Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.01.2024 / 18:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): König

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
549300VZCL1HTH4O4Y49 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006048432

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
73.44 EUR 1028.16 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
73.44 EUR 1028.16 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/01/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


04.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Henkel Str. 67
40191 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.henkel.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

88593  04.01.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1808651&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp