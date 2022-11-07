CMS: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
/ Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 // Acquisition of treasury shares / 38th Interim Announcement
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
07.11.2022 / 10:12 CET/CEST
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Düsseldorf/Germany
SEC. CODE No. 604840 / ISIN: DE0006048408
SEC. CODE No. 604843 / ISIN: DE0006048432
Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares / 38th Interim Announcement
In the period from October 31, 2022 through November 4, 2022 a total of 132,057 preferred shares (ISIN DE0006048432) and 99,878 ordinary shares (ISIN DE0006048408) were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, for which the start date of February 15, 2022 was announced on February 14, 2022 in compliance with Art. 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Shares were acquired in each case as follows, with the weighted average price indicated excluding incidental acquisition costs and with 4 decimal places:
Preferred Shares
|Buyback date
(DD.MM.YYYY)
|Aggregated volume
of shares purchased
|Volume-weighted
average share price (EUR)
|Amount (EUR)
|31.10.2022
|6,696
|63.7572
|426,918.12
|01.11.2022
|9,552
|63.3220
|604,851.66
|02.11.2022
|17,766
|62.7799
|1,115,348.20
|03.11.2022
|73,732
|61.5285
|4,536,616.14
|04.11.2022
|24,311
|62.1146
|1,510,066.94
|Total
|132,057
|62.0475
|8,193,801.06
Ordinary Shares
|Buyback date
(DD.MM.YYYY)
|Aggregated volume
of shares purchased
|Volume-weighted
average share price (EUR)
|Amount (EUR)
|31.10.2022
|15,948
|59.5910
|950,357.60
|01.11.2022
|18,894
|59.2482
|1,119,435.40
|02.11.2022
|20,670
|59.0569
|1,220,706.05
|03.11.2022
|26,481
|57.9595
|1,534,826.15
|04.11.2022
|17,885
|58.7921
|1,051,496.30
|Total
|99,878
|58.8400
|5,876,821.50
Details of the transactions have been published on the website of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA at www.henkel.de/ir and www.henkel.com/ir.
The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this buyback program in the period from February 15, 2022 until and including November 4, 2022 amounts to 9,527,751 preferred shares and 2,776,798 ordinary shares.
The acquisition of the shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was carried out by a bank commissioned by Henkel AG & Co. KGaA exclusively by means of electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
Düsseldorf, November 7, 2022
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Management Board
