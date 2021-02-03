DGAP-AFR : Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 2021-02-03 / 14:37 Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Annual financial report Language: German Date of disclosure: March 04, 2021 Address: https://henkel.de/ir Language: English Date of disclosure: March 04, 2021 Address: https://henkel.com/ir Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Language: German Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021 Address: https://henkel.de/ir Language: English Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021 Address: https://henkel.com/ir Report Type: Annual financial report of the group Language: German Date of disclosure: March 04, 2021 Address: https://henkel.de/ir Language: English Date of disclosure: March 04, 2021 Address: https://henkel.com/ir =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-02-03 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Henkel Str. 67 40191 Düsseldorf Germany Internet: www.henkel.de End of News DGAP News Service =------------

