CMS: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

01/30/2023 | 03:26am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 // Acquisition of treasury shares / 50th Interim Announcement
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

30.01.2023 / 09:24 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Düsseldorf/Germany

SEC. CODE No. 604840 / ISIN: DE0006048408
SEC. CODE No. 604843 / ISIN: DE0006048432

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares / 50th Interim Announcement

In the period from January 23, 2023 through January 27, 2023 a total of 162,659 preferred shares (ISIN DE0006048432) and 42,871 ordinary shares (ISIN DE0006048408) were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, for which the start date of February 15, 2022 was announced on February 14, 2022 in compliance with Art. 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were acquired in each case as follows, with the weighted average price indicated excluding incidental acquisition costs and with 4 decimal places:

Preferred Shares

Buyback date
(DD.MM.YYYY)		 Aggregated volume
of shares purchased		 Volume-weighted
average share price (EUR)		 Amount (EUR)
23.01.2023 29,761 65.7230 1,955,980.82
24.01.2023 33,753 64.9379 2,191,848.82
25.01.2023 32,668 65.0357 2,124,586.34
26.01.2023 31,564 64.8705 2,047,573.20
27.01.2023 34,913 64.3355 2,246,144.08
Total 162,659 64.9588 10,566,133.26

Ordinary Shares

Buyback date
(DD.MM.YYYY)		 Aggregated volume
of shares purchased		 Volume-weighted
average share price (EUR)		 Amount (EUR)
23.01.2023 6,656 60.9965 405,992.95
24.01.2023 11,239 60.5474 680,492.75
25.01.2023 5,924 60.9346 360,976.35
26.01.2023 8,593 60.8002 522,456.10
27.01.2023 10,459 60.6173 633,996.20
Total 42,871 60.7384 2,603,914.35

Details of the transactions have been published on the website of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA at www.henkel.de/ir and www.henkel.com/ir.

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this buyback program in the period from February 15, 2022 until and including January 27, 2023 amounts to 10,716,549 preferred shares and 3,016,337 ordinary shares.

The acquisition of the shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was carried out by a bank commissioned by Henkel AG & Co. KGaA exclusively by means of electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

 

Düsseldorf, January 30, 2023

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Management Board


30.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Henkel Str. 67
40191 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.henkel.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1545933  30.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1545933&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
