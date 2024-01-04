

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



04.01.2024 / 18:10 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Wolfgang Last name(s): König

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

549300VZCL1HTH4O4Y49

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006048432

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 73.44 EUR 1028.16 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 73.44 EUR 1028.16 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

04/01/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

