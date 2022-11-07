Advanced search
    HEN3   DE0006048432

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

(HEN3)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:49 2022-11-07 am EST
63.10 EUR   +0.99%
Cms : Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
EQ
11/03Factbox-Companies count the cost of ditching Russia
RE
Cms : Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CMS: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

11/07/2022 | 04:14am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 // Acquisition of treasury shares / 38th Interim Announcement
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

07.11.2022 / 10:12 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Düsseldorf/Germany

SEC. CODE No. 604840 / ISIN: DE0006048408
SEC. CODE No. 604843 / ISIN: DE0006048432

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares / 38th Interim Announcement

In the period from October 31, 2022 through November 4, 2022 a total of 132,057 preferred shares (ISIN DE0006048432) and 99,878 ordinary shares (ISIN DE0006048408) were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, for which the start date of February 15, 2022 was announced on February 14, 2022 in compliance with Art. 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were acquired in each case as follows, with the weighted average price indicated excluding incidental acquisition costs and with 4 decimal places:

Preferred Shares

Buyback date
(DD.MM.YYYY)		 Aggregated volume
of shares purchased		 Volume-weighted
average share price (EUR)		 Amount (EUR)
31.10.2022 6,696 63.7572 426,918.12
01.11.2022 9,552 63.3220 604,851.66
02.11.2022 17,766 62.7799 1,115,348.20
03.11.2022 73,732 61.5285 4,536,616.14
04.11.2022 24,311 62.1146 1,510,066.94
Total 132,057 62.0475 8,193,801.06

Ordinary Shares

Buyback date
(DD.MM.YYYY)		 Aggregated volume
of shares purchased		 Volume-weighted
average share price (EUR)		 Amount (EUR)
31.10.2022 15,948 59.5910 950,357.60
01.11.2022 18,894 59.2482 1,119,435.40
02.11.2022 20,670 59.0569 1,220,706.05
03.11.2022 26,481 57.9595 1,534,826.15
04.11.2022 17,885 58.7921 1,051,496.30
Total 99,878 58.8400 5,876,821.50

Details of the transactions have been published on the website of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA at www.henkel.de/ir and www.henkel.com/ir.

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this buyback program in the period from February 15, 2022 until and including November 4, 2022 amounts to 9,527,751 preferred shares and 2,776,798 ordinary shares.

The acquisition of the shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was carried out by a bank commissioned by Henkel AG & Co. KGaA exclusively by means of electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

 

Düsseldorf, November 7, 2022

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Management Board


07.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Henkel Str. 67
40191 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.henkel.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1480141  07.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1480141&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 22 063 M 21 871 M 21 871 M
Net income 2022 1 229 M 1 218 M 1 218 M
Net Debt 2022 1 080 M 1 070 M 1 070 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,3x
Yield 2022 2,98%
Capitalization 25 751 M 25 526 M 25 526 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 51 800
Free-Float 61,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 62,48 €
Average target price 66,30 €
Spread / Average Target 6,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Knobel Chairman-Management Board
Marco Swoboda Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Simone Bagel-Trah Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Gerd Kuehn Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Michael Kaschke Member-Supervisory Board
