CMS: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Düsseldorf/Germany

SEC. CODE No. 604840 / ISIN: DE0006048408

SEC. CODE No. 604843 / ISIN: DE0006048432

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares / 45th Interim Announcement

In the period from December 19, 2022 through December 23, 2022 a total of 112,643 preferred shares (ISIN DE0006048432) and 23,935 ordinary shares (ISIN DE0006048408) were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, for which the start date of February 15, 2022 was announced on February 14, 2022 in compliance with Art. 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were acquired in each case as follows, with the weighted average price indicated excluding incidental acquisition costs and with 4 decimal places:

Preferred Shares

Buyback date

(DD.MM.YYYY) Aggregated volume

of shares purchased Volume-weighted

average share price (EUR) Amount (EUR) 19.12.2022 19,094 66.1236 1,262,563.18 20.12.2022 21,732 66.2564 1,439,883.40 21.12.2022 20,934 66.5606 1,393,380.38 22.12.2022 24,334 66.2070 1,611,081.78 23.12.2022 26,549 65.9773 1,751,631.14 Total 112,643 66.2140 7,458,539.88

Ordinary Shares

Buyback date

(DD.MM.YYYY) Aggregated volume

of shares purchased Volume-weighted

average share price (EUR) Amount (EUR) 19.12.2022 3,269 61.2980 200,383.10 20.12.2022 2,119 61.2582 129,806.15 21.12.2022 4,283 61.1078 261,724.85 22.12.2022 9,182 60.7536 557,839.65 23.12.2022 5,082 60.9600 309,798.60 Total 23,935 60.9798 1,459,552.35

Details of the transactions have been published on the website of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA at www.henkel.de/ir and www.henkel.com/ir.

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this buyback program in the period from February 15, 2022 until and including December 23, 2022 amounts to 10,104,518 preferred shares and 2,879,627 ordinary shares.

The acquisition of the shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was carried out by a bank commissioned by Henkel AG & Co. KGaA exclusively by means of electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Düsseldorf, December 23, 2022

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Management Board