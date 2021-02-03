DGAP-AFR : Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2021
Address: https://henkel.de/ir
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2021
Address: https://henkel.com/ir
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021
Address: https://henkel.de/ir
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021
Address: https://henkel.com/ir
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2021
Address: https://henkel.de/ir
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2021
Address: https://henkel.com/ir
