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, for which the start date of February 15, 2022 was announced on February 14, 2022 in compliance with Art. 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Shares were acquired in each case as follows, with the weighted average price indicated excluding incidental acquisition costs and with 4 decimal places:
Preferred Shares
Buyback date (DD.MM.YYYY)
Aggregated volume of shares purchased
Volume-weighted
average share price (EUR)
Amount (EUR)
12.09.2022
14,733
62.9785
927,861.62
13.09.2022
8,209
63.5214
521,446.96
14.09.2022
18,286
62.8523
1,149,317.18
15.09.2022
41,289
62.2695
2,571,045.32
16.09.2022
51,221
62.1097
3,181,321.10
Total
133,738
62.4429
8,350,992.18
Ordinary Shares
Buyback date (DD.MM.YYYY)
Aggregated volume of shares purchased
Volume-weighted
average share price (EUR)
Amount (EUR)
12.09.2022
10,618
61.0938
648,694.15
13.09.2022
7,353
61.3652
451,218.40
14.09.2022
12,414
60.7965
754,728.25
15.09.2022
16,594
60.3263
1,001,054.95
16.09.2022
18,693
60.1251
1,123,919.00
Total
65,672
60.5983
3,979,614.75
Details of the transactions have been published on the website of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA at www.henkel.de/ir and www.henkel.com/ir.
The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this buyback program in the period from February 15, 2022 until and including September 16, 2022 amounts to 7,300,367 preferred shares and 1,970,246 ordinary shares.
The acquisition of the shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was carried out by a bank commissioned by Henkel AG & Co. KGaA exclusively by means of electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
Düsseldorf, September 19, 2022
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Management Board
