CMS: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Düsseldorf/Germany

SEC. CODE No. 604840 / ISIN: DE0006048408

SEC. CODE No. 604843 / ISIN: DE0006048432

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares / 38th Interim Announcement

In the period from October 31, 2022 through November 4, 2022 a total of 132,057 preferred shares (ISIN DE0006048432) and 99,878 ordinary shares (ISIN DE0006048408) were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, for which the start date of February 15, 2022 was announced on February 14, 2022 in compliance with Art. 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were acquired in each case as follows, with the weighted average price indicated excluding incidental acquisition costs and with 4 decimal places:

Preferred Shares

Buyback date

(DD.MM.YYYY) Aggregated volume

of shares purchased Volume-weighted

average share price (EUR) Amount (EUR) 31.10.2022 6,696 63.7572 426,918.12 01.11.2022 9,552 63.3220 604,851.66 02.11.2022 17,766 62.7799 1,115,348.20 03.11.2022 73,732 61.5285 4,536,616.14 04.11.2022 24,311 62.1146 1,510,066.94 Total 132,057 62.0475 8,193,801.06

Ordinary Shares

Buyback date

(DD.MM.YYYY) Aggregated volume

of shares purchased Volume-weighted

average share price (EUR) Amount (EUR) 31.10.2022 15,948 59.5910 950,357.60 01.11.2022 18,894 59.2482 1,119,435.40 02.11.2022 20,670 59.0569 1,220,706.05 03.11.2022 26,481 57.9595 1,534,826.15 04.11.2022 17,885 58.7921 1,051,496.30 Total 99,878 58.8400 5,876,821.50

Details of the transactions have been published on the website of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA at www.henkel.de/ir and www.henkel.com/ir.

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this buyback program in the period from February 15, 2022 until and including November 4, 2022 amounts to 9,527,751 preferred shares and 2,776,798 ordinary shares.

The acquisition of the shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was carried out by a bank commissioned by Henkel AG & Co. KGaA exclusively by means of electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Düsseldorf, November 7, 2022

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Management Board