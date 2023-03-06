Advanced search
    HEN3   DE0006048432

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

(HEN3)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:10:10 2023-03-06 am EST
69.31 EUR   +0.16%
Cms : Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/05Henkel : 2022 Annual Report & Sus­tain­abil­ity Report
PU
03/05Henkel : FY 2022 Release March 7, 2023
PU
CMS: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

03/06/2023 | 03:53am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 // Acquisition of treasury shares / 55th Interim Announcement
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

06.03.2023 / 09:51 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Düsseldorf/Germany

SEC. CODE No. 604840 / ISIN: DE0006048408
SEC. CODE No. 604843 / ISIN: DE0006048432

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares / 55th Interim Announcement

In the period from February 27, 2023 through March 3, 2023 a total of 133,701 preferred shares (ISIN DE0006048432) and 13,092 ordinary shares (ISIN DE0006048408) were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, for which the start date of February 15, 2022 was announced on February 14, 2022 in compliance with Art. 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were acquired in each case as follows, with the weighted average price indicated excluding incidental acquisition costs and with 4 decimal places:

Preferred Shares

Buyback date
(DD.MM.YYYY)		 Aggregated volume
of shares purchased		 Volume-weighted
average share price (EUR)		 Amount (EUR)
27.02.2023 27,945 69.1979 1,933,736.66
28.02.2023 28,791 68.8983 1,983,650.22
01.03.2023 30,329 68.7082 2,083,852.08
02.03.2023 24,914 68.8044 1,714,193.62
03.03.2023 21,722 69.2449 1,504,138.18
Total 133,701 68.9566 9,219,570.76

Ordinary Shares

Buyback date
(DD.MM.YYYY)		 Aggregated volume
of shares purchased		 Volume-weighted
average share price (EUR)		 Amount (EUR)
27.02.2023 2,929 65.6279 192,224.15
28.02.2023 2,786 65.4500 182,343.70
01.03.2023 2,737 65.3414 178,839.35
02.03.2023 3,159 65.2651 206,172.35
03.03.2023 1,481 65.4257 96,895.40
Total 13,092 65.4197 856,474.95

Details of the transactions have been published on the website of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA at www.henkel.de/ir and www.henkel.com/ir.

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this buyback program in the period from February 15, 2022 until and including March 3, 2023 amounts to 11,432,753 preferred shares and 3,081,185 ordinary shares.

The acquisition of the shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was carried out by a bank commissioned by Henkel AG & Co. KGaA exclusively by means of electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

 

Düsseldorf, March 6, 2023

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Management Board


06.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Henkel Str. 67
40191 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.henkel.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1574949  06.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1574949&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
