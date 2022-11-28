CMS: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Düsseldorf/Germany

SEC. CODE No. 604840 / ISIN: DE0006048408

SEC. CODE No. 604843 / ISIN: DE0006048432

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares / 41st Interim Announcement

In the period from November 21, 2022 through November 25, 2022 a total of 64,832 preferred shares (ISIN DE0006048432) and 6,600 ordinary shares (ISIN DE0006048408) were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, for which the start date of February 15, 2022 was announced on February 14, 2022 in compliance with Art. 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were acquired in each case as follows, with the weighted average price indicated excluding incidental acquisition costs and with 4 decimal places:

Preferred Shares

Buyback date

(DD.MM.YYYY) Aggregated volume

of shares purchased Volume-weighted

average share price (EUR) Amount (EUR) 21.11.2022 12,953 67.1565 869,878.02 22.11.2022 9,420 67.9702 640,279.50 23.11.2022 14,667 67.6991 992,943.22 24.11.2022 13,845 68.1088 942,966.66 25.11.2022 13,947 68.4785 955,069.92 Total 64,832 67.8853 4,401,137.32

Ordinary Shares

Buyback date

(DD.MM.YYYY) Aggregated volume

of shares purchased Volume-weighted

average share price (EUR) Amount (EUR) 21.11.2022 1,351 63.1499 85,315.45 22.11.2022 1,341 64.0172 85,847.10 23.11.2022 1,341 63.6629 85,371.95 24.11.2022 1,226 64.4614 79,029.70 25.11.2022 1,341 64.3824 86,336.85 Total 6,600 63.9244 421,901.05

Details of the transactions have been published on the website of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA at www.henkel.de/ir and www.henkel.com/ir.

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this buyback program in the period from February 15, 2022 until and including November 25, 2022 amounts to 9,701,835 preferred shares and 2,824,828 ordinary shares.

The acquisition of the shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was carried out by a bank commissioned by Henkel AG & Co. KGaA exclusively by means of electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Düsseldorf, November 28, 2022

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Management Board