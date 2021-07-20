DGAP-DD : Henkel AG & Co. KGaA english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 20.07.2021 / 14:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: Dr. First name: Simone Last name(s): Bagel-Trah 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Shareholders' Committee b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Henkel AG & Co. KGaA b) LEI 549300VZCL1HTH4O4Y49 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE0006048432 b) Nature of the transaction Acceptance of an inheritance in the amount of 306,173 preferred shares in a community of heirs with one other person who is subject to the reporting requirements according to Art. 19 MAR and 2 other persons who are not subject to the reporting requirements according to Art. 19 MAR. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-07-16; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

