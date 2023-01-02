Advanced search
Cms : Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
EQ
Cms : Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
EQ
Germany's Henkel Shortlists Potential Buyers For Sale Of Russian Operations
MT
CMS: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

01/02/2023 | 05:01am EST

01/02/2023 | 05:01am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 // Acquisition of treasury shares / 46th Interim Announcement
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

02.01.2023 / 11:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Düsseldorf/Germany

SEC. CODE No. 604840 / ISIN: DE0006048408
SEC. CODE No. 604843 / ISIN: DE0006048432

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares / 46th Interim Announcement

In the period from December 27, 2022 through December 30, 2022 a total of 95,423 preferred shares (ISIN DE0006048432) and 33,901 ordinary shares (ISIN DE0006048408) were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, for which the start date of February 15, 2022 was announced on February 14, 2022 in compliance with Art. 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were acquired in each case as follows, with the weighted average price indicated excluding incidental acquisition costs and with 4 decimal places:

Preferred Shares

Buyback date
(DD.MM.YYYY)		 Aggregated volume
of shares purchased		 Volume-weighted
average share price (EUR)		 Amount (EUR)
27.12.2022 23,278 66.0022 1,536,399.18
28.12.2022 24,251 65.4934 1,588,281.14
29.12.2022 25,509 65.2715 1,665,011.08
30.12.2022 22,385 65.1515 1,458,416.86
Total 95,423 65.4780 6,248,108.26

Ordinary Shares

Buyback date
(DD.MM.YYYY)		 Aggregated volume
of shares purchased		 Volume-weighted
average share price (EUR)		 Amount (EUR)
27.12.2022 6,980 60.9502 425,432.40
28.12.2022 9,498 60.4928 574,561.05
29.12.2022 9,260 60.3667 558,995.45
30.12.2022 8,163 60.3077 492,291.65
Total 33,901 60.5080 2,051,280.55

Details of the transactions have been published on the website of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA at www.henkel.de/ir and www.henkel.com/ir.

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this buyback program in the period from February 15, 2022 until and including December 30, 2022 amounts to 10,199,941 preferred shares and 2,913,528 ordinary shares.

The acquisition of the shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was carried out by a bank commissioned by Henkel AG & Co. KGaA exclusively by means of electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

 

Düsseldorf, January 2, 2023

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Management Board


02.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Henkel Str. 67
40191 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.henkel.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1525165  02.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1525165&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
