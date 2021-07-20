Log in
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

DGAP-DD : Henkel AG & Co. KGaA english

07/20/2021 | 08:16am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
20.07.2021 / 14:15 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title:         Dr. 
 
 First name:    Simone 
 
 Last name(s):  Bagel-Trah 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Shareholders' Committee 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 549300VZCL1HTH4O4Y49 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE0006048432 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acceptance of an inheritance in the amount of 306,173 preferred shares in a community of heirs with one other person 
 who is subject to the reporting requirements according to Art. 19 MAR and 2 other persons who are not subject to the 
 reporting requirements according to Art. 19 MAR. 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 0.00 EUR       0.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 0.00 EUR      0.00 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-07-16; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

20.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Henkel AG & Co. KGaA 
              Henkel Str. 67 
              40191 Düsseldorf 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.henkel.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

69626 20.07.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2021 08:15 ET (12:15 GMT)

